The Best Summer Sex Fantasy for Each Zodiac Sign

The sun’s out, the weather’s warmer and every single zodiac sign—OK, every single person—is feeling frisky AF. Meaning it’s the perfect time to let your mind wander and dream up a seriously smoking hot summer sex fantasy. Need a little inspo? Ahead, summer sex fantasies worth dreaming about, according to your zodiac sign.

And don’t worry—if a different sign’s summer sex fantasy is looking a little more appealing than yours, you should definitely feel free to dream outside the box. Start with yours, then peruse the others. We’re an equal opportunity sex fantasy inspo factory over here.

Aries

Rams love action in all forms, and getting sweaty together is the best way to ramp up excitement between the sheets. Engage in a friendly race, cycling class or Tough Mudder competition to get your adrenaline flowing, then climb into bed together. Just be sure to skip the shower—the sweat will only make your natural animal attraction that much more intense.

Taurus

Bulls are all about the slow burn, and they love to be pursued. This summer, focus on getting just to the point of orgasm—then backing off. (Hello edging, my old friend.) Doing this a few times will make your climax like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.

Another Taurus treat: Bring food into the bedroom. Licking chocolate sauce or ice cream off your lover’s body—and having them do the same—can be an absolutely delightful for all the senses.

Gemini

Want to play a game of sexy spy? Of course you do. While role-playing may sound cheesy AF, Geminis know that trying something knew is almost always a good idea (even if it isn’t, it’ll surely make for a good story later). Start by pretending your partner is a sexy stranger you’ve just met at a bar. Or up the ante with some high-stakes role-play, pretending you’re a spy whose cover is dependent on them falling in love with you. The more you get into it, the better.

As a Gemini, you’re all about trying on different personalities for size, so go all out—costumes, sexy lingerie, whatever it takes to get you out of your daily routine.

Cancer

Clear the calendar, because your fantasy is 24 hours in bed. Who cares if the sun is shining and it’s the perfect beach day? Having nothing to do and nowhere to be but with your partner appeals to your natural intensity, and a 24/7 session of love-making is sure to give you a dose of intimacy you didn’t even know you were craving.

Leo

Lions like intensity—almost as much as they like being in charge. But shake up your usual dynamic by exploring submission with your partner. It may feel uncomfortable for you to be the one wearing a blindfold—or being handcuffed—and that’s exactly the point.

Virgo

You’re normally totally buttoned-up, so let your freak flag fly (a bit!). Exploring low-key exhibitionism in the form of heavy PDA on a pretty empty beach, having sex with the windows open, or sending racy Snaps can ignite your libido. There are so many ways to be secretly bad—enough to last an entire season. So why not try exploring them all?

Libra

Libras love blending the mind and body. So reading erotica with your partner may be a great place to start. Even better? Try emailing or texting sexy scenarios back and forth, including the delicious ways you plan to act them out IRL. Get a slow burn sext session going on all day long, even if (especially if??) you’re super busy at work.

Scorpio

Yes, you know you’re intense and passionate and fiery. But this summer, you may be intrigued and turned on by sex-lite. Sex lite is morning sex, couch sex while the TV is on, just-because PDA while you’re preparing dinner. By adding more sex to your everyday routine, you’ll discover fireworks can be found in the most amazing places—no whips and chains required.

Sagittarius

This summer, you’ll be all about sex in the water. You like the concept of PDA, and you’re also down with the idea of getting sexy and slippery. Proceed—with caution. Sand, salt water and cops can make this fantasy go downhill quickly. Maybe start by experimenting with shower sex—then go from there.

Capricorn

Hotel room sex is everything to Caps, and Caps should get it on as much as possible in as many hotel rooms as possible. Responsible Caps are especially turned on by the seedy concept of going to a hotel that charges by the hour, so experiment with that feeling of naughtiness.

Aquarius

Come on, crystals! Aquarius may find themselves intrigued by toys in the bedroom, and a crystal sex toy hits all the high marks (and all the right places). Try one on yourself or your partner, and see how it feels. Adding toys to the mix can bring your sex life in a naughty new direction, and it can also be fun to purchase them as a pair.

Pisces

For you, fish, this summer is all about feeling confident asking for exactly what you want in bed. You love experimenting, and tend to like whatever your partner does, but it’s time to truly figure out what turns you on. Voice your opinions, experiment and try telling your partner exactly what you want done to you. They’ll be happy to oblige.

Originally published on Horoscope.com.