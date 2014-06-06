50 Stellar Summer Outfits to Copy This Instant

Summer! The season for itty-bitty bikinis, ripped-to-there cut-offs, and feather-light dresses—all paired with colorful accessories and barely-there sandals. Summer is really the season for long weekend outfits and vacation ensembles, so how does one find new and innovative ways to tie outfits together in ways that feel, well, not overly relaxed?
We’ve pulled together 50 truly genius summer outfits that solve this dilemma in fresh ways—from brilliant layering combinations (yes, you can still layer in the summer!) to surprisingly dressed-up ways to style cut-offs. (Spoiler: there is a lot of ripped denim in this gallery.)
White on white ensembles? Yep, we got that. Inspiration to go big on accessories? Yep, we got that, too. Frankly, we dare you to get all the way through these outfits without having the urge to pull everything out of your closet and start putting things together in entirely new ways.
Take a look at this jam-packed gallery and start thinking about which outfits you plan on copying right this instant!
Proof that matching your shirt and your shoes can be seriously chic!
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific
Photo:
Atlantic Pacific
Create an outfit that plays up movement, like pants in an ultra-light fabric.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Super-distressed white jeans take this look from preppy to killer.
Photo: Lovely Pepa
Photo:
Lovely Pepa
DIY a pair of your own borrowed-from-the-boys cut-offs, and style it with a rumpled white shirt and tons of accessories.
Photo: Sincerely Jules
Photo:
Sincerely Jules
Layer a long-sleeve tee under an evening dress for a cool daytime outfit.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A pale blue striped shirt has a surprisingly softening effect on a killer pink suit.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A slouchy sweater and killer heels (by Carven!) are always a winning combination.
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific
Photo:
Atlantic-Pacific
In the summer, a simple white shift dress and sky-high strappy heels can be all you need.
Image: Let It Be
Photo:
Let It Be
Play with textured: destroyed denim shorts, a textured sweater, and a fringe-y bag.
Photo: Something Navy
Photo:
Something Navy
A fresh way to style white overalls: layered with a mesh shirt.
Photo: The Petticoat
Photo:
The Petticoat
Photo:
Camille Over the Rainbow
A simple striped dress and navy sneaker is a sporty summer weekend option.
Photo: Could I Have That
Photo:
Could I Have That
Style cropped, wide-leg pants with strappy sandals and a killer leather jacket for an evening look.
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific
Photo:
Atlantic-Pacific
Photo:
What Courtney Wore
Summer layering is all about picking the right fabrics, and playing with separates of varying length. (Pro tip: Summer calls for shorter hems, and we recommend pairing short skirts with flats!)
Photo:
Imaxtree
A flattering dress in a washed-out print is a summer essential.
Photo:
Anthropologie
Not sure what to do with those logo sweatshirts and sporty accessories? Try pairing 'em with ultra-sophisticated staples like a pencil skirt and ankle-strap sandals.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Skorts are back! Dress 'em up with look-at-me pumps and a menswear-inspired shirt.
Photo: Seams for a Desire
Photo:
Seams for a Desire
Freshen up a basic LBD with a Western button-down.
Photo: Always Judging
Photo:
Always Judging
Surprise! Mom jeans can look cool, especially paired with a killer crop top.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're so over the whole hat thing, try a quirky hair accessory like a chic turban, a headscarf, or a large embellished barette.
Photo: My Showroom
Photo:
My Showroom
Layer lace shorts under a simple tunic for a fresh, peek-a-boo look.
Photo: Pursuit of Shoes
Photo:
Pursuit of Shoes
Sometimes, all you really need is the basics -- a gray tee and crisp white jeans.
Photo: See Anna Jane
Photo:
See Anna Jane
Throw a vintage-y, printed scarf over a fancy lace dress to keep the look from being too "dressed-up" (especially if the silhouette is strapless).
Photo:
Imaxtree
Take a wisp of a slipdress outdoors, worn with a tough denim jacket and the season's requisite slip-ons.
Photo: We Wore What
Photo:
We Wore What
Invest in a skirt that's unabashedly flirty and girly, and wear it with everything.
Photo: Garotas Estúpidas
If you're going the neutral, ladylike route, try punching up your look with off-kilter, double-take-inducing accessories.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Don't put away those black jeans! Give 'em a fresh spin with a pale blazer and a soft white tee.
Photo: Sincerely Jules
Photo:
Sincerely Jules
For a unique spin on cut-offs, try finding a pair with color and texture. Then go big with the shoes—try something that pushes the envelope just a touch when it comes to print-mixing.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Looking for a fresh way to style those clunky sandals? Try ultra-light ankle socks.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A ripped black denim skirt is a fresh spin on a classic pencil skirt.
Photo: Song of Style
Photo:
Song of Style
This summer, if you think your jeans are ripped enough ... try ripping a few more holes. This season's look is destroyed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A great pair of pastel pumps and luxurious-looking accessories can make even the simplest of combinations (skinny pants and a gray sweatshirt) seem inspired.
Photo: Style Nina
Photo:
Style Nina
Throw caution to the wind and invest in playful, stunty accessories.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Invest in a Mexico-inspired sundress and wear it all summer long.
Photo: Vanessa Jackman
Photo:
Vanessa Jackman
Looking to bare some serious midriff? Opt for a top that's a bit more covered-up.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Proof that a plaid skirt can be just as versatile in the summer as in the fall.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This summer, let your shoulders take the spotlight for a seriously sexy date night look. (Pro tip: Tone-down brown shoes keep the look from being too fussy!)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Remember what we said about mixing prints? Summer's the time to push the envelope! Just keep the experiment to two pieces—keep the accessories in line with your palette.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A crisp white dress—especially one with some interesting details—is the epitome of summer.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Stripes on stripes on stripes! The vertical pattern keeps the silhouette long and lean.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The perfect example of how to mix with panache: the jacket is the strongest pattern of the bunch, and then it's paired with less dominant items like textured shorts and muted animal print.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Not sure how to work some of this season's trickier trends, like Birkenstock-inspired sandals and crop tops? Take a lesson from this gal.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A dressy trench can double as a killer dress.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Invest in volume! An amazing maxi skirt can be an excellent base for a parade of punchy, statement-making tops.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Suits aren't just for the boardroom—especially if they're rendered in soft shapes and pastel colors.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Dress up shredded jeans shorts with a classic blazer and upscale accessories.
Photo: Brooklyn Blonde
Photo:
Brooklyn Blonde
Not sure what to do with that feather-weight, semi-sheer lace piece in your closet? Pair it with knock-around boots and a moody blazer.
Photo:
Imaxtree
White on white on white on white. All day, every day.
Photo:
Jenny Norris