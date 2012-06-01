Summer 2012 Movie Guide: 11 Must-See Flicks

The summer season is unofficially here, bringing along with it longer days ahead, tons of sun and most importantly, a boatload of movies to catch at the theaters these next few months.
For those of you who are fortunate enough to be out on break from school or even get to leave the office a few hours early thanks to your work’s summer Fridays policy, you might as well use some of that newly gained spare time to catch a flick or two (or three–we’re not judging) with some friends. Not only is it a great way to catch up on some pop culture but lounging around in an air conditioned movie theater is a superb way to beat the heat.
This summer, we see a grab bag of movies coming in, ranging from big budget action flicks to independent comedies straight off the festival circuit. After doing a little digging, we put together for you our favorite 11 films that were hoping to check out this summer, in between our jaunts out to the Hamptons and getting stuck in Brooklyn, day-drinking with friends.
Snow White and the Huntsman
With K-Stew and Charlize leading the epic film's cast, plus a soundtrack that features Florence + the Machine, we're already predicting this to be one of the big hits of the summer, and probably the entire year.
Release date: Out now
The Dark Knight Rises
The final chapter of the Dark Knight series hits this summer, and we're all dying to find out if sweet Anne Hathaway can really pull off this Catwoman gig.
Release date: July 20, 2012
Dark Shadows
Seeing Johnny Depp as a goth just never gets old.
Release date: Out now
Magic Mike
Channing Tatum along with a few other beefcakes strip down for one of their most "revealing" roles ever.
Release date: June 29, 2012
Moonrise Kingdom
Director-slash-genius Wes Anderson is back with a few of his regulars (Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman) along with some fresh new faces for this film that takes a look at young love set against the backdrop of 1960s New England.
Release date: Out now on limited release
Neighborhood Watch
Now being dubbed as The Watch, the only real good reason to see this film is that it will be British funnyman Richard Ayoade's American big screen debut. And we're flipping excited.
Release date: July 27, 2012
Rock of Ages
Yes, it is another musical-turned-movie among many, but with a pretty decent cast that includes silver fox Tom Cruise parading around half-naked. Let the LOL moments begin!
Release date: June 15, 2012
Safety Not Guaranteed
A movie about answering an ad to go back in time that features Parks and Recreation's Aubrey Plaza and New Girl's Jake Johnson? Yes, please.
Release date: June 8, 2012 on limited release
The Avengers
The film has been kicking butt at the box office this past month, and with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Joss Whedon (think the TV show, not the film) behind the lens, we could understand why.
Release date: Out now
To Rome With Love
Even though we're intrigued with the unsual casting choices (except for Roberto Benigni), we're some suckers for a love story set in Rome.
Release date: June 22, 2012 on limited release
The Amazing Spider-Man
The big question on everyone's mind: Will this film be better than Sony's first original Spider-Man reboot from 10 years ago? Guess you'll just have to see the film this summer to find out!
Release date: July 3, 2012
