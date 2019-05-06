43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

Scroll To See More Images

Summer means a lot of things. It means sunnier days, happier hours and afternoons spent sipping margaritas. It also means the return of summer jumpsuits season. I know, I know—leave it to a fashion editor to derive an unusual amount of seasonal joy from a straight-up clothing genre. But seriously, summer jumpsuits are a gift, and I will sing their praises every chance I get.

As a long-legged gal, I’ve oft struggled to make some of summer’s favorite pieces work. Shorts have been off the menu since my friend’s grandmother made a snide comment about my propensity for wearing short shorts. (They were, by all measures, regular-length shorts. But long legs have serious illusory powers as far as hemlines are concerned.) My tall frame leaves rompers looking more like bodysuits than anything else. And mini skirts and dresses are equally—shall I say—problematic when it comes to staying comfy and not flashing everyone within a 1-mile radius.

Given this, pants, midi skirts and—of course—jumpsuits are my bread and butter come the calendar’s warmest months. Jumpsuits, in particular, are as breezy as retailers’ shortest options—while offering a kind of mental assurance you can really only get from a pair of pants. Add to that the fact that they’re basically all-in-one outfits that require zero styling work, and you’ve got a summer fashion trifecta that truly cannot be beat. Convenience, comfort and concern-free wear at the same damn time? It’s honestly a little shocking we’re not living in jumpsuits all summer long.

1. Let’s Dance Coveralls, $298 at Free People

Fodder for your next Instagram.

2. Sister Jane Check Me Out Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $111 at Urban Outfitters

If you like drop waists on dresses, you’ll love drop crotches on jumpsuits.

3. Come to a Boil Utility Boilersuit, $45 at Nasty Gal

A utility jumpsuit, designed with summer in mind.

4. Basil Jumpsuit, $178 at Free People

Lightweight enough for poolside wear.

5. Mono Check Print Minimal Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

Veritably office-appropriate—and perfect for days when you’ve hit snooze too many times to throw together a full ensemble.

6. Simonett Obrer Belted Balloon-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $173 at Urban Outfitters

Puff sleeves aren’t only pervading the top and dress sphere.

7. Aloha Jumpsuit, $348 at Free People

Tropical prints are still going strong in 2019, and this jumpsuit offers a particularly fresh take on them.

8. Karina Jumpsuit, $228 at Anthropologie

The exact blend of casual and fancy required for optimal versatility.

9. Button-Down Linen Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

Excuse me while I live in this for the next three months.

10. Sera Jumpsuit, $497 at Free People

This jumpsuit wants to render you a walking work of art—and really, why not let it?

11. Button-Down Linen Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

The perfect low-key addition to your office rotation.

12. Puff-Sleeve Tea Jumpsuit, $45 at ASOS

The styling potential on this one is near-endless.

13. All Boilers Down to This Denim Boilersuit, $55 at Nasty Gal

The denim jumpsuit is a classic, come summertime.

14. Polka Dot Tie-Front Jumpsuit, $56 at ASOS

Black polka dot jumpsuits are, quite clearly, having a moment.

15. End to End Painter Coveralls, $568 at Free People

Dress like the artist you wish to see in the world.

16. Stripe Wrap Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

Easily dressed up or down—making it a handy addition to your closet.

17. Smocked Dot Jumpsuit, $135 at Anthropologie

A truly adorable jumpsuit that wants to take you everywhere this summer.

18. House of Sunny Twill Collared Coverall, $104 at Urban Outfitters

Is anyone else low-key hype to see mint making a comeback?

19. Tier Comes the Sun Striped Jumpsuit, $30 at Nasty Gal

Low-key enough to take you to the beach. Cute enough to take you to dinner afterward.

20. Palm Print Button Jumpsuit, $68 at Topshop

Long live the tropical print movement.

21. Lioness Nevada Twist-Front Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $109 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average cutouts—and not your average white jumpsuit, either.

22. Another Reason Relaxed Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

Hard to compete with something that looks this comfy. Especially when it’s rendered in pastel gingham—and adorned with ruched details (peep the back).

23. Come to a Boil Denim Boilersuit, $50 at Nasty Gal

So vibrant you’ll catch yourself smiling every time you look in the mirror.

24. Snake Printed Jumpsuit, $180 at Anthropologie

Oh yeah, snake prints are definitely still happening.

25. Short-Sleeve Boilersuit, $100 at Topshop

The boilersuit just got seriously summer-friendly.

26. River Island Satin Jumpsuit, $87 at ASOS

A silhouette so versatile it could take you to any event on your calendar.

27. Cape-Sleeve Satin Jumpsuit, $237 at ASOS

Extra AF—in the best way possible.

28. Long Polka Dot Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Perfect for weddings, parties and date nights, alike.

29. Ruched Waist Minimal Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

ASOS has some variation of this incredible jumpsuit on offer at basically all times—and every time I see it, I dream of wearing it to a job interview.

30. Neon Rose Botanical Animal Print Jumper, $56 at ASOS

Sport on its own in the summer—then, layer it over your favorite tops come fall.

31. Cloth & Stone Gulpiyuri Jumpsuit, $140 at Anthropologie

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail color. Remind me why you don’t already own this jumpsuit?

32. Animal Print Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

Why should animal prints be a strictly fall/winter affair when they look this good in the summer?

33. Beverly Cutout Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Throw a blazer over it for your 9-to-5—bust out the cut-outs at happy hour.

34. Bardot Jumper, $209 at Free People

Keep the sleeves on the shoulder, and you’ll have a no-fail wedding guest look in seconds.

35. Canovas Striped Jumpsuit, $140 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a veritable hub of chic jumpsuits. (Seriously, the best jumpsuit I own came straight from their sale shelves.)

36. Breeze Jumpsuit, $328 at Free People

An off-the-shoulder neckline. Puff sleeves. Smocked detailing. This dress is (almost) too trendy for me to handle. (I said almost!!)

37. Verona Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $72 at ASOS

Fit for the office—and anywhere you need to go afterward.

38. Long Flowy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

A blank canvas for all your favorite summer accessories.

39. Jean Genie Denim Jumpsuit, $70 at Nasty Gal

Because denim jumpsuits are too fun to pass up, no matter what season it is.

40. Rosalyn Jumpsuit, $128 at Free People

Perfect for beach getaways, trips to the park and basically every weekend activity you’re planning.

41. Flowy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Shapeless, minimalist fun.

42. Boutique Jacquard Jumpsuit, $190 at Topshop

For the fanciest events on your summer calendar.

43. Gathered Jumpsuit with Straps, $69.90 at Zara

The perfect addition to your already-photogenic travel wardrobe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.