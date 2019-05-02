These $64 Hot Pink Urban Outfitters Pants Are What Spring/Summer Dreams Are Made of

At the start of this year, I made myself a promise: I wouldn’t buy any new clothes. I have plenty. I want too much. And I could feel myself growing complacent when it came to styling all the stunning statement-makers I already own. I managed to follow through on my aim for five months—and then I laid eyes on a pair of stunning, hot pink Urban Outfitters summer pants.

In my defense, I saw the pants in February. They were the exact kind of loose-yet-tailored trouser I’d dreamt of adding to my wardrobe for months. They’d pair just as well with a T-shirt and sneakers as they would with a button-down and loafers, and no pair of pants in my closet could fill that same void. The cherry on top of all these oh-so rational reasons for buying? The pants were pink. Hot pink. They felt simultaneously contemporary and ’80s-inspired—the sweet-spot I try to occupy with every outfit I style.

Dara Pleated High-Rise Trouser Pant, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Still, I held myself off for weeks on end. February passed, March came and went, and April fluttered by, too. But one day, it dawned on me that, even after all these months, I still wanted these pants. I still thought about them with some regularity. And I was still convinced they’d be a reasonable addition to my wardrobe. Temptations come and go, but I really wanted these. And if I’d been eyeing them since February, they probably wouldn’t be around much longer. I hastily typed in the Urban Outfitters URL, delighted to realize the pants I’d been coveting were not only still available in my size—but that they were also on sale. (Marked down from $64 to $59.99—a small dip, but a dip nonetheless.) As quickly as I could imagine 10 ways to style these truly phenomenal hot pink pants (which, for me, is pretty damn quick), I added them to my digital shopping cart and checked the eff out.

It’s been a little while since I committed to breaking my promise, and I’d be lying if I said I regretted it. These $64 Urban Outfitters pants look just as lovely in person as they do online—and they’re long enough for my 5’9″ frame, too (which is a serious feat when it comes to tailored trousers). The summer is young and full of promise—but you can catch me wearing these puppies every damn day. (Or at least, like, once a week.)

