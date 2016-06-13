21 Genius Outfit Ideas to Steal This Summer: A Shoppable Guide

Personally, I’m of the mind that consistently drumming up summer outfits is harder than doing it in any other season. Who cares what you wear in the winter?—your massive coat covers it all up—and during spring, you’re still able to trot out your knits, jackets, and booties.
In the interest of breaking you out of your inevitable denim-cutoff and tank-top rut, here are 21 perfect summer outfit ideas to steal all summer long, with shoppable options to make it easy.
Jordyn Ruched Sleeve Wrap Blouse, $68; at Storets
Cheyenne Shoulder Cutout Top, $84; at Storets
Black Crossover Draped V Back T-shirt, $22; at Maykool
Monki Cropped Denim Overall, $73; at ASOS
One Teaspoon Freelove Denim Skirt, $118; at Nasty Gal
Madewell silk trapeze cami dress, $150; at Madewell
Nautical Column Skirt, $64.90; at Eloquii
Whistles Le Marais Sweatshirt, $121; at ASOS
YMC Tan Twill Culottes, $125; at SSense
Red Off-The-Shoulder Gaze Top, $28; at Windsor
FRS Black Mules, $92; at FRS
OTS Shirt, $49.90; at Zara
Belle + Sky Long-Sleeve Romper, $30; at JC Penney
BCBG Emjay Jumpsuit, $298; at Revolve
Doc Martens '3 Eye' Oxfords, $99.50; at Farfetch
Sweeties Print Bow Tie Top, $29; at Koshka