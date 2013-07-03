Let’s face it: Sometimes getting dressed can be a bit of a headache. Especially when we’re facing a long summer weekend, and we want to look cute but also be cool and comfy.

Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a denim shorts, a striped shirt, or a breezy summer dress, or a loose maxi skirt. In fact,it’s a safe bet that we all have stuff sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.

To help you (and ourselves) out, we combed through tons of sites and blogs filled with street style eye candy (hello, Pinterest!) to bring you 12 summery outfits to copy this July Fourth and beyond.

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via Tumblr

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Song of Style

Photo Via We Wore What

Photo via Style Snooper Dan

Photo via Love, Lipstick and Pearls

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Obaz



Photo via Let’s Have a Margarita

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via Classy Girls Wear Pearls

MORE SUMMER ON STYLECASTER:

21 Stylish Ways To Wear A Plain White T-Shirt This Summer

How to Look Thinner in a Bathing Suit: 10 Slimming Tips

12 Buzzy Novels to Read This Summer

10 Swimsuit Cover-Ups That’ll Look Stylish Off The Beach