The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Month

For nearly a decade, shopping for summer sandals meant scooping up a few pairs of those rubbery thongs at Old Navy, replacing my Adidas pool slides, and maybe grabbing a strappy lace-up style if it was on sale.

And then I hit my twenties.

While I’m slightly surprised to learn that summer shoe shopping isn’t all that different as a full-blown adult (read: I now have half a dozen pairs of pool slides), there’s something inherently unprofessional about showing up at the office in a thong sandal. But that doesn’t have to mean that all toe-baring shoes are off limits: You just have to find a style that looks both appropriate and chic.

Ahead, we found 22 pairs of summer sandals, including slides, mules, and more that you can wear just about anywhere.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.