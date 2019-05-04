Summer Slides Are Back and Cuter Than Ever

Scroll To See More Images

I’d be lying if I said I was into the summer slides trend the first time it came around. When the shoes initially pervaded our lives, our stores and our Instagram feeds last summer, all I could think about was how damn impractical they were. My concerns weren’t at all aesthetic; by all means, slides were cute, low-key and just edgy enough to make any summer outfit all the more interesting. But they were slides. Surely, they’d slip off as easily as they’d slipped on. I couldn’t fathom the lived experience of wearing them everywhere. (Mules inspired a similar panic in my anxiety-prone mind.)

While I’m still not totally convinced that slides won’t slip off my sweaty summer feet every time I scurry around New York City, I’m no longer sure I care. Because they’re cute—and more importantly, they’re comfortable. Sensible shoes are the thing this year. The zeitgeist is showering us with excuses to sport them. If last year’s summer slides trend had come and gone, I could’ve stomached the thought of never giving it a go. Three-monthlong fads are tempting, but they don’t inspire too much fashion FOMO. (Sometimes, they even inspire the opposite. I was strong enough to withstand the thing that caught everyone’s eye, I can tell myself. I was rational. I was good. I was different.)

Summer slides have endured, though, and I’m not sure I can summon the strength to ignore them any longer. Every glimpse of them I get, my wherewithal wears further. Aren’t they worth a try? At least if I buy them, wear them and hate them, I can move on with my life assured that I gave them a shot. I didn’t prematurely close a door that could’ve opened my sartorial world up to new, magical possibilities.

Reader, as I’m sure you’ve guessed, the slides won this one. I fully intend to give them a shot this summer. Now, a new question looms overhead—which pair of the endlessly trendy things should I buy?

1. Mia Jasmin Buckled Slide Sandals, $25 at Lulus

Hard to resist hot pink anything—especially when it’s rendered in such a comfy silhouette.

2. Carmen Birkenstock, $120 at Free People

OK, so these probably wouldn’t slip off your feet. They might contribute to your sweat situation, though.

3. Heather Cork Wedge, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A slide with just enough of a wedge to warrant night-out wear.

4. Glitter Jelly Buckle-Strap Slides, $18 at Forever 21

It’s probably time for me to admit that I’m also here for the jelly sandal renaissance.

5. Soft Leather Slide Sandal, $39 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect addition to your day-to-day rotation.

6. Boux Avenue Fluffy Slide Slippers, $13.50 at ASOS

All kinds of fun.

7. Sidelines Footbed Sandal, $78 at Free People

A low-key statement shoe sure to elevate even the lowest-maintenance of tee-and-jeans combos.

8. Alias Mae Minnie Slide, $126 at Revolve

Practically crafted with Saturday nights in mind.

9. LFL Alexa Multi-Slide Sandals, $23 at Lulus

A taste of summer’s tie-dye trend, rendered in slide form—how zeitgeisty.

10. Beach Front Espadrille Sandal, $68 at Free People

A sandal fit for beaches and fancy dinners, alike.

11. Frayed Seashell Slides, $59.90 at Zara

The shell accessory trend has far exceeded the bounds of jewelry—and I’m definitely not mad about it.

12. Jane and the Shoe Faux Fur Platform Slides, $18.99 at Forever 21

Faux fur and summer are far from mutually exclusive.

13. Piper Leopard Print Slide Sandals, $23 at Lulus

Genuinely obsessed with this take on summer animal prints.

14. Raye Mateo Sandal, $128 at Revolve

Dressy enough for date night—and like, every other night.

15. Fowler Snake Print Sliders, $19 at ASOS

These snake print slides aren’t my cup of tea, but they’re too trendy to exclude from this veritable ode to slip-on shoes.

16. Crisscross Vamp Sliders, $14.90 at Forever 21

Your new go-to weekend shoe.

17. Fin Cross-Strap Rope Sliders, $56 at ASOS

So eye-catching you might find yourself staring at your feet all day.

18. Studded Slide Sandals, $17.90 at Forever 21

Metallics are seriously underrated during the summer, and these slides want to rectify that.

19. Callie Criss-Cross Slide Sandals, $108 at Anthropologie

All kinds of comfy.

20. Summer Starts Here Platform Sliders, $25 at Nasty Gal

Someone has to wear these to a festival. They just have to.

21. Addison Orange Suede Slide Sandals, $18 at Lulus

Need a last-minute pop of color? These suede slides have you covered.

22. Fuzz Wide-Fit Faux Fur Sliders, $14 at ASOS

Look. I don’t know how practical these are, but they’re too damn fun to pass up. (And they’re only $14, at that.)

23. Callie Criss-Cross Slide Sandals, $108 at Anthropologie

Low-key, versatile and assuredly cozy—what’s not to love?

24. Florist Sliders, $26 at ASOS

Because your feet deserve their own flower crowns.

25. Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandal, $40 at Free People

Lavender is irresistibly pretty.

26. Beek Lovebird Studded Slide Sandals, $295 at Anthropologie

Because we could all use a healthy dose of hardware every now and then.

27. Raye x House of Harlow 1960 Alaina Slide, $46 at Revolve

Weren’t you looking for a low-key, chic going-out shoe? (Or wait, was that me?)

28. Kaanas Sedef Colorblock Slides, $119 at Lulus

A not-so-obvious nod to 2019’s patchwork trend.

29. Gina Platform Slide Sandal, $59 at Urban Outfitters

So aughts-inspired. So on-trend.

30. Rebecca Minkoff Vachel Slide, $128 at Revolve

Sure to brighten up any look.

31. Skye Molded Slide Sandal, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Slides, fit for the “ugly” footwear-obsessed shopper.

32. Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Platform Fleece Sandal, $130 at Urban Outfitters

Is it weird that I’m sitting at my desk dreaming of slipping my feet into these fleecy slides?

33. Iridescent Contoured Slides, $10 at Forever 21

Iridescent details are never not fun.

34. Humanoid Sage Sima Slide Sandals, $305 at Anthropologie

Green is underrated summer shade—don’t sleep on it.

35. Faux Sherling Trim Slides, $17.43 at Forever 21

Cozy enough to wear well into fall.

36. LFL Alexa Multi Slide Sandals, $29 at Lulus

For the fan of color.

37. Qupid Faux Leather Slide Sandals, $11.99 at Forever 21

Mesh is big in textiles—why wouldn’t it be big in footwear, too?

38. Billabong Surf Retreat Slide Sandals, $39.95 at Lulus

Low-key enough to complement your athleisure, rather than clash with it.

39. Jeffrey Campbell Dane Sandal, $75 at Revolve

Is it just me or do woven shoes drip with summery appeal?

