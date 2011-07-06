Summer Reading List, Not Your Typical Beach Reads

With most of our favorite TV shows on hiatus until Fall, you’ll have plenty of downtime to crack open those books you’ve been putting off all winter long. If you spent the long weekend checking off your reading list, and are looking to add a few more to the lineup, then we have ten perfect books to occupy your lazy summer days. Forget the girly beach reads these books are meant to make you think, laugh and maybe even cry. Think of them as much-needed summer brain stimulation.

Whether you’re looking for a nail-biting page turner or you just need something light to help pass your morning commute, there’s a book on this list for you. Click through for 10 must-reads to get you through the rest of summer.