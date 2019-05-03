StyleCaster
47 Summer Skirts So Chic You’ll Swear Off Pants Forever

No genre of clothing is slept on quite like the summer skirt. Summer tops are an obvious pick—and dresses are just as popular. Summer pants are underrated enough to become a sleeper favorite. And shorts, well, everyone knows summer means shorts. But we—at least, I—tend to get so caught up in all these obvious wares that we bypass one of the clearest MVPs of the season: summer skirts.

Skirts are, without a doubt, one of the most necessary pieces in any summer wardrobe. They’re breezy enough to offset some of summer’s infamous humidity. They’re chic enough to star in your warm-weather Instagrams. And they’re versatile enough to carry you everywhere you need to go. (Key, because who has the mental energy for changing clothes when all of summer delights demand your attention?) Not to mention, summer skirts enable you to show off all those summer tops you just stocked up on; sure, you loaded up on one-piece ensembles—like dresses, jumpsuits and rompers—but summer’s shirt selection was too incredible to exclude separates from your sartorial calculus entirely.

I’d be lying if I said summer skirts were the first thing—or honestly, even the third thing—on my mind when it came to re-upping my seasonal wardrobe. But they’re too vital to ignore. And frankly, this summer’s skirt selection is too straight-up incredible to ignore. Silky midis, bold minis and printed maxis abound. We’re only doing ourselves a disservice if we forgo this opportunity to shop (or at least, window-shop) the stunning array of summer skirts on offer right now. Still don’t have a case of summer skirt FOMO? Scroll down, and get back to me.

1. Printed Asymmetric Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

This silky floral skirt is so cute I’m dreaming up excuses to wear it every day.

2. Liquor N Poker Button-Detail Denim Skirt, $32 at ASOS

Nothing like a denim skirt come summer, am I right?

3. Normani Bias Printed Skirt, $98 at Free People

The enduring slip skirt silhouette, rendered in a seriously fresh print.

4. Monarch Butterfly Slip Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The butterflies feel aughts-reminiscent without skewing too on-the-nose.

5. Abstract Floral Print Midi Skirt, $75 at Topshop

Um, definitely buying this one with the matching top.

6. La Boheme Slip Set, $98 at Free People

A slip dress, designed with the fan of separates in mind.

7. Nadia Midi Skirt, $174 at Free People

This floral feels just tropical enough to nod to the trend without being too obvious.

8. Shimmy Shake Set, $88 at Free People

This skirt is a must-have on its own or in its matching set—but rest assured I’ll be buying the full set and sporting on weekends out this summer.

9. Sleek Havoc Bias Cut Satin Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

A classic silky slip skirt, rendered in a summer-facing palette.

10. Motel Darla Daisy Wrap Mini Skirt, $46 at Urban Outfitters

Mini skirts are too damn delightful to pass up.

11. Far from Here Midi Skirt, $78 at Free People

The chicest rendition of summer’s crochet trend I’ve seen yet.

12. Sleek Havoc Bias Cut Satin Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

A little flowier than your average slip skirt—and a little more minimalist, too.

13. Polka Dot Slit Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

Vintage-inspired polka dots are always a good idea.

14. Samantha Sleet Tulip Tie-Side Midi Skirt, $160 at Urban Outfitters

A daintier take on floral.

15. ’90s Snakeskin Mesh Mini Skirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Honestly, just all kinds of cool.

16. Satin Skirt, $49.90 at Zara

Orange is an underrated summer color, and this skirt just wants to rectify that.

17. Lydia Maxi Skirt, $98 at Free People

Animal prints for summer? Say it ain’t so.

18. Lily Linen Button-Front Mini Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Everything about this skirt—from the alternating buttons to the ruffle detail—is delightful.

19. Bias Cut Silk Skirt, $225 at Free People

Another hot pink silk skirt, because you deserve options.

20. Floral Print Skirt, $87 at ASOS

A floral skirt to buy for summer and wear well into fall (maybe even winter, too).

21. Cream Mixed Button Pencil Skirt, $100 at Topshop

Those. Buttons.

22. Bec + Bridge Meet You at the Disco Jacquard Mini Skirt, $200 at Urban Outfitters

Jacquard isn’t an obvious pick for summer, but I’m glad to see it making its way into the zeitgeist.

23. Diane von Furstenberg Python Pencil Skirt, $298 at Anthropologie

Further affirmation that snake print isn’t going anywhere.

24. Collusion Cord Denim Mini Skirt, $40 at ASOS

The easiest way to make cord work for summer? Render it in fucshia.

25. Lace Trim Bias Midi Skirt, $47.60 at Topshop

Just different enough from your average silky slip skirt.

26. Dion Floral Print Mini Skirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters

A print fit for wallpaper—and, of course, your next summer mini.

27. Together Forever Cinched Midi Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The ruched detailing movement is anything but over.

28. Celine Asymmetrical Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Comfy enough to wear on the daily.

29. Austen Drawstring Midi Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Drawstring skirts are chronically underrated.

30. The East Order Sahara Slip Midi Skirt, $129 at Urban Outfitters

The more summer-friendly ways to wear animal print, the better, right?

31. Anna Striped Dolphin Hem Mini Skirt, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Buying this and styling it exactly like so.

32. Polka Dot Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

Zara is making summer polka dots happen.

33. Iris Floral Ruffle Mom Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Downright adorable.

34. In Brief Zip Patent Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

Leather definitely works for summer when it’s rendered in millennial pink.

35. Michelle Tulip Print Wrap Midi Skirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for poolside days and fancy-ish dinners, alike.

36. Polka Dot Wrap Maxi Skirt, $45 at ASOS

Long live the summer wrap skirt.

37. Lilac Tie-Wrap Linen Mini Skirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

I mean, anything with bows on it is too cute to pass up.

38. River Island Bias Cut Tiger Print Skirt, $56 at ASOS

Love a tiger print, no matter what silhouette it’s occupying.

39. Bias Cut Floral Print Satin Slip Midi Skirt, $48 at ASOS

A tropical print with enough abstraction to feel fresh.

40. Tie-Dye Printed Skirt, $69.90 at Zara

Oh yeah, spring’s tie-dye trend is definitely making its way to summer.

41. Satin Skirt, $39.90 at Zara

This one’s a little lighter than the other pink midis—in case you wanted to diversify things a little.

42. Metallic Thread Skirt, $49.90 at Zara

A super sweet addition to any summer wardrobe.

43. Yasmin Border Midi Skirt, $99.95 at Free People

Perfect for your next vacation—and your next vacation Instagram.

44. Leopard Print Satin Bias Skirt, $68 at Topshop

Animal print slip skirts are, clearly, having a moment.

45. Keepsake Clarity Ruffle Mini Skirt, $170 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked detailing isn’t exclusively reserved for tops.

46. Crinkle Asymmetrical Midi Skirt, $89 at Urban Outfitters

A textile so fun you’ll be running your hands over your skirt all day long.

47. Feline Fierce Leopard Midi Skirt, $25 at Nasty Gal

Not quite your average animal print.

 

