23 Pairs of Summer Sandals So Cute You’ll Wonder Why They’re on Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, friends, the weather is seriously warming the hell up and I’m sweating like it’s my job. Since I can’t really walk around the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on, I’m trying to update my summer wardrobe to be as cool (both literally and figuratively) as possible. In addition to finding cute shorts and airy tees to stock my closet, I’ve also been on the hunt for summer sandals (on sale, of course) so I can set my feet free and let them get some damn air. Obviously having sandals for summer is necessary, but sometimes I think we all forget just how important letting our feet breathe is. I love a good dad sneaker as much as the next person, but sandals allow me to let my pedicure shine and my feet feel the breeze. Who doesn’t want that?!

Luckily for all of us, there are so many adorable summer sandals on offer right now, and many (many!!) of them of are on sale. I don’t have summer sandal money just burning a hole in my pocket, so I have to be careful about the prices on these babies. That’s why these ~summer sales~ are so important to me. Brands typically start releasing their fall collections way before the leaves begin to change, so most summer-ready pieces go on sale early AF. That means that you can score clothes and shoes to wear for the next several months at last season’s prices. It’s a dream come true, honestly, and I’m ready to snag all the sale summer sandals (Say that five times fast.) I can while the gettin’ is good, y’all. Please join me on this journey.

A subtle rainbow sandal perfect for all your summer adventures.

Adding these to my wishlist right now, TBH.

The ’90s called.

Zebra print might be my favorite animal print for summer.

So luxurious.

If loving jelly sandals is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

A classic black sandal is always a good idea.

Slither into my closet.

Loving this mustard color.

Hi, yes, I’m obsessed with these sandals.

Effortlessly cool.

Get with the ugly shoe trend or get out.

So summery!

These sandals have such a fun and unique silhouette.

These would look so cute paired with light wash denim and a flow-y white blouse.

The cutest way to try the tie-up sandal trend.

Pair these sandals with a summer frock and you’re ready to be the hottest wedding guest ever.

I’m loving this dusty rose color.

Snake print in green is a fun twist on the trend.

A simple slide sure to get you through summer.

Taste the rainbow; wear the rainbow.

OK, the details on these sandals are amazing.

Red hot for summer, baby.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.