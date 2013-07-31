Stay Cool At Work With These Office-Ready Summer Looks

Commuting in the summer heat can put a kink in your morning routine. Pulling together a look that is professional and stylish—without leaving you feeling sticky in the heat—can be tricky.
Let’s start at the top, with your hair. We’ve asked the experts at Fekkai to give us the must-have tools, products and tips for heat-beating chic style. Whether you work in a creative office that allows a little flexibility and personality in your wardrobe or a more conservative environment that requires you to be more buttoned up, we have the pieces and the hair care essentials to keep you looking polished and feeling powerful.
Now if only we could secure you that raise…
For more information on our relationship with Fekkai: cmp.ly/3
Click through our slideshow to see which of these looks suits your office style!
Smooth a little of this cream into lackluster locks to add some sleekness to your look. Brilliant Glossing Cream; $34; at fekkai.com
These irresistibly playful heels will take you straight to your happy hour. Multicolored Lace Up Sandal; $79; at zara.com
Crisp and clean, this blouse is a nice counterpoint to more daring pieces. Shirt With Pockets; $35.99; at zara.com
This floral print is flirty but still polished. Band of Outsiders Mini Blossom Crinkle Shorts; $225; at shopbop.com
For air-conditioned offices, this airy bomber does the trick. Astrid Blouson; $550; at rag-bone.com
Subtle pyramids keep this look fuss-free. Geo Cut Out Earrings; $15; at topshop.com
This classic shirtdress is perfect for staying covered up. Halston Heritage Snap Front Structure Dress; $395; at shopbop.com
Chic and professional, this classic satchel goes with nearly everything. Edie Purse; $179; at jcrew.com
This jacket is perfect for making the transition from sweltering heat to the A.C.—it's easy to throw on over a structured shift or to jazz up dressy jeans. Loose Cardigan; $69.99; at zara.com
A pop of cobalt adds some ready to wear flair to a more conservative ensemble. 3.1 Phillip Lim Juliette Wedge; $199; at barneys.com
This watch is a monochromatic take on a classic timepiece. Mougin & Piquard for J.CREW Minuit Watch; $495; at jcrew.com
These shades are perfect for sunny lunch breaks in the park. AJ Morgan Sunglasses; $20; at ingodwetrustnyc.com
A sweet hit of coral is a nice pick-me-up for your complexion. Tarte Lipsurgence Lip Tint; $24; at sephora.com
Sure a conservative office means no sleeveless and more neutral shades—except when it comes to accessories. This stunner is all personality. Messenger Bag; $363; at clarevivier.com