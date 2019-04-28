The Summer 2019 Print and Pattern Trends You’ll Want to Wear All Season Long

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is just on the horizon, y’all, and it’s time to start thinking about our summer wardrobes. I know it feels like it’s a little early, but all the summer 2019 print and pattern trends are already available in spades—and it’s time to get shopping. We talked to fashion experts Sarah Baum from Macy’s and Lisa Lam from Zara to get the scoop on what patterns to expect this summer. Prepare to get excited, because these trends are ones you probably already love.

Prints and patterns are always a fun way to stand out in a crowd, and these summer 2019 trends are super easy to pair with cute summer pieces you probably already own. There are so many ways to wear these pattern and print trends this summer, and they’re all accessible. These trends are already popping up at your favorite stores, so you can seriously get a jumpstart on completing your stylish and trendy summer wardrobes. You’re going to want all of these cute trends—don’t say I didn’t warn you.

1. Printed Denim

According to Macy’s fashion expert Sarah Baum, printed denim is slated to be huge this summer. There are so many ways to rock this trend, and all of them are cute. From classic jeans with embroidered patterns or jackets with painted-on images to fully colorful and patterned denim pieces, you can’t go wrong by spicing up your denim collection this summer.

Wide-Leg Crop Jeans: Confetti Floral Edition, $145 at Madewell

If you don’t want to go full-on patterned denim, opting for a classic color jean with embroidery is a great way to still stay on-trend.

Missguided Denim Mom Shorts, $38 at ASOS

You can never go wrong with pastel for spring, and these mom shorts are super trendy.

Firecracker Flare Jeans, $148 at Free People

Let your booty do the talking.

La La Anthony Graphic Destructed Denim Jacket, $58.80 at Ashley Stewart

Try the printed denim trend with a statement jacket (like this one).

BDG High-Rise Slim Straight Jean, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Go bold with the patterned denim trend, and try something like these tortoise shell jeans.

2. Animal Print

Both Lisa Lam from Zara and Sarah Baum from Macy’s agree that animal print is a trend you’ll see everywhere summer 2019. It was a big hit in the spring, too, and now animal print is back for more. According to Sarah Baum, snake print is going to get especially big this summer, so be sure to stock up. Whether it’s animal print tops, dresses, pants, etc., you’re sure to look wild and on-trend in whatever you choose.

Animal Print Oversized Blouse, $29.90 at Zara

No one said you couldn’t rock the animal print trend during the workday. Try this blouse with a pencil skirt or cute trousers for a wild office look.

Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $79.95 at Eloquii

This snake print dress will take you from day to night in style.

FP One Bali Nights Mini Dress, $108 at Free People

Stay cool during summer heatwaves in this animal print mini dress.

Snake Animal Print Cami, $26 at ASOS

This cami is perfect for layering when the temperatures drop at night.

The East Order Edi Snake Print One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $168 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is a fun and colorful take on the snake print trend.

3. Tie-Dye

Tie-dye was big in spring 2019, and it’s going to get even bigger this summer, according to a Free People Representative. So break out your old tees and get ready to do some tie-dye DIY. Or, if we’re being honest, just shop the trend. It’s a lot easier, TBH. From flow-y tops to swimsuits, you can wear the tie-dye trend in pretty much any way you can think of.

This Time Tie-Dye Cami, $48 at Free People

This cami is perfect for those days when it’s too hot to function.

Tie-Dye Shorts, $29.90 at Zara

Switch up your regular wardrobe and try the tie-dye trend with a pair of fun shorts.

Tommy Hilfiger Seamless Tie-Dye Bodysuit, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Even pool parties are no excuse to not try out this summer trend. (Yes, I know this is technically a bodysuit, but you could totally rock it poolside.)

COLLUSION Tie-Dye Revere Shirt Dress, $32 at ASOS

This is the kind of dress that just makes you look effortlessly cool.

Oversized Tie-Dye Shirt, $39.90 at Zara

You could wear this top as shown, or use it as a cool cover-up over your swimsuit.

