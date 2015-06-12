StyleCaster
55 Street Style Snaps to Inspire Your Summer Shoedrobe

While there’s definitely a lot to get excited about this time of year, the best thing about the arrival of spring and summer has to be the shoes: Strappy sandals, beautiful and dainty heels, pool slides (yep, they’re still happening), pointy pumps, mules, and open-toe everything.

To celebrate the start of fashion’s favorite season, we rounded up 55 street style snaps that will inspire you to up your shoe game. Keep clicking to check them all out!

MORE: Spring’s 6 Hottest Shoe Trends (And Our Fantasy Shopping Picks)

Disclosure: This post is part of a sponsored advertising collaboration.

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

