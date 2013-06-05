Cool Summer Jewelry to Wear at the Beach (For Less Than $50!)

We know what you’re thinking: Jewelry at the beach? Yes, girls: It can be done. While we’re aware that getting sand, sweat, and sunscreen all over your finest pieces isn’t at the top of your agenda this summer, sometimes a bathing suit calls for something a little something extra—especially if you’re headed to a stylish beach or pool this season. Since we’re all about accessorizing anywhere, we’ve highlighted 7 summery pieces that won’t cost an arm and a leg, and that’ll add a cool, slightly boho touch to your beach look.

From a dainty shark-tooth pendant to stackable friendship bracelets, these accessories can withstand the sun and the sand, and they can easily transition to a post-beach party. Read on and start shopping!

Fashionology The Big Shark Tooth Necklace, $22; at Karmaloop

Rose Pierre Banyan Tree Bark Cigar Band Ring, $37.50; at Ron Robinson

Southwestern Woven Cuff, $6.80; at Forever 21

Jules Smith Star Ankle Bracelet, $49; at Shopbop

Aztec Friendship Bracelets, $24.90 for set of 2; at Etsy

Mismatched Ear Cuffs, $10 for pack of 3; at ASOS

Monument Rubber-Strap Watch, $28.35; at Overstock