The Only 5 Shoe Trends You Need to Know This Summer

Summer’s just about here, which means you’ll probably be itching to snag few new pieces, from cute mini dresses to the season’s best shoes.
You’re in luck: Here, we’ve compiled a guide to five trends that ruled the spring runways—including gladiators, fancy flats, and platforms—that are still going strong for summer. Plus, we’ve provided shoppable options for every single budget!
Illustrations by Carolyn Buch
Disclosure: This post is part of a sponsored advertising collaboration.
From gladiator sandals to tie-up heels, laces are aren't just for sneakers anymore.
Leather Roman Sandals, $159; at Zara
Sixty Seven Dusk to Dawn Lace-Up Heels, $178; at Free People
Aztec Snakeskin Lace-Up Sandals, $350; at J. Crew
Topshop Gillian Ghillie Court Shoe, $110; at Topshop
This spring, it's all about disco-style platform heels—the higher the better.
Sophia Webster 'Amanda' Printed Faille Sandals, $395; at Net-a-Porter
Charlotte Olympia Ay Caramba! Leather Pump, $1,295; at Net-a-Porter
Gold Platform Sandal, $79.90; at Zara
Steve Madden Jilly Platform Heels, $135; at ASOS
Prefer flats? You're in luck! Spring's flashy, embellished styles rival heels any day.
Fausto Puglisi Embellished Sliders, $1, 825; at Farfetch
Chiara Ferragni Glitter Flats, $270; at Farfetch
Kenzo Eyes Smoking Flat, $300; at Shopbop
MSGM Crisscross Sandals, $420; at Shopbop
Jeffrey Campbell Elegant Jeweled Loafers $195; at Nasty Gal
One of the season's biggest overall trends, mules go with everything—from jeans to dresses.
Tibi Ophelie Mules, $485; at Tibi
3.1 Phillip Lim Martini Mule, $475; at SSENSE
Cameo Exempt Leather Mule, $208, at Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Block-Heeled Mules, $32.90; at Forever 21
Flatforms—aka unique hybrids of flats and platforms—were all over spring runways.
Faux Suede Slingback Sandals, $27.90; at Forever 21
Stella McCartney Cornelia Flatform, $890; at Matches
Crossover Leather Flatform, $99.90; at Zara
Dieppa Restrepo Flatform Oxfords, $318; at Shopbop
Y.E.S. 'Megawatt' Sandal, $139; at Koshka