The main emotion I’m feeling for summer is minimal romantic. Think: sleek silhouettes in airy colors that are feminine without being frilly.

From long, white dresses, to fresh scents and anything light grey or blush pink, it’s the perfect look to go pretty while avoiding anything twee. When anyone says traditional romantic, I tend to think that all of that lace and pomp and circumstance comes off, well, not cool. Consider this a meeting of the minds.