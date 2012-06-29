Summer Shower Busters: How to Create a Rain-Proof Braided Updo

Wake up this morning to the rumble of thunder? A sudden summer shower can seriously put a damper on your day, but don’t let it ruin your hair. We got some professional tips from Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend on styling your hair in any weather.

Many of us don’t bother styling our hair on a rainy day. No use spending hours in front of the mirror just to have it all washed away as soon as you step outside. Thankfully, Townsend shows us a quick and easy hairstyle that will help fight frizz and stay in place during any sudden shower.

Watch this video to see how you can create a glamorous side chignon with a simple braid and a few bobby pins. Of course, a full arsenal of Dove® Style+Care™ products are also essential.

Step One: Townsend recommends prepping hair with Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Oil Care Shampoo and Daily Treatment Conditioner.

Step Two: Start the look by applying a large dollop of Dove® Style+Care™ Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair.

Step Three: Blow dry the hair, using your fingers to separate sections.

Step Four: Spray Dove® Style+Care™ Thermal Replenishment Spray on 3-inch sections of hair to help protect it from the heat. Use a 2-inch curling iron to curl the entire head.

Step Five: When you’ve covered the whole head, rake a dime-size amount of Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream through hair to break up curls and give piecey-ness and shine.

Step Six: Gather the hair behind the ear and loosely braid it and secure it with an elastic2-inches from the bottom of hair.

Step Seven: Loop the hair back up and run a bobby pin through the elastic, securing it at the base of the braid, and allowing pieces to fall out.

Step Eight: Finish with Dove® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray to keep the finished product soft and in place incase of any sudden storm.

