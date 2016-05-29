30 Light Summer Lunches to Make at Peak Heat

When the summer heat wave hits, it’s easy to feel stumped for meal inspiration. It’s too hot to move, let alone cook, amirite? Well, these warm-weather lunch ideas will bring your motivation right back.

From hydrating salads to sandwiches packed with fresh produce, these 30 easy recipes (many of which don’t involve any cooking at all) will inspire you to whip up something healthy for lunch, whether you’re eating it at your office in the A/C, or while soaking up rays outside.