30 Light Summer Lunches to Make at Peak Heat

by
When the summer heat wave hits, it’s easy to feel stumped for meal inspiration. It’s too hot to move, let alone cook, amirite? Well, these warm-weather lunch ideas will bring your motivation right back.

From hydrating salads to sandwiches packed with fresh produce, these 30 easy recipes (many of which don’t involve any cooking at all) will inspire you to whip up something healthy for lunch, whether you’re eating it at your office in the A/C, or while soaking up rays outside.

1 of 30

Honey Lime Quinoa Fruit Salad

The Recipe Critic

Avocado and Goat Cheese Sandwich with Cherry Tomatoes

Joyful Healthy Eats

Strawberry Chicken Salad with Balsamic Dressing

The Recipe Critic

Asparagus, Tomato, and Feta Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cooking Classy

Tomato Avocado Cucumber Chick Pea Salad

Cooking Classy

Blackberry Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Blue Crab Martini

Broccoli Apple Salad

The Recipe Critic

Crab Pasta Salad

Wine and Glue

Peach Caprese Salad

Say Yes

Grilled Watermelon, Feta, and Basil Salad

Recipe Runner

Berry Avocado Salad with Raspberry Poppy Seed Dressing

The Recipe Critic

Fish Tacos with Avocado-Cilantro Sauce

Host the Toast

Lentil and Couscous Stuffed Peppers

Cookie and Kate

Pear Honey Sandwiches

Belly Full

Turkey Panini with Apple, Cheddar, and Arugula

Cookin' Canuck

Caprese Grilled Chicken

Add a Pinch

Asian Cucumber Salad

Joyful Healthy Eats

Summer Spaghetti Salad

Mrs Happy Homemaker

Cherry Tomato and Summer Squash Pasta

Cookie and Kate

Green Goddess Quinoa Bowl

Pinch of Yum

Strawberry Quinoa Salad

Practical Mommy

Egg Salad BLT

Two Healthy Kitchens

Asian Noodle Salad

A Beautiful Plate

Broccoli, Chickpea, and Avocado Pita Sandwiches

Cookie and Kate

Summer Skillet Gnocchi

How Sweet It Is

Summer Corn Chowder

Cooking Classy

Creamy Italian Spaghetti Pasta Salad

Creme de la Crumb

Melon and Prosciutto Arugula Salad

The Lily Pad Cottage

Cucumber and Dill Summer Salad

Simply Anchored

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Little Spice Jar

