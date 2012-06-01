Summer 2012 Movie Guide: 11 Must-See Flicks

The summer season is unofficially here, bringing along with it longer days ahead, tons of sun and most importantly, a boatload of movies to catch at the theaters these next few months.

For those of you who are fortunate enough to be out on break from school or even get to leave the office a few hours early thanks to your work’s summer Fridays policy, you might as well use some of that newly gained spare time to catch a flick or two (or three–we’re not judging) with some friends. Not only is it a great way to catch up on some pop culture but lounging around in an air conditioned movie theater is a superb way to beat the heat.

This summer, we see a grab bag of movies coming in, ranging from big budget action flicks to independent comedies straight off the festival circuit. After doing a little digging, we put together for you our favorite 11 films that were hoping to check out this summer, in between our jaunts out to the Hamptons and getting stuck in Brooklyn, day-drinking with friends.

To see all of our picks, click through the slideshow above.

What movies are you planning to see this summer? Let us know by dropping a line down below!