A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

Ah, the conundrum of dressing cute for work during summer: It’s hot as hell outside, but tends to be chilly inside corporate spaces. So, how do you look professional (and cute), but also stay comfy in 85 degrees or 65 degrees? Ahead, we’re spilling our favorite tricks and sharing 21 street style star looks that are summer office-tested and approved.

Longer layers like midi dresses and skirts can provide a shield against arctic office A/C, but are still breathable and breezy for post-work rooftop happy hour. Add a lightweight outerwear piece (like a crisp blazer or denim jacket) that you can add before a meeting or ditch at your desk. And last but definitely not least, experiment with bold colors, statement prints, and signature accessories.

Ahead you’ll find our summer office wardrobe must-have items in addition to some looks that will cause some major water cooler envy.