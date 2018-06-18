StyleCaster
A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Ah, the conundrum of dressing cute for work during summer: It’s hot as hell outside, but tends to be chilly inside corporate spaces. So, how do you look professional (and cute), but also stay comfy in 85 degrees or 65 degrees? Ahead, we’re spilling our favorite tricks and sharing 21 street style star looks that are summer office-tested and approved.

MORE: The Trendiest White Denim Pieces to Shop This Season

Longer layers like midi dresses and skirts can provide a shield against arctic office A/C, but are still breathable and breezy for post-work rooftop happy hour. Add a lightweight outerwear piece (like a crisp blazer or denim jacket) that you can add before a meeting or ditch at your desk. And last but definitely not least, experiment with bold colors, statement prints, and signature accessories.

Ahead you’ll find our summer office wardrobe must-have items in addition to some looks that will cause some major water cooler envy.

Polka Dot Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
Dotted Wrap Dress

Dress, $168 at Anthropologie

Casual Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Office Pair
Photo: Getty Images
Tropical Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $69 at Dorothy Perkins

Dress & Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images
Fitted Trouser Pant

Pant, $295 at Alice and Olivia

Summer Friday
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Polka Dot Wrap Dress

Dress, $55 at ASOS

The Checkered Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
Pleated Skirt

Skirt, $272 (was $340) at Maje

Print Mix
Photo: Getty Images
Khaki Dress

Dress, $1,298 at Tory Burch

The Minimalist Look
Photo: Getty Images
Bold Blazer

Blazer, $595 at Tibi

Blue + Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Tie Blouse

Blouse, $225 at Vince

Statement Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Lemon Skirt

Skirt, $225 at Draper James

Casual Wrap Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Casual Friday Look
Photo: Getty Images

