23 Pairs of Summer Sandals So Cute You’ll Wonder Why They’re on Sale

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Urban Outfitters/ASOS/Maggie Griswold.

Alright, friends, the weather is seriously warming the hell up and I’m sweating like it’s my job. Since I can’t really walk around the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on, I’m trying to update my summer wardrobe to be as cool (both literally and figuratively) as possible. In addition to finding cute shorts and airy tees to stock my closet, I’ve also been on the hunt for summer sandals (on sale, of course) so I can set my feet free and let them get some damn air. Obviously having sandals for summer is necessary, but sometimes I think we all forget just how important letting our feet breathe is. I love a good dad sneaker as much as the next person, but sandals allow me to let my pedicure shine and my feet feel the breeze. Who doesn’t want that?!

Luckily for all of us, there are so many adorable summer sandals on offer right now, and many (many!!) of them of are on sale. I don’t have summer sandal money just burning a hole in my pocket, so I have to be careful about the prices on these babies. That’s why these ~summer sales~ are so important to me. Brands typically start releasing their fall collections way before the leaves begin to change, so most summer-ready pieces go on sale early AF. That means that you can score clothes and shoes to wear for the next several months at last season’s prices. It’s a dream come true, honestly, and I’m ready to snag all the sale summer sandals (Say that five times fast.) I can while the gettin’ is good, y’all. Please join me on this journey.

Hues to Behold Leather Sandal $54.99
A subtle rainbow sandal perfect for all your summer adventures.

Bernardo Alice Slide Sandals $99.95
Adding these to my wishlist right now, TBH.

UO Ava Neoprene Platform Sandal $19
The ’90s called.

DESIGN Hip Hop Heeled Sandals $28
Zebra print might be my favorite animal print for summer.

Seychelles Lifelong Velvet Thong Sandals $44.95
So luxurious.

DESIGN Hanson Clear Block Heeled Sandals $44.50
If loving jelly sandals is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

UO Aria Toe Loop Leather Sandal $19
A classic black sandal is always a good idea.

DESIGN Janella Espadrille Sandals $44.50
Slither into my closet.

Channeling Casual Sandal $29.99
Loving this mustard color.

Bianca Ruffled Slide Sandals $59.95
Hi, yes, I’m obsessed with these sandals.

Lifted Spirit Strappy Heel $59.99
Effortlessly cool.

FILA UO Exclusive Disruptor Sandal $40
Get with the ugly shoe trend or get out.

DESIGN Jayme Espadrille Sandals $18
So summery!

Ambling Along Sandal $29.99
These sandals have such a fun and unique silhouette.

Regina Woven Slide Sandals $64.95
These would look so cute paired with light wash denim and a flow-y white blouse.

Missguided Tie Leg Sandals $23.50
The cutest way to try the tie-up sandal trend.

It's My Moment Block Heel Sandal $49.99
Pair these sandals with a summer frock and you’re ready to be the hottest wedding guest ever.

UO Jackie Cut-Out Sandal $20
I’m loving this dusty rose color.

Sarto by Franco Sarto Sandals $59.95
Snake print in green is a fun twist on the trend.

UO Soft Leather Slide Sandal $29
A simple slide sure to get you through summer.

The Bright Type Wedge $59.99
Taste the rainbow; wear the rainbow.

Vicenza Serena Beaded Slingback Sandals $69.95
OK, the details on these sandals are amazing.

UO Chloe T-Strap Sandal $39
Red hot for summer, baby.

 

