The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Month

For nearly a decade, shopping for summer sandals meant scooping up a few pairs of those rubbery thongs at Old Navy, replacing my Adidas pool slides, and maybe grabbing a strappy lace-up style if it was on sale.
And then I hit my twenties.
While I’m slightly surprised to learn that summer shoe shopping isn’t all that different as a full-blown adult (read: I now have half a dozen pairs of pool slides), there’s something inherently unprofessional about showing up at the office in a thong sandal. But that doesn’t have to mean that all toe-baring shoes are off limits: You just have to find a style that looks both appropriate and chic.
Ahead, we found 22 pairs of summer sandals, including slides, mules, and more that you can wear just about anywhere.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
Steve Madden Asher
Photo:
Steve Madden
Beige Square Toe Clear and Leather Sandals
Photo:
Pixie Market
Zara Striped Bow Slides
Photo:
Zara
COS Leather Strap Sandals
Photo:
COS
Topshop Fume Multi Strap Sandals
Photo:
Topshop
Mari Giudicelli Harumi Sandal in Mini Lizard
Photo:
Need Supply
Charles & Keith Strappy Pointed Sandals
Photo:
Charles & Keith
Matt Bernson NISSI
Photo:
Matt Bernson
Front Row Shop Strappy Chunky Heeled Sandals
Photo:
Front Row Shop
LOQ Cuero Pilar Sandals
Photo:
The Frankie Shop
Wite Blue Jacquard Midheel Mule
Photo:
W Concept
Cubanas Lara Gladiator Sandals
Photo:
Anthropologie
Forever 21 Floral Print Bow Slide Sandals
Photo:
Forever 21
Genuine People Block-Heel Sandals
Photo:
Genuine People
Woman By Common Projects Cross Sandal
Photo:
The Dreslyn
Morena Gabbrielli Raso Fringe Slide Sandals
Photo:
Anthropologie
H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals
Photo:
H&M
LOQ Pau Leather Sandals
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Mango Straps Printed Sandals
Photo:
Mango Straps Printed Sandals
Faith Wide Fit Denim Stacked Heeled Sandals
Photo:
ASOS
H&M Platform Sandals
Photo:
H&M
Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel
Photo:
Nine West