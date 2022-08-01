5 Jewelry Trends For This Season You Won’t Want to Miss

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve slipped on your favorite dress, slid on a pair of kitten heels, and slicked your hair back into the perfect bun. You’re almost ready to walk out the door but your look is missing one major thing: details. Whether you identify with the “less is more” or “more is more” school of thought regarding fashion, both parties can agree that the best outfits include some kind of accessory. Summer’s jewelry trends have been solidified (and spoiler alert: they’ll easily last through the fall) and they’re just what you need to add that extra dazzling detail to your outfit.

One of my favorite things about jewelry trends is that they aren’t as volatile as fashion trends. High-quality jewelry usually has sentimental value and also often comes with a higher price tag. This means that jewelry trends stick around for a more extended period of time because people aren’t looking to part ways with their favorite pieces.

I take the personal approach of investing in my everyday staples like a simple gold chain, studs, or name initial ring and then letting myself have fun with less expensive costume jewelry. I also think finding inspiration from your friends and family is helpful. For example, my mom has a gold coin jewelry set that she’s worn throughout the last 20 years. The set makes a statement and has never gone out of style—I always admire the look of it when she wears it so I’d be willing to invest in a similar piece!

The top jewelry trends this summer fall into the investment and trend categories. For example, the chain link necklaces, sleek silver hoops, and floral jewelry all have incredible longevity. If they tire out at any point, you know they’ll always eventually come back. On the trendier end, we have charm bracelets and initial necklaces. Both of these trends are meant to be customized which makes them great gift options—fashion is always more fun when you can share it with a friend.

1. Florals

Florals are often associated with summer dresses or the tablescape at a dinner party, but the trend is in full bloom in the accessories sphere. Floral earrings are especially having a moment and are a fun twist on the whimsical look of tucking a flower behind your ear. The style works with statement earrings, flower-encrusted hoops or bracelet charms.

2. Sleek Silver Hoops

Ok if you haven’t caught on by now, all the hot girls and guys are wearing silver hoops. Big or small, stacked or single, silver hoops are still the coolest thing you can put in your ears (sorry Airpods). Feel free to mix metals and add a combination of silver and gold to your ear stack.

3. Chain Link Necklaces

You’re going to want to link up with this jewelry trend—literally. Chain link necklaces are the perfect everyday accessory and can be customized to your lifestyle. For example, I wear two delicate link chain necklaces every day that add subtle detail to my outfits and I don’t have to take them on and off to sleep, shower, etc. You can choose how heavy you want the metal to be, how many you want to layer and if you want to add charms to your stack.

4. Initial Jewelry

Jewelry is so personal and the initial and name jewelry trend proves it! Wearing a customizable name necklace, initial ring or both is a fun way to make a “this is me!” statement. Initial jewelry can also be a meaningful way to show your connection to someone else—whether it’s your significant other, parent or child’s initials, adding a piece to your collection will keep them close to you all day.

5. Charm Bracelets

Charm bracelets are back and better than ever. Tap into early 2000’s nostalgia with a decked-out charm bracelet on your wrist. Charms are a fun way to show off your niche interests, give your friend a meaningful gift, celebrate a memory or create a #twinning moment.