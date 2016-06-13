21 Genius Outfit Ideas to Steal This Summer: A Shoppable Guide

Personally, I’m of the mind that consistently drumming up summer outfits is harder than doing it in any other season. Who cares what you wear in the winter?—your massive coat covers it all up—and during spring, you’re still able to trot out your knits, jackets, and booties.

In the interest of breaking you out of your inevitable denim-cutoff and tank-top rut, here are 21 perfect summer outfit ideas to steal all summer long, with shoppable options to make it easy.