The Only 5 Shoe Trends You Need to Know This Summer

The Only 5 Shoe Trends You Need to Know This Summer

The Only 5 Shoe Trends You Need to Know This Summer
Summer’s just about here, which means you’ll probably be itching to snag few new pieces, from cute mini dresses to the season’s best shoes.

You’re in luck: Here, we’ve compiled a guide to five trends that ruled the spring runways—including gladiators, fancy flats, and platforms—that are still going strong for summer. Plus, we’ve provided shoppable options for every single budget!

Illustrations by Carolyn Buch

Disclosure: This post is part of a sponsored advertising collaboration.

1 of 36

Read on for the 5 biggest Spring 2015 shoe trends—and shoppable options for every budget!

From gladiator sandals to tie-up heels, laces are aren't just for sneakers anymore.

Leather Roman Sandals, $159; at Zara

Sixty Seven Dusk to Dawn Lace-Up Heels, $178; at Free People

Chloe Gladiator $1,075; at Shoescribe

Aztec Snakeskin Lace-Up Sandals, $350; at J. Crew

Loeffler Randall Thea Gladiator Sandal, $375; at Loeffler Randall

Topshop Gillian Ghillie Court Shoe, $110; at Topshop

This spring, it's all about disco-style platform heels—the higher the better.

Sophia Webster 'Amanda' Printed Faille Sandals, $395; at Net-a-Porter

Charlotte Olympia Ay Caramba! Leather Pump, $1,295; at Net-a-Porter

Gold Platform Sandal, $79.90; at Zara

Peep Toe Buckled Platform, $32.90; at Forever 21

Rochas Platforms, $356; at Farfetch

Steve Madden Jilly Platform Heels, $135; at ASOS

Prefer flats? You're in luck! Spring's flashy, embellished styles rival heels any day.

Fausto Puglisi Embellished Sliders, $1, 825; at Farfetch

Chiara Ferragni Glitter Flats, $270; at Farfetch

Kenzo Eyes Smoking Flat, $300; at Shopbop

MSGM Crisscross Sandals, $420; at Shopbop

Alice & Olivia Pointed Toe Flats, $295; at Bloomingdale's

Jeffrey Campbell Elegant Jeweled Loafers $195; at Nasty Gal

One of the season's biggest overall trends, mules go with everything—from jeans to dresses.

PALOMA BARCELÓ Suede Mules, $320; at Net-a-Porter

Tibi Ophelie Mules, $485; at Tibi

3.1 Phillip Lim Martini Mule, $475; at SSENSE

Sam Edelman Odelia Mule, $91; at Sam Edelman

Cameo Exempt Leather Mule, $208, at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Block-Heeled Mules, $32.90; at Forever 21

Flatforms—aka unique hybrids of flats and platforms—were all over spring runways.

Faux Suede Slingback Sandals, $27.90; at Forever 21

Stella McCartney Cornelia Flatform, $890; at Matches

Crossover Leather Flatform, $99.90; at Zara

 

Dieppa Restrepo Flatform Oxfords, $318; at Shopbop

Ash Vera Crackled Leather Flatform Sandals, $157.50; at Saks Fifth Avenue 

Y.E.S. 'Megawatt' Sandal, $139; at Koshka 

13 Mesh Tops You Need For Summer

13 Mesh Tops You Need For Summer
