5 Pairs Of Summer Shoes That Are Perfect For Rainy Days

Now that summer is here in a big way—as most of you know already, a blistering heat wave is making its way through the nation—there’s a common question that plagues us anytime the forecast promises rain: what to put on our feet!

Our dearly beloved rain boots do little more than collect dust during the warmer months, as they tend to be far too clunky, heavy, and cumbersome to wear when it’s this hot out. And the traditional wisdom warns against wearing heels of any sort, as stilettos, platforms, and even typically more comfortable wedges don’t mix well with slippery sidewalks and puddles.

So what’s a girl to do? Well, we finally put the petal to the medal to find a selection of shoes that are perfect for rainy days: functional, waterproof, and, most importantly, still stylish. Check out our picks below!

1. Y-3’s Kari Loafers

Created by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, these loafers may not look like much on paper, but once they’re on your feet, they take on a whole new life. Ultra-lightweight and crafted entirely of waterproof materials, they even have a slot for a penny. Plus, they’re on sale!

Kari Loafers, $115; at Y-3

2. Topshop’s Glitter Jelly Sandals



Constructed of the same stuff as a classic rain boot, these jelly heels will repel water with the best of them. Plus, they are glittery and look cute with pretty much everything.

Huey2 Jelly Sandals, $40; at Topshop

3.Melissa’s Neon Jellies



Speaking of jellies, no one does a chic version of the rubbery shoes better than long-lived brand Melissa. The color of these guys is eye-catching, while the thick straps ensure minimum slippage.

Mel by Melissa Macadamia Sandals, $38; at Zappos

4. Jeffrey Campbell’s Ankle Rain Boot



If you must go with a rain boot, go with Jeffrey Campbell’s Forecast boot, which has a double whammy to combat the heat: it hits at the ankle and the sides are constructed of breathable stretch material.

Jeffrey Campbell Forecast Boots, $65; at Nasty Gal

5. Kate Spade’s Ballet Flat



Ballet flats usually don’t fare well in wet weather, but these Jennie flats from Kate Spade are special. The three tiny holes on the inner arch of the rubber shoe allow excess water to escape, keeping your soles as dry as possible in a summer shower.

Kate Spade Jennie Flats, $40; at Saks

MORE SUMMER SHOES ON STYLECASTER:

17 Pairs of Stylish Fashion Sneakers To Wear All Summer

White Shoes For Summer: 25 Amazing Pairs To Buy Now

Designer Shoes Are Definitely Getting More Expensive, And Here’s Why

5 Pairs of Comfortable Shoes You Need In Your Closet (For Less Than $60!)