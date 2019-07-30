StyleCaster
31 Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas Perfect for Your Hot Girl Summer

31 Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas Perfect for Your Hot Girl Summer

Maggie Griswold
31 Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas Perfect for Your Hot Girl Summer
Photo: Cierra MIller.

With the weather reaching temperatures much, much higher than I’d like, my legs are begging to be free of pants and jeans right now. They just want to breathe in this hot climate, and I intend to let them. Luckily, there are so many summer maxi dress outfit ideas to give me (and you!) all the inspiration for those hot weather outings. Maxi dresses are one of my favorite ways to skip pants, stay chic and look like I’m on vacation—even when I’m just headed to the office.

Going out to dinner, headed to a work function or hanging out at a coffee shop—whatever the occasion, summer maxi dresses are the perfect go-to. First of all, they’re a lazy person’s dream. All you have to do is slip on one item of clothing and you look totally incredible. You get to free your legs from the confines of pants and tight denim and stay in bed a little longer (instead of having to pick a top and bottom that look cool together). More time sleeping and less time choosing an outfit? Uh, yes please. Plus, summer maxi dresses always make me feel like I’m on vacation at the beach or roaming the streets of Greece. It’s just something about all those flow-y florals and boho vibes that transport me to a different place. Even if you’re stressed about work or had a bad day, a maxi dress can make you feel like you’re a million miles away. It’s like the conch shell of clothes. (You know, except instead of putting up the shell to your ears to hear the ocean, you just put on a maxi dress and pretend you’re at the beach.)

We can’t all be street style goddesses, though, so I rounded up some of the cutest summer maxi dress outfit ideas I could find to get you started. Whether you’re trying to style your vacation looks or just want to spice up your summer wardrobe, these fashionistas have your back. There are so many ways to wear a maxi dress this summer, and you’d look amazing in every single one.

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Shutterstock.

1. It’s a Plaid, Plaid World

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock.

2. Peasant Skirt (but make it maxi dress fashun~)

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Girl with Curves.

3. Black & White All the Way

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

The Teacher Diva.

4. Brown Florals

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Egg Canvas.

5. Black & White Polka Dots + Hat

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Pinterest.

6. Off-the-Shoulder Light Pink Florals

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Broadimage/Shutterstock.

7. Put a Face on It

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Jack Dredd/Shutterstock.

8. Contrasting Florals

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Curvy Girl Chic.

9. Vacation Vibes Florals + Small Straw Bag

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Matte Coco.

10. Oversized Green Maxi + Straw Tote

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Passions of Creation.

11. Geometric Vibes + Combat Boots

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Wear and When Blog.

12. Off-the-Shoulder Stripes + Round Straw Bag

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

She in Street.

13. Neutrals! Neutrals! Neutrals!

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Be Daze Live.

14. Crinkly Green Maxi + Hat

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

15. Greek Island Vibes

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

16. Silky Maxi + Statement Purse

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Summer Blue.

17. Stripes + Ruffles

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Pinteresting Plans.

18. Simple Maxi Dress + Tied Denim Shirt

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Pinterest/Who What Wear.

19. Black & White Polka Dots + Red Pumps

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Aostyle Fashion Blog.

20. Oversized Florals

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Carol Albareli.

21. Houndstooth Maxi Dress + Sneakers

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

22. Lemonade Vibes

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Shutterstock.

23. Belted Floral Maxi Dress + Gladiator Sandals

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Pinterest.

24. Black & White Striped Maxi Dress + Neutral Heels

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Straight A Style.

25. Subtle Stripes + Straw Hat

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Ecstasy Coffee.

26. Romantic Neutral Vibes

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

From Luxe With Love.

27. Blue, Blue Baby

STYLECASTER | Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Pinterest/Buzzfeed.

28. Teal Maxi Dress + Statement Necklace

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock.

29. Neutral Florals

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.

30. White Off-the-Shoulder Dress + Fuzzy Sandals

STYLECASTER | Summer Maxi Dress Outfit Ideas

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock.

31. Animal Print Maxi Dress + Black Bag (+ Coffee)

