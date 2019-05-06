StyleCaster
Share

43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

What's hot
StyleCaster

43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

Lindsey Lanquist
by
43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

Scroll To See More Images

Summer means a lot of things. It means sunnier days, happier hours and afternoons spent sipping margaritas. It also means the return of summer jumpsuits season. I know, I know—leave it to a fashion editor to derive an unusual amount of seasonal joy from a straight-up clothing genre. But seriously, summer jumpsuits are a gift, and I will sing their praises every chance I get.

As a long-legged gal, I’ve oft struggled to make some of summer’s favorite pieces work. Shorts have been off the menu since my friend’s grandmother made a snide comment about my propensity for wearing short shorts. (They were, by all measures, regular-length shorts. But long legs have serious illusory powers as far as hemlines are concerned.) My tall frame leaves rompers looking more like bodysuits than anything else. And mini skirts and dresses are equally—shall I say—problematic when it comes to staying comfy and not flashing everyone within a 1-mile radius.

Given this, pants, midi skirts and—of course—jumpsuits are my bread and butter come the calendar’s warmest months. Jumpsuits, in particular, are as breezy as retailers’ shortest options—while offering a kind of mental assurance you can really only get from a pair of pants. Add to that the fact that they’re basically all-in-one outfits that require zero styling work, and you’ve got a summer fashion trifecta that truly cannot be beat. Convenience, comfort and concern-free wear at the same damn time? It’s honestly a little shocking we’re not living in jumpsuits all summer long.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

1. Let’s Dance Coveralls, $298 at Free People

Fodder for your next Instagram.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

2. Sister Jane Check Me Out Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $111 at Urban Outfitters

If you like drop waists on dresses, you’ll love drop crotches on jumpsuits.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

3. Come to a Boil Utility Boilersuit, $45 at Nasty Gal

A utility jumpsuit, designed with summer in mind.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

4. Basil Jumpsuit, $178 at Free People

Lightweight enough for poolside wear.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

5. Mono Check Print Minimal Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

Veritably office-appropriate—and perfect for days when you’ve hit snooze too many times to throw together a full ensemble.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

6. Simonett Obrer Belted Balloon-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $173 at Urban Outfitters

Puff sleeves aren’t only pervading the top and dress sphere.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

7. Aloha Jumpsuit, $348 at Free People

Tropical prints are still going strong in 2019, and this jumpsuit offers a particularly fresh take on them.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

8. Karina Jumpsuit, $228 at Anthropologie

The exact blend of casual and fancy required for optimal versatility.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

9. Button-Down Linen Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

Excuse me while I live in this for the next three months.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

10. Sera Jumpsuit, $497 at Free People

This jumpsuit wants to render you a walking work of art—and really, why not let it?

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

11. Button-Down Linen Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

The perfect low-key addition to your office rotation.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

12. Puff-Sleeve Tea Jumpsuit, $45 at ASOS

The styling potential on this one is near-endless.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

13. All Boilers Down to This Denim Boilersuit, $55 at Nasty Gal

The denim jumpsuit is a classic, come summertime.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

14. Polka Dot Tie-Front Jumpsuit, $56 at ASOS

Black polka dot jumpsuits are, quite clearly, having a moment.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

15. End to End Painter Coveralls, $568 at Free People

Dress like the artist you wish to see in the world.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

16. Stripe Wrap Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

Easily dressed up or down—making it a handy addition to your closet.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

17. Smocked Dot Jumpsuit, $135 at Anthropologie

A truly adorable jumpsuit that wants to take you everywhere this summer.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

18. House of Sunny Twill Collared Coverall, $104 at Urban Outfitters

Is anyone else low-key hype to see mint making a comeback?

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

19. Tier Comes the Sun Striped Jumpsuit, $30 at Nasty Gal

Low-key enough to take you to the beach. Cute enough to take you to dinner afterward.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

20. Palm Print Button Jumpsuit, $68 at Topshop

Long live the tropical print movement.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

21. Lioness Nevada Twist-Front Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $109 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average cutouts—and not your average white jumpsuit, either.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

22. Another Reason Relaxed Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

Hard to compete with something that looks this comfy. Especially when it’s rendered in pastel gingham—and adorned with ruched details (peep the back).

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

23. Come to a Boil Denim Boilersuit, $50 at Nasty Gal

So vibrant you’ll catch yourself smiling every time you look in the mirror.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

24. Snake Printed Jumpsuit, $180 at Anthropologie

Oh yeah, snake prints are definitely still happening.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

25. Short-Sleeve Boilersuit, $100 at Topshop

The boilersuit just got seriously summer-friendly.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

26. River Island Satin Jumpsuit, $87 at ASOS

A silhouette so versatile it could take you to any event on your calendar.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

27. Cape-Sleeve Satin Jumpsuit, $237 at ASOS

Extra AF—in the best way possible.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

28. Long Polka Dot Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Perfect for weddings, parties and date nights, alike.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

29. Ruched Waist Minimal Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

ASOS has some variation of this incredible jumpsuit on offer at basically all times—and every time I see it, I dream of wearing it to a job interview.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

30. Neon Rose Botanical Animal Print Jumper, $56 at ASOS

Sport on its own in the summer—then, layer it over your favorite tops come fall.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

31. Cloth & Stone Gulpiyuri Jumpsuit, $140 at Anthropologie

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail color. Remind me why you don’t already own this jumpsuit?

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

32. Animal Print Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

Why should animal prints be a strictly fall/winter affair when they look this good in the summer?

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

33. Beverly Cutout Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Throw a blazer over it for your 9-to-5—bust out the cut-outs at happy hour.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

34. Bardot Jumper, $209 at Free People

Keep the sleeves on the shoulder, and you’ll have a no-fail wedding guest look in seconds.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

35. Canovas Striped Jumpsuit, $140 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a veritable hub of chic jumpsuits. (Seriously, the best jumpsuit I own came straight from their sale shelves.)

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

36. Breeze Jumpsuit, $328 at Free People

An off-the-shoulder neckline. Puff sleeves. Smocked detailing. This dress is (almost) too trendy for me to handle. (I said almost!!)

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

37. Verona Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $72 at ASOS

Fit for the office—and anywhere you need to go afterward.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

38. Long Flowy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

A blank canvas for all your favorite summer accessories.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

39. Jean Genie Denim Jumpsuit, $70 at Nasty Gal

Because denim jumpsuits are too fun to pass up, no matter what season it is.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

40. Rosalyn Jumpsuit, $128 at Free People

Perfect for beach getaways, trips to the park and basically every weekend activity you’re planning.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

41. Flowy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Shapeless, minimalist fun.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

42. Boutique Jacquard Jumpsuit, $190 at Topshop

For the fanciest events on your summer calendar.

STYLECASTER | 43 Summer Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Is It Really Summer Without Jumpsuits?

43. Gathered Jumpsuit with Straps, $69.90 at Zara

The perfect addition to your already-photogenic travel wardrobe.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share