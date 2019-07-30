31 Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas Perfect for Your Hot Girl Summer

Scroll To See More Images

With the weather reaching temperatures much, much higher than I’d like, my legs are begging to be free of pants and jeans right now. They just want to breathe in this hot climate, and I intend to let them. Luckily, there are so many summer maxi dress outfit ideas to give me (and you!) all the inspiration for those hot weather outings. Maxi dresses are one of my favorite ways to skip pants, stay chic and look like I’m on vacation—even when I’m just headed to the office.

Going out to dinner, headed to a work function or hanging out at a coffee shop—whatever the occasion, summer maxi dresses are the perfect go-to. First of all, they’re a lazy person’s dream. All you have to do is slip on one item of clothing and you look totally incredible. You get to free your legs from the confines of pants and tight denim and stay in bed a little longer (instead of having to pick a top and bottom that look cool together). More time sleeping and less time choosing an outfit? Uh, yes please. Plus, summer maxi dresses always make me feel like I’m on vacation at the beach or roaming the streets of Greece. It’s just something about all those flow-y florals and boho vibes that transport me to a different place. Even if you’re stressed about work or had a bad day, a maxi dress can make you feel like you’re a million miles away. It’s like the conch shell of clothes. (You know, except instead of putting up the shell to your ears to hear the ocean, you just put on a maxi dress and pretend you’re at the beach.)

We can’t all be street style goddesses, though, so I rounded up some of the cutest summer maxi dress outfit ideas I could find to get you started. Whether you’re trying to style your vacation looks or just want to spice up your summer wardrobe, these fashionistas have your back. There are so many ways to wear a maxi dress this summer, and you’d look amazing in every single one.

1. It’s a Plaid, Plaid World

2. Peasant Skirt (but make it maxi dress fashun~)

3. Black & White All the Way

4. Brown Florals

5. Black & White Polka Dots + Hat

6. Off-the-Shoulder Light Pink Florals

7. Put a Face on It

8. Contrasting Florals

9. Vacation Vibes Florals + Small Straw Bag

10. Oversized Green Maxi + Straw Tote

11. Geometric Vibes + Combat Boots

12. Off-the-Shoulder Stripes + Round Straw Bag

13. Neutrals! Neutrals! Neutrals!

14. Crinkly Green Maxi + Hat

15. Greek Island Vibes

16. Silky Maxi + Statement Purse

17. Stripes + Ruffles

18. Simple Maxi Dress + Tied Denim Shirt

19. Black & White Polka Dots + Red Pumps

20. Oversized Florals

21. Houndstooth Maxi Dress + Sneakers

22. Lemonade Vibes

23. Belted Floral Maxi Dress + Gladiator Sandals

24. Black & White Striped Maxi Dress + Neutral Heels

25. Subtle Stripes + Straw Hat

26. Romantic Neutral Vibes

27. Blue, Blue Baby

28. Teal Maxi Dress + Statement Necklace

29. Neutral Florals

30. White Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Fuzzy Sandals

31. Animal Print Maxi Dress + Black Bag (+ Coffee)