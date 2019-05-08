StyleCaster
Summer Rompers to Shop, Because Nothing Says Summer Like a Cute AF Romper

by Lindsey Lanquist

Lindsey Lanquist
Summer Rompers to Shop, Because Nothing Says Summer Like a Cute AF Romper
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

I’ve been something of a romper skeptic since the trendy onesie first (re-)entered the zeitgeist in 2011. At the time, I’d caught a lot of flack (from one friend’s grandmother in particular) for adorning my long legs with shorts of any kind; summer rompers threatened to strengthen shorts’ stranglehold over the seasonal trend-sphere—a thing I felt all but excluded from.

As time has gone on—and as I’ve grown older—I’ve realized a minor dose of criticism is no reason to forgo something as delightful as a summer romper. (I mean really, rompers are basically dresses rendered in an even more comfortable form—plus, they’re all-in-one outfits that require zero mental energy to style. What’s not to love?!) And even if I hadn’t had this sartorial epiphany, this summer’s romper selection would certainly be pushing me in that direction. The array of rompers on offer right now is so vast, so varied and so damn cute that no amount of grandmother shade could possibly convince me to refrain from romp-ing around all season long.

Whether you’re romper-reluctant or romper-obsessed, I’d encourage you to peruse this summer’s offerings—mostly because, well, they’re too damn good to pass up. If even I, a romper convert, can find something (or, let’s be real, a ton of things) to add to my wishlist, you surely can. And even if you’re not down to hop aboard the short-onesie train just yet, there’s nothing wrong with a little window-shopping, right?

1. Smocked Polka Dot Romper, $28 at Forever 21

Summer polka dots are having a moment this season, and I’m shopping every iteration.

2. Sacred Hawk Ruffle Detail Floral Romper, $64 at ASOS

Everything about this romper—from the tie-front top, to the ruffle sleeves, to the bold AF rose print—is delightful.

3. Natural Linen Button Playsuit, $65 at Topshop

Not your average summer overalls.

4. Wednesday Girl’s Button-Front Denim Romper, $32 at ASOS

Denim jumpsuits are a staple in any summer wardrobe—so why shouldn’t denim rompers be, too?

5. Mary Ruffle Romper, $98 at Free People

An understated take on 2019’s ruffles trend.

6. GCDS Monogram Sporty Romper, $255 at Revolve

It was only a matter of time before bike shorts made their way to the romper-sphere.

7. Tie-Front Jacquard Cami Romper, $64 at ASOS

All kinds of pastel jacquards have crept into the zeitgeist this summer, and I’m here for all of them.

8. Short Polka Dot Jumpsuit, $39.90 at Zara

More polka dots—because like I said, they’re happening.

9. C/MEO Collective Vices Plaid Puff-Sleeve Romper, $175 at Urban Outfitters

Last year’s obsession with puff sleeves isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

10. Feel the Love Shortalls, $128 at Free People

Actual overalls, because those are always on the summer sartorial menu.

11. Superdown Dawn Front-Tie Romper, $64 at Revolve

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail color.

12. Beatrice Eyelet Babydoll Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

A romper designed with the fan of skorts in mind.

13. French Terry Scoop-Back Romper, $17.90 at Forever 21

Comfy enough to live in this summer.

14. Native Youth Nostalgia Printed Button-Front Romper, $90 at Urban Outfitters

The kind of thing you hope to dig out of a thrift shop bin.

15. Michael Costello x Revolve Austen Romper, $238 at Revolve

Veritably bar-worthy.

16. Glendale ’50s Plunging Halter Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Because plaid isn’t a strictly autumnal affair.

17. Buttoned Jumpsuit Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Part dress, part romper—all cute.

18. Tiana Eyelet Babydoll Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Does anything feel as quintessentially summer as eyelet lace?

19. Amanda Uprichard Ace Romper, $194 at Revolve

A romper that could from brunch to the bar—and back.

20. Urban Renewal Remnants Striped Terry Cloth Romper, $59 at Urban Outfitters

A little ’90s, a little ’00s and just enough 2019 to keep things relevant.

21. Blue Denim Button Romper, $80 at Topshop

A solid investment piece (and it’s not even that much of an investment).

22. Ronnie Ruched Tie-Shoulder Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

An out-of-the-box take on the classic summer polka dot.

23. Broderie Flute-Sleeve Romper, $75 at Topshop

A blank canvas for all the statement accessories you’ve had your eye on.

24. Tie-Front Crinkle Romper, $32 at ASOS

A basic worth adding to your closet—ASAP.

25. Linen-Blend Surplice Romper, $35 at Forever 21

Sure to stun in all your vacation Instagrams.

26. Linen-Blend Romper, $32 at Forever 21

So cozy it’s basically what comfort dreams are made of.

27. Adrienne Cold-Shoulder Ruched Romper, $99 at Urban Outfitters

A romper that makes the most of 2019’s ruched detail obsession.

28. Zipped Colorblock Romper, $29.90 at Forever 21

For the person who loves ’90s windbreakers so much they want one in romper form, too.

29. Textured Jersey Tie-Detail Romper, $35 at ASOS

A neckline sure to flatter anyone who slips into it.

30. Mel Sporty Cutout One-Shoulder Romper, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Summer romper, but make it athleisure.

31. Zulu & Zephyr Awoken Cream Romper, $190 at ASOS

Who knew a cardigan-dress-romper collab could look so covetable?

32. Floral Print Tea Romper, $56 at ASOS

Because summer florals are just a touch more groundbreaking than spring ones.

33. Sleeveless Gauze Romper, $120 at Anthropologie

A romper that wants to take you everywhere this summer.

34. Malibu Romper, $108 at Free People

Your dad’s go-to tourist shirt—rendered in romper form.

35. Zip Bleach Denim Romper, $85 at Topshop

Topshop’s denim romper game is so strong this summer.

36. Short Print Jumpsuit, $25.90 at Zara

Veritably cute.

37. Wednesday’s Girl Button-Down Tie-Waist Romper, $35 at ASOS

The endlessly trendy utility jumpsuit, rendered summer-friendly.

38. Satin Surplice Romper, $38 at Forever 21

Because slip dresses aren’t the only way to do satin this summer.

39. Honeymoon Romper, $395 at Free People

So pretty we can hardly tear our eyes away.

40. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Carmen Romper, $218 at Revolve

Cute, cozy and perfect for beachy days—really, could you ask for anything more?

41. LPA Susetta Romper, $98 at Revolve

Am I the only one who’s really into these bike short-inspired rompers? Just found my new summer uniform.

42. Michael Costello x Revolve Mishka Romper, $198 at Revolve

When aren’t off-the-shoulder necklines the move for summer?

43. Coral Utility Belted Romper, $95 at Topshop

Boilersuits aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

44. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Ruben Romper, $178 at Revolve

Cute and just unexpected enough to turn heads.

45. Pink Tie-Dye Playsuit, $95 at Topshop

A tie-dye-meets-boilersuit romper wasn’t a thing I knew I needed—until now.

46. I.AM.GIA Lyra Strapless Cutout Romper, $110 at Urban Outfitters

For the fan of truly statement-making style.

47. Print Jumpsuit, $29.90 at Zara

I mean, the more tropical prints, the better—right?

 

