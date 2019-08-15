17 Gorgeous Summer Pies to Bake Before the Season Ends

Scroll To See More Images

Summer pie recipes get a lot of attention, but you can’t say it’s undeserved. Whether we’re talking about vibrant blueberry, tart strawberry or decadent peach pie, there’s no denying that this summer dessert is delicious, elegant, and popular for good reason.

Now, that’s not to say that peak-season summer fruits like berries and peaches aren’t tasty as-is. It’s certainly easy enough to polish off a pint of blackberries, or get rid of a bag of peaches in under a week without cooking them. But baking these fruits into a pie with a buttery crust and a little bit of sugar—now that is a next-level option worth exploring.

Whether you’re headed to the supermarket or already have a pile of fresh summer fruit on your counter, here are 17 summer pies you need to try before the weather chills.

Blackberry Lemonade Pie

If you want a dessert that’ll cool you off, opt for this chilled blackberry lemonade pie.

Blueberry Crumble Pie

Can’t decide between a pie or a crumble? This blueberry delight combines both.

Blueberry Pie

It doesn’t get much better than a classic blueberry pie in the summer.

Blueberry Pie Bars

Want to feed a crowd with a dessert that travels well? Opt for blueberry pie bars.

Perfect Peach Pie

This peach pie has thick, sweet filling that won’t ooze all over the plate.

Peach Hand Pies

No cutlery required for these tasty peach hand pies.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

It’s like eating fresh strawberries, plus a buttery crust and a dreamy whipped topping.

Triple Berry Pie

Yep, there are three kinds of berries peaking through the lattice of this triple berry pie.

Triple Berry Slab Pie

Don’t have a pie dish? No worries, you can bake up a slab pie on a sheet pan!

Raspberry Buttermilk Cream Pie

This gorgeous buttermilk pie is the perfect cure for an insatiable craving for berries and cream.

Razzleberry Pie

All of your favorite summer berries mix and mingle in this straightforward razzleberry pie.

French Silk Pie

Don’t want fruit and dessert to mix? This chocolate-based silk pie is the summer dessert for you.

Peach-Raspberry Pie

This sweet-tart pie is a great way to use up an abundance of summer produce.

Blackberry Cream Pie

It’s tough to resist eating all of your fresh blackberries straight from the carton, but try and control yourself in order to put together this great cream pie.

Lemon Blueberry Cream Pie

Love lemon squares but want to try something a little more seasonal? Lemon and blueberry pie!

Strawberry Balsamic Pie

Balsamic vinegar adds excitement (but not too much sour flavor) to this strawberry pie.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Custard Pie

This strawberry-rhubarb pie goes a step further by incorporating custard.