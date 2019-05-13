61 Summer Maxi Dresses to Shop, Because Can You Ever Have Too Many?

Scroll To See More Images

It isn’t really a hot take to say there’s no such thing as too many summer maxi dresses. Because when the sun is at its shiniest (and humidity at its most oppressive), nothing feels as wearable as a dress of any kind. Sundresses and mini dresses definitely deserve moments in the spotlight, but maxi dresses drip with bohemian elegance and convenience in a way that’s untouched by any other summer clothing genre. Nothing billows in the summer breeze quite like a floor-length dress—and nothing feels as effortlessly comfortable (read: as unlikely to ride up or fly up) as a floor-length dress, either.

As if summer maxi dresses weren’t already bringing enough to the table, they also offer a kind of easy versatility that can’t be discounted. Not only are they all-in-one outfits that require next to no styling, but they also walk the line of casual/formal so masterfully that they can basically take you anywhere you need to go. Few ensembles feel as fit for a day at the beach as they do for a five-star dinner, but summer maxi dresses offer to do all of that and more. Seriously, with one or two styling adjustments, the same maxi could get you from brunch to the park to the bar and back—and maybe even to work, too.

When presented with so much effortless efficiency, there’s really only one thing to do: Stock up. This summer’s maxi dress selection is vast, varied and ready to be ravaged. Go forth and fill your summer wardrobe with the no-fail pieces it deserves.

1. Greta Tiered Ruffle Mock-Neck Maxi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Fit for weddings and day-to-day wear, alike.

2. Ale by Alessandra x Revolve Marita Maxi, $73 at Revolve

Few things feel as delightfully irresistible as polka dots crafted from teeny-tiny stars.

3. Mara Hoffman Fiona Dress, $375 at Anthropologie

The only dress you need on your next vacation.

4. Alexis Ophira Dress, $594 at Revolve

A hyper-chic option for your next backyard barbecue, outdoor wedding or fancy date night.

5. Anita Midaxi Dress, $98 at Free People

An understated take on this season’s ruffle obsession.

6. YAS Clara Maxi Dress, $160 at Topshop

A maxi that wants to take you everywhere this season.

7. My Long Time Love Maxi Dress, $118 at Free People

Just fancy enough.

8. Zara Studio Embroidered Dress, $169 at Zara

This limited edition Zara maxi is practically begging to be dressed up and down all summer long.

9. Dodo Bar Or Dorothy Dress, $330 at Revolve

A classic silhouette, rendered in a campy AF fabric—hello 2019.

10. Eternal Love Dress, $250 at Free People

A different take on the longline slinky satin dress.

11. Golden Dreams Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

Haven’t you heard? Patchwork is the thing this season.

12. Silk Kingston Slip Dress, $722 at Free People

A blank canvas for all your favorite statement accessories.

13. Dodo Bar Or Brigitte Dress, $943 at Revolve

A maxi to shop for summer and wear well into winter.

14. Pull & Bear Dark Floral Midaxi Dress, $42 at ASOS

Love a surprisingly edgy floral dress.

15. Summer of Love Kimono, $398 at Free People

A lighter take on summer’s tie-dye obsession. (Pro tip: This maxi can double as a longline jacket if you want it to.)

16. Tropical Maxi Dress, $180 at Anthropologie

Because tropical prints are still, very much, having a moment.

17. Tiered Stripe Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $56 at ASOS

Be the best-dressed friend at your next Sunday brunch.

18. Mixin’ It Up Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

The most statement-making beachy maxi we’ve laid eyes on in a while.

19. Lovers + Friends Ingrid Maxi, $288 at Revolve

Wedding guest wardrobe fodder for sure.

20. Anita Printed Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Because playing with structure is just as fun as playing with print—that’s to say, really fun.

21. Ulla Johnson Alethea Dress, $395 at Revolve

A super versatile silhouette, rendered in a super versatile palette—what’s not to love?

22. Plunge Trapeze Maxi Dress, $35 at ASOS

Because the best maxis are comfortable enough to sleep in.

23. Tularosa Ray Dress, $212 at Revolve

Summer stripes that don’t skew too nautical.

24. Mara Hoffman Luna Dress, $350 at Revolve

Sexy AF. Layer on your favorite jewelry, and let the compliment come rolling in.

25. Aratte Stripe Maxi Dress, $222 at ASOS

Not your average striped maxi.

26. Marimekko Kutitus Vidakko Maxi Dress, $425 at Anthropologie

Love a kitschy print during the summer (or any time, really).

