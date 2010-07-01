Summer Lovin’: How To Make A Seasonal Fling Last

Photo: iStock

Sometimes summer flings are meant to be fleeting, but other times, those casual summer romances have the potential to become serious. If this is the case and you really like your current guy, follow these steps to turn him into your boyfriend before the season’s over.

1. Reveal Yourself

Dont hide who you are. Be yourself. Hes going to find out eventually, and if you pretend to be someone youre not, youre just wasting everyones time. If you like the guy, give him a chance to see the real you. Hopefully hell like it.

2. Become A Friend Magnet

If you want your fling to turn into a relationship, your guys friends have to approve. Men arent like women where their friends’ opinions mean everything to them; they dont sit on the phone for hours asking their friends what they think of their latest girl. But, if your guys friends like you, thats a huge plus. Men are more simple minded and want to date someone who their friends get along with. So, stop wasting time and start making friends with his friends.

3. Try A New Activity

Its rumored that couples who play together, stay together. I certainly believe it. If you want your relationship to last, you have to do things besides just going out for dinner. Taking up an activity will allow you to connect outside the bedroom. Besides, you might just find a new hobby.

Try a new activity like biking with your man. Photo: iStock

4. Talk His Ear Off

Well, not literally, but you do have to talk to him. He may be under the impression that youre okay with a casual fling, so if you want things to get serious soon, tell him. Remember, men arent mind readers and women dont walk around with a sign on their foreheads that tell people how they feel. If you dont tell him what you want out of the relationship, he isnt going to know.

5. Sex It Up

You can never have enough sex, especially when you’re in a relationship. One way to make sure that your man is happy is to be intimate with him as much as possible. Whenever, wherever, make sure that youre doing it. Besides the fact that sex is so fun, it will also make you a stronger couple. Theres no excuse not to be getting busy all the time.

6. Communicate

Communication is so important in a relationship. If you cant communicate, your relationship is doomed. You have to be able to have an interesting conversation about anything, including the weather. If you and your man both know how to listen, youre off to a good start.

Communicating better with your man means not only talking you have to listen too. Photo: iStock

7. Dont Suffocate Him

Just because youre afraid that your fling might be over soon, dont start suffocating your man by calling him every waking second. Your relationship shouldnt consume your life. You should still spend time with your friends, see your family, and live your life without your man. Dont forget that everyone needs alone time.

Okay ladies, now that you know how to turn your fling into the real thing, perhaps it’s time to change things up. If you want things to get serious, youre going to have to take the initiative. Dont be afraid to tell your man how you really feel. Being honest feels good. Happy dating!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

