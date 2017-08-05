StyleCaster
15 Pregnant Celebrities Whose Babies Are Due Soon

The rest of us might be dreading the start of fall, but for many celebrities, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months. While Beyonce and Lauren Conrad welcomed beautiful newborns this summer, lots of A-list moms-to-be are still awaiting their little ones’ arrivals.

MORE: Lauren Conrad Revealed the First Photos of Her Son, Liam

With so many baby bump Instagrams popping up these days, it’s kinda hard to keep track of who’s pregnant and who’s already given birth. That’s why we crafted an up-to-date gallery featuring 15 pregnant celebrities to keep an eye on, because they could pop any day now.

1 of 15
Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon

In January, The "Orange Is the New Black" star announced she was expecting her first child, a girl, with fiance Ben Foster.

Photo: instagram / @lauraprepon
Casey Wilson
Casey Wilson

In March, the "Happy Endings" star announced she was expecting her second child, a boy, with husband David Caspe.

Photo: instagram / @caseyrosewilson
Bar Rafaeli
Bar Rafaeli

In March, the model announced she was expecting her second child with husband Adi Ezra.

Photo: instagram / @barrefaeli
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag

In April, "The Hills" star announced she was expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Spencer Pratt.

Photo: instagram / @heidipratt
Serena Williams
Serena Williams

In April, the professional tennis player announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

Photo: instagram / @serenawilliams
Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone

In April, the "New Girl" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jesse Giddings.

Photo: instagram / @therealhannahsimone
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed

In May, the "Twilight" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder.

Photo: instagram / @nikkireed
Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes

In May, the "Scandal" star announced she was expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Adam Shapiro.

Photo: instagram / @ktqlowes
Jaime Pressly

In June, the actress announced she was expecting her new children, twin boys, with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi

Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles

In June, the actress announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Preston J. Cook.

Photo: instagram / @missjuliastiles
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton

In July, Hilton announced she was expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild.

Photo: instagram / @nickyhilton
Melissa Rauch
Melissa Rauch

In July, "The Big Bang Theory" star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Winston Rauch.

Photo: instagram / @themelissarauch
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

In July, "The Mindy Project" star announced she was expecting her first child

Photo: instagram / @mindykaling
Jessica Alba

In July, the actress announced she was expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren

Brooklyn Decker
Brooklyn Decker

In July, the model announced she was expecting her second child, a daughter, with husband Andy Roddick.

Photo: instagram / @yourfinery

