15 Pregnant Celebrities Whose Babies Are Due Soon

The rest of us might be dreading the start of fall, but for many celebrities, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months. While Beyonce and Lauren Conrad welcomed beautiful newborns this summer, lots of A-list moms-to-be are still awaiting their little ones’ arrivals.

With so many baby bump Instagrams popping up these days, it’s kinda hard to keep track of who’s pregnant and who’s already given birth. That’s why we crafted an up-to-date gallery featuring 15 pregnant celebrities to keep an eye on, because they could pop any day now.