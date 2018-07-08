13 Big-Batch Summer Party Recipes That the Pickiest Guests Will Love

Summer is the best season for dinner parties. I’m sure plenty of you (especially those who love Thanksgiving) are eager to disagree, but hear me out: Summer parties can happen outside, or at least spill out onto the deck, yard, or fire escape if space is tight.
Summer party recipes are also so much more low-key—hanging out next to a grill, beer in hand, talking to your friends is way better than standing over a stove alone in the kitchen. Oh, and summer cocktails are definitely more fun than cocktails from any other season.
Now that we’re on the same page, let’s talk about the necessary qualifications of any summer party recipe.
First of all, it should be a big-batch recipe that feeds at least eight people, maybe more. Second, it should be something that you can prepare mostly outside—whether on the grill, in a smoker, or in an outdoor fryer. The caveat here is that a grill can also act like an oven, so you can use it to roast big cuts of meat (always a crowd-pleaser), as well to grill things like burgers and dogs. Third, it should be something that goes well with fresh summer sides like slaw, potato salad, and cornbread.
Finally—and this goes for all dinner party recipes, no matter what time of year—it should be a recipe that you’ve either cooked before, can make ahead of time, or is easy enough that you know you can pull it off even when you’re distracted by friends and drinks and everything that comes with hosting.
To help inspire your next summer shindig, these 13 party recipes are all super impressive and perfect for a summer crowd. Some of them are a little bit more involved, but most are easy enough for beginner cooks. Pick one, then invite the neighborhood over and wow ’em.
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Brisket
You'll need a smoker (or a friend with a smoker that you can borrow) to make this fall-apart brisket, but once you have that, it basically cooks itself.
Low-Country Shrimp Boil
A shrimp boil is great for so many reasons. For one, you cook everything—shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage—in a single huge pot of boiling water with a ton of Old Bay. Also, it's traditional to just dump everything onto a newspaper-covered outdoor table and let everybody at it, no plates required, silverware optional.
To make things easier and more outdoorsy, make the boil in a turkey fryer in the yard or on the deck.
Beer Can Chicken
In colder months, I'm all about a minimalist roast chicken with just salt and pepper.
In the summer, though, I love a beer can chicken on the grill, because it tastes good and looks really cool. A chicken will feed anywhere from four to eight people, depending on how hungry you are and how many sides you have, so consider putting two on the grill at once for a larger crowd.
Perfect Cheeseburgers with Special Sauce
It goes without saying that burgers make for great party food, so add this next-level burger recipe to your arsenal to reuse every single year.
There are a few tricks to a truly great burger, including not over-handling the meat, making your own special sauce (very easy!), and always, always opting for squishy potato rolls.
Pulled Pork
Maybe you've made pulled pork in a slow cooker before, and I admit it's a little lower-maintenance that way. But slow-roasting a pork shoulder on the grill or in the oven gives you the same pull-apart meat, plus glorious bits of burnt edges that get scattered throughout.
This recipe calls for the pork to be cooked in the oven, but just set your grill to the designated temperature and it'll come out the same.
Asian Garlic Steak Skewers
Straight-up steak is a great dinner party main dish, but these steak skewers are a little bit more fun—plus, they're great for beginner cooks. Since there's a ton of flavor from the sauce and marinade, you don't have to worry as much about cooking them perfectly to temperature and getting a great char.
The recipe serves four to six, but it's super easy to double.
Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs
These sweet-savory kebabs take care of your meat and vegetable requirements, so you just need plenty of starchy sides to go them.
Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
Cuban Grilled Salmon with Tomato Avocado Salsa
In my opinon, there's nothing more elegant than a huge piece of grilled fish, haphazardly covered with chopped veggies and herbs.
This salmon is tender and flavorful, and will go great with summer faves like cabbage slaw, German potato salad, and even cornbread.
Grilled Garlic Flank Steak
I love flank steak because it's tasty and tender when cooked right, but not as pricey as cuts like ribeye or sirloin. It's also relatively thin, so it cooks pretty quickly.
Grilled Pizza
Little-known fact: A grill is great for pizza, because it can get up to higher temperatures than a regular oven.
For this recipe, you first grill un-topped pieces of stretched dough on both sides, then finish the pizza by adding toppings and letting them warm and melt. The recipe only makes one four-serving pizza, so consider shaping and grilling three or four pounds of dough (that'll make three or four pizzas) an hour ahead of time, then just topping and heating them when it's time to eat.
Grandpa's Coca Cola Ribs
It's impossible not to have a good time when you're tearing into a rib with your teeth and getting barbecue sauce and spice rub all over your face.
Like all good ribs, these need to be slow-roasted before they're grilled. Do the slow-roasting on the grill at 225° instead of turning on your oven.
Perfectly Grilled Sausages
Sausages might be the most low-maintainence of all the grill foods, since you're likely buying them already seasoned and stuffed at the store.
There is one trick to making the absolute best sausages, though: Poach them first.
