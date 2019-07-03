StyleCaster
All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now

All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now

Maggie Griswold
by
All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Photo: Maggie Griswold.

The weather is actually heating up, people are headed on vacation, and I’m still trying to figure out my summer wardrobe. It’s not like I’m incapable of finding cute plus-size clothes—it’s that a gal’s on a budget, and I need to find cute plus-size clothes on sale for summer. If you’ve ever shopped for plus sizes, you know how frustrating it can be to try and save a little cash when it feels like the entire fashion industry is against you. While cheap straight size clothes are available in abundance, plus-size clothes for less (but still good quality) are harder to find. (HMU and I can talk about this for hours.)

Everyone deserves to save money and look incredible while doing it. Hot weather means summer trends popping out, cute swimwear and easy, breezy looks. Now, if we can find that all on sale, it’s even better. If you’ve been looking for cute ways to amp up your summer style, but you’re worried about finding the right sizes and prices—have no fear. I totally understand (I’m in the same situation, y’all!) and I did all the work for you. Hold your applause.

From pretty warm-weather dresses and skirts to tops that will seamlessly transition from work to weekend—and everything in between—I found the cutest plus-size clothes on sale right now. I rounded up my favorite 31 pieces for you to shop right now. That’s practically an entire summer wardrobe right there—and it’s all on markdown. People tell me I’m a hero, but really, I’m just doing what I’d want someone to do for me. (Please don’t read that as if people actually call me a hero. It’s called a joke, Susan.) So shop ’til you drop, y’all. Your wardrobe and wallet are going to love you.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Striped Cotton Blouse $12.49
buy it

The perfect little wrap top for summer.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Belted Paperbag Waist Crop Pants $34.99
buy it

Paperbag waist jeans are a trendy must-have.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Club L Printed Wrap Top $35
buy it

Those sleeves!

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Lake House Blouse $79.95
buy it

I’ve had my eye on this blouse for months, and now it’s finally on sale.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Of Interest Mini Skirt $34.99
buy it

Look red hot in this mini skirt.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Asymmetrical Wrap Dress $29.99
buy it

You can never go wrong with a sleek black dress.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Beachy Wide-Leg Pants $69.95
buy it

Feeling beachy keen in this beachy pants.

All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Every Waking Momentum Jumpsuit $59.99
buy it

An actually fashionable orange jumpsuit.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
DESIGN Curve Recycled Egerton Jeans $25.50
buy it

Gotta love the high-waisted vibe.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Kimono Jacket with Print $14.99
buy it

The perfect lightweight layering piece for summer nights.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Influence Tie Waist Mini Dress $24.50
buy it

LBD perfect for summertime.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Far-Out and Fabulous Midi Skirt $69.99
buy it

Gingham for summer is an essential.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Mixed Media Tank $39.95
buy it

We love mixing patterns.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Cinched Waist Trouser $24.99
buy it

Amp up your workwear game.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Jean Jacket with Studs $39
buy it

Denim jacket on sale? Yes, please.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Courageous Taste Skater Skirt $39.99
buy it

So fun and flowy!

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
High-Rise Slim Ankle Jean $9.99
buy it

A classic black jean with a bow-front twist.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
DESIGN Textured Mini Swing Dress $28.50
buy it

Snake print trend is still going strong.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Casual Original Corduroy Shortalls $44.99
buy it

Re-live your childhood summers with these cute overalls.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Walnut Double Layer Swing Cami $13.49
buy it

A simple cami sure to pair well with all your summer pants and skirts.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
As Ruffles Ripple Maxi Dress $94.99
buy it

For all those summer weddings.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
DESIGN Curve Boxy Top $18
buy it

I’ve been eyeing this top for a while now.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Anais Tunic Dress $69.95
buy it

The cutest little dress for every summer party.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Ruffle Waist Crop Pant $42.95
buy it

These fun printed pants are sure to be a welcome addition to your work wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Button-Down Tunic Blouse $14.99
buy it

This cute top has me blushing.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Simply Be Lace Overlay Brief $6
buy it

Get a little sexy this summer.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Expert in Your Zeal A-Line Dress $34.99
buy it

A summery blue dream.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Black Mesh Stripe Studded Legging $10.49
buy it

It’s my firm opinion that you can never have too many leggings.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Peplum Tunic with Print $59
buy it

I love this gauzy polka-dot top so much.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Shiloh Knit Wide-Leg Pants $99.95
buy it

Love, love, love these patterned pants.

STYLECASTER | All the Veritably Cute Plus-Size Clothing You Can Score at Summer Sales Right Now
Begin Here Buttoned Cami $29.99
buy it

You can never not use a black cami.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

