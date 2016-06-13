StyleCaster
21 Genius Outfit Ideas to Steal This Summer: A Shoppable Guide

Personally, I’m of the mind that consistently drumming up summer outfits is harder than doing it in any other season. Who cares what you wear in the winter?—your massive coat covers it all up—and during spring, you’re still able to trot out your knits, jackets, and booties.

In the interest of breaking you out of your inevitable denim-cutoff and tank-top rut, here are 21 perfect summer outfit ideas to steal all summer long, with shoppable options to make it easy.

1 of 42

Style MBA

Jordyn Ruched Sleeve Wrap Blouse, $68; at Storets

Lady Addict

Cheyenne Shoulder Cutout Top, $84; at Storets

Fashion Agony

Black Crossover Draped V Back T-shirt, $22; at Maykool

Nina Suess

Let's Dance Mini, $154; at Free People 

Nina Suess

Agent Provocateur Mazzy Bikini Top, $200; at Agent Provocateur

Monki Cropped Denim Overall, $73; at ASOS

Fire on the Head

BDG Black Faded Mom Jean, $59;at Urban Outfitters

Fashion Agony

One Teaspoon Freelove Denim Skirt, $118; at Nasty Gal

The Fashion Cuisine 

New Revival Wrap Top, $112; at Pixie Market 

Fashion Vibe

Madewell silk trapeze cami dress, $150; at Madewell

Jay Miranda

Nautical Column Skirt, $64.90; at Eloquii

Happily Grey

Whistles Le Marais Sweatshirt, $121; at ASOS

Stella Wants to Die

YMC Tan Twill Culottes, $125; at SSense

The Style Bungalow

Red Off-The-Shoulder Gaze Top, $28; at Windsor

Stella Wants to Die

FRS Black Mules, $92; at FRS

Sylvie Mus

Mother Insider Crop Fray Jean, $228; at Forward by Elise Walker

Stella Wants to Die

OTS Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

Jay Miranda

Belle + Sky Long-Sleeve Romper, $30; at JC Penney

Gal Meets Glam

BCBG Emjay Jumpsuit, $298; at Revolve

Love and Other Bugs 

Doc Martens '3 Eye' Oxfords, $99.50; at Farfetch

The Fashion Fraction

Sweeties Print Bow Tie Top, $29; at Koshka

