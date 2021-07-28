5 Summer Jewelry Trends That Work From The Beach To Happy Hour

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I didn’t get dressed up much last summer, I kept my jewelry game strong even when pairing pieces with PJs and sweatsuits. A full year later, though, my accessories need a major refresh now that I’m out and about again—so I’m turning to Mejuri’s latest drops for clues on the top summer jewelry trends worth shopping.

Luckily, this season’s top looks are all elevated takes on the usual classics. Those dainty gold chains you’ve been loving are still a thing, but consider adding a few statement styles to the mix for prime layering opportunities. For the ears, we’re alllllll about a good hoop moment, but ditch your go-to pair and shop ones with a little more flair.

Oh, speaking of flair—lets get glitzy this summer! Diamonds are in for a super-sparkly accessory upgrade, and Mejuri’s dainty diamond pieces prove you don’t have to break the bank to get the look. Same goes for shopping 14k gold; yes, it’s pricier than gold vermeil, but when a couple hundred bucks gets you a piece that will last forever, how can you possibly pass it up?

Last but not least, I’m calling it now: Anklets are the new bracelets. Apologize to your wrists and develop a foot fetish, because anklets are 100 percent the number one piece you need in your summer jewelry collection.

Ready to flex? Read on for summer’s five hottest jewelry trends and check out Mejuri’s Summer Edit on their website now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Mejuri is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Leg Day

Skip the arm party and focus on anklets instead of bracelets this season. Mejuri’s Boyfriend pieces are iconic, so of course the Boyfriend Bold Chain Anklet in 14k yellow gold should be your first buy.

Bling Ring

Why dull your sparkle? Diamonds are trending in a big way, and you don’t need an engagement ring to rock ’em on your fingers! Dainty pieces like the Diamonds Line Ring in 14k yellow gold are perfect for daily wear.

Hoop Troupe

Hoop earrings will always be in style, but for summer 2021, the more unique the better. Skip a rounded silhouette for these cool Medium Flat Hoops in 14k yellow gold. The look is still luxe, but slightly more 2D.

No Chain-ge

There’s no change to the year’s gold chain trend, but why not get one with a little extra je ne sais quoi to layer with your staples? The Anchor Chin Necklace in 14k yellow gold has unique links meant to resemble the chain of a ship’s anchor, so it’s a necklace and a conversation piece.

Gold Standard

Last but not least, let’s lean in to 14k gold this season for all our buys. I’m a massive fan of Mejuri’s durable gold vermeil, but the real deal is best in summer when you’re constantly swimming and sweating. Invest in classic pieces like these Oversized Thin Hoops and your under-$300 purchase will last a literal lifetime.