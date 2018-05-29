StyleCaster
The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Month

The Best Summer Sandals to Buy This Month

Lauren Caruso
by
Summer Sandals
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

For nearly a decade, shopping for summer sandals meant scooping up a few pairs of those rubbery thongs at Old Navy, replacing my Adidas pool slides, and maybe grabbing a strappy lace-up style if it was on sale.

And then I hit my twenties.

While I’m slightly surprised to learn that summer shoe shopping isn’t all that different as a full-blown adult (read: I now have half a dozen pairs of pool slides), there’s something inherently unprofessional about showing up at the office in a thong sandal. But that doesn’t have to mean that all toe-baring shoes are off limits: You just have to find a style that looks both appropriate and chic.

Ahead, we found 22 pairs of summer sandals, including slides, mules, and more that you can wear just about anywhere.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Steve Madden Asher
Steve Madden Asher

$79.95 at Steve Madden

Photo: Steve Madden
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Beige Square Toe Clear and Leather Sandals
Beige Square Toe Clear and Leather Sandals

$182 at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Zara Striped Bow Slides
Zara Striped Bow Slides

$49.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | COS Leather Strap Sandals
COS Leather Strap Sandals

$125 at COS

Photo: COS
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Topshop Fume Multi Strap Sandals
Topshop Fume Multi Strap Sandals

$80 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Mari Giudicelli Harumi Sandal in Mini Lizard
Mari Giudicelli Harumi Sandal in Mini Lizard

$363.99 at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Charles & Keith Strappy Pointed Sandals
Charles & Keith Strappy Pointed Sandals

$49 at Charles & Keith

Photo: Charles & Keith
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Matt Bernson NISSI
Matt Bernson NISSI

$160 at Matt Bernson

Photo: Matt Bernson
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Front Row Shop Strappy Chunky Heeled Sandals
Front Row Shop Strappy Chunky Heeled Sandals

$111.90 at Front Row Shop

Photo: Front Row Shop
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | LOQ Cuero Pilar Sandals
LOQ Cuero Pilar Sandals

$310 at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Wite Blue Jacquard Midheel Mule
Wite Blue Jacquard Midheel Mule

$171 at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Cubanas Lara Gladiator Sandals
Cubanas Lara Gladiator Sandals

$188 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Forever 21 Floral Print Bow Slide Sandals
Forever 21 Floral Print Bow Slide Sandals

$17.90 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Genuine People Block-Heel Sandals
Genuine People Block-Heel Sandals

$100 at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Woman By Common Projects Cross Sandal
Woman By Common Projects Cross Sandal

$442 at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Morena Gabbrielli Raso Fringe Slide Sandals
Morena Gabbrielli Raso Fringe Slide Sandals

$99.95 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals
H&M Leather Slip-in Sandals

$24.99 at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | LOQ Pau Leather Sandals
LOQ Pau Leather Sandals

$325 at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Mango Straps Printed Sandals
Mango Straps Printed Sandals

$69.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango Straps Printed Sandals
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Faith Wide Fit Denim Stacked Heeled Sandals
Faith Wide Fit Denim Stacked Heeled Sandals

$56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | H&M Platform Sandals
H&M Platform Sandals

$29.99 at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Sandals | Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel
Nine West Lynton Kitten Heel

$79 at Nine West

Photo: Nine West