27. Dress with Slit, $29.90 at Zara

Because who can resist a comfy pink dress in the summer? (Spoiler alert: We can’t.)

28. Y.A.S. Geo Printed Maxi Shirtdress, $115 at ASOS

A shirtdress fit for a truly statement-making work wardrobe.

29. Raquel Allegra Silk Halter Dress, $720 at Revolve

if it weren’t white, we’d suggest you wear it to every wedding you’re invited to this summer.

30. Neon Rose Maxi Tea Dress, $53.50 at ASOS

Not your average puffy-sleeve plaid dress.

31. All the Feels Embroidered Maxi Slip, $168 at Free People

So comfy you’ll want to live in it.

32. Halter Trapeze Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

A surprising silhouette in a slightly surprising floral—hello, head-turning style.

33. Mara Hoffman Rosario Dress, $325 at Revolve

Fodder for your next vacation Instagram.

34. Sabina Musayev Tyler Dress, $411 at Revolve

A plunge neckline sure to make J. Lo proud.

35. Leilani Dress, $325 at Free People

Rainbow is having a moment this summer—and we’re shopping every iteration we come across.

36. Jill by Jill Stuart Cut-Out Dress, $215 at Revolve

Able to be dressed up and down as you see fit.

37. Lovi Dress, $389 at Free People

A little embroidery can go a long, long way.

38. Grow the Distance Floral Ruffle Dress, $65 at Nasty Gal

A floral dress just waiting to be styled as edgily as possible.

39. Caroline Constas Celeste Maxi Dress, $995 at Revolve

If you’re willing to spend a small fortune on a dress, you’re sure to turn heads everywhere you go this summer.

40. Seam Detail Dress, $29.90 at Zara

Forget the classic T-shirt dress—this tank dress is here for all your summer needs.

41. Once Upon a Song Maxi Dress, $1,200 at Free People

Another small fortune dress—but hey, it’s pretty.

42. Grid Check Maxi Tea Dress, $60.50 at ASOS

Obsessed with this vintage-inspired plaid maxi.

43. Contrera Knit Maxi Dress, $300 at Anthropologie

A knit, crafted with summer in mind.

44. En Creme Plunge Maxi Dress, $57 at ASOS

Everything about this beachy maxi—from the tie-front to the tassel details—is delightful.

45. Perseverance London Elysian Day Wrap Maxi Dress, $545 at Urban Outfitters

If we owned this, we’d never take it off.

46. LPA Dress, $228 at Revolve

Upscale beach attire (or just, you know, cute everyday attire).

47. Auguste Magnolia Bella Maxi Dress, $185 at Revolve

A maxi for the person who gets nervous about floor-length hemlines.

48. Likely Perla Dress, $149 at Revolve

A floral even the all-black-everything fiend can appreciate.

49. Dodo Bar Or Yvon Dress, $770 at Revolve

Hello campy caftan moment. Thank you for making our wildest sartorial dreams come true.

50. True Decadence Plunge Maxi Dress, $137 at ASOS

The more statement ruffles we can get our hands on this summer, the better.

51. Tie-Dye Printed Dress, $89.90 at Zara

A hyper-chic take on summer’s tie-dye trend.

52. Sabina Musayev Cecilia Dress, $411 at Revolve

Cute from the front—even more adorable from the back.

53. Laguna Surf Maxi Tee, $148 at Free People

This was designed with the beach in mind, but we’re pretty sure you could get away with wearing it at a fancy restaurant.

54. River Island Shirred Zebra Maxi Dress, $64 at ASOS

Zebra is a chronically underrated animal print, and this maxi just wants to rectify that.

55. Plunge Tea Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

Has a plunge neckline ever looked so incredibly delicate?

56. Without Feather Ado Maxi Dress, $45 at Nasty Gal

Feathers that act like an animal print? Yes, please.

57. Natasha White Dress, $450 at Free People

Bohemian goddess status, just waiting to be attained.

58. Velvet Floral Maxi Dress, $76 at ASOS

Because summer and velvet don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

59. Wrap Shirtdress, $319 at Free People

A classic silhouette sure to transcend seasonality.

60. Pippa Maxi Dress, $163 at Anthropologie

Pom-poms are all kinds of fun. And summer’s about fun, isn’t it?

61. Lost Ink Maxi Smock Dress, $79 at ASOS

Sure to look as good at the office as it will at a summer wedding.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.