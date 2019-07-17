How Are There This Many Trendy Summer Slides on Sale???

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I’m shopping for shoes, I always tell myself I’ll wear a pair of heels more than I know I actually will. As much as I wish I was the type of girl who could actually walk quickly in tall-ass heels or wedges, I’m just not. So this summer, I’ve vowed to stay with a type of shoe I know I can wear day and night (and one that’s actually very cute): summer slides—on sale! Slides are the sandal equivalent of slip-on sneakers, and I love them with my whole heart. They’re shoes I can commit to, cherish forever and still feel like I’m fashion-forward. If you’ve been looking for a go-to shoe for the hot season, summer slides are about to be your new obsession.

Sometimes I feel like slide sandals were invented just for me. You can ~slide~ right into these cuties, but somehow, your feet don’t come flying out when you walk. It’s a modern miracle, OK?! Plus, there’s a style for every occasion. Think floral or woven slides that would go perfectly with your favorite summer frock, on-trend ’90s-inspired jelly slides that will make you feel like you’re a street style queen, and classic Birkenstock-esque (or literal Birkenstocks, depending on what your budget is) slides that make you feel kind of outdoorsy without actually having to do anything outdoors. Summer slides are your friend. And in case you’ve been feeling left out because you wear wide-fit shoes, have no fear. There are so many cute pairs of slide sandals on sale right freakin’ now.

Seriously, summer slides are the new black. They’re my summer wardrobe staple, and I will sing their praises from the rooftops. Pair these slides with cut-off shorts, your favorite pair of mom jeans, effortlessly cool midi dresses—anything. Summer is almost here, so go ahead and stock up on these sale summer slides before you accidentally buy a pair of shoes you’ll wear once and never again. (I’m speaking from experience. Just get some damn comfy and cute slides, K?)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.