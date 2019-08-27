12 Mocktail Recipes So Good You Might Not Even Miss the Booze

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing beats sitting out by the pool with a drink in your hand (though sitting with the shades drawn in front of a fan can do the trick, too), especially when whatever’s in your glass is refreshing, hydrating and full of flavor. Consider picking through some summer mocktail recipes. Our fave summer drinks keep us feeling cool in the heat so we can enjoy the sun as long as possible, and that often means skipping the booze and looking to fruit juices and fizzy drinks instead. Combine those things together and you have a selection of summer mocktails that you can serve to your loved ones all season long.

If you want something sweet and exotic to sip on sans alcohol, check out some of our favorite summertime mocktail recipes so good, you probably won’t even miss the booze.

1. Pineapple Lemonade

Skip the tropical cocktails in favor of this simple pineapple lemonade, loaded with both vitamin C *and* big flavor.

2. Beeta-rita

Beet, blood orange and lime virgin margaritas can be enjoyed by everyone at your next summer soiree.

3. Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Take advantage of seasonal summer fruits with a pitcher mocktail. Add as much chopped fruit and berries to the finished blend of juices as your heart desires.

4. Honey Raspberry Limeade

Just the right amount of tangy and sweet, honey-sweetened raspberry limeade is like a big batch of berry mojitos sans booze.

5. Sugar Snap Pea Fauxitos

Impress your next brunch guests with a bright green drink made with sugar snap pea-infused simple syrup, fresh mint, and sparkling water.

6. Sparkling Passionfruit Lemonade

A mocktail made with special ingredients can be just as appropriate for special occasions as a traditional cocktail. Include something unusual, like freshly-squeezed passion fruit juice, to make your recipe pop.

7. Classic Shirley Temple

Shirley Temples are a classic for a reason. Each sip strikes the perfect balance between celebratorily sweet and ultra refreshing.

8. Piña Colada Mocktails

Creamy coconut piña colada don’t need any alcohol to taste delicious.

9. Raspberry Rose Hibiscus Mocktails

A combo of raspberry, rose, hibiscus, bitters and herbs, this is a drink that’s designed to relax and rejuvenate, all without the use of alcohol.

10. Color Changing Butterfly Pea Flower Mocktails

A natural chemical reaction occurs when you add citrus juice to the blue tea made from butterfly pea flowers in this recipe – the mixture turns purple! Take that, bartenders.

11. Creamy Mint Limeade

Take your limeade to the next level with the addition of sweetened condensed milk, which basically makes it taste like key lime pie in a glass.

12. Pineapple Tamarind Agua Fresca

Stay hydrated through the hottest summer days with a glass of tangy pineapple tamarind agua fresca served over crushed ice.

This article was originally published on SheKnows.