3 Summer Denim Trends Gen Z & Millennials Can Agree On

I can’t help but notice an all-too-familiar fight going down on social media recently—primarily in the comment sections of my favorite TikToks and Instagrams. The battle between Millennials and their generational younger siblings, Gen Z, is nearly constant at this point. But while the two groups disagree on how hair should be parted or whether or not something is cheugy, they both agree on these summer denim trends that look good on literally everyone. Thank goodness!

What exactly are these mythical agreed-upon trends, you ask? I’ll let you in on a little secret: They include flared jeans, Bermuda-style denim shorts and super-baggy jeans. And if you’re wondering why no one seems to argue about them online, I’ll tell you that, too. Not only do these styles look good on so many body types, but they’re basically available everywhere you turn right now. So long, controversial skinny jeans and low-rise fits! These denim trends are here to steal the summer spotlight.

The best part is that you won’t have to break the bank to look good, either, as most of these styles are fairly affordable. Many of these jeans are available for under $100! Here’s to looking stylish without totally risking your rent for some trendy denim. Now, we millennials can walk past a group of teenage girls on the street with our heads held high—there’s no shame in this sartorial game!

If you’re ready to quit the fighting, read on to shop a few of the best shorts and jeans on the web. Don’t be surprised if you want every single pair by the time you finish scrolling.

Flare Jeans

Long live the flare jean! This trendy style is available in just about every wash and color right now, so feel free to go a little wild. Choose a pair with a super wide flare or one that comes in a funky acid-wash rinse to make the trend fit into your personal style.

Bermuda Shorts

Micro-mini shorts had their day in the sun, but longer Bermuda-style versions are all the rage right now. These are often designed with a super-high rise, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on where you’re headed. I know we made fun of these back in high school, but times have changed! Get on board or miss out big-time.

Good ’90s Bermuda Shorts

Good American’s Good ’90s jeans are one of their best-selling pairs of denim, so they obviously had to turn them into the cutest pair of shorts just in time for summer. Snag yourself a pair now before they sell out.

Destructed Bermuda Shorts

For a more figure-hugging silhouette, plus chickas can pick up this pair of ripped shorts from Fashion to Figure. They’re available to shop in sizes 12-28 and are priced under $50—a true win-win!

Baggy Jeans

Sk8r girls, unite! If you’re looking for a pair of jeans that will make you look like you stepped out of a ’90s-era teen movie this summer, I’ve officially found ’em for you. Fitted at the waist and then baggy through the leg, these are the epitome of laid-back, cool-girl energy. And isn’t that what we’re all going for these days?

Mom Jeans

These ain’t your average mom jeans! The slightly baggier leg length adds a relaxed vibe. Style them with a pair of chunky white sneakers for Gen Z appeal or some strappy heels on a night out for contrast.

Holly Asymmetric Straight Leg Jeans

You can’t go wrong with a pair of super light-wash jeans in the summer. This pair from Princess Polly features a trendy baggy leg (obviously) but they also feature a cool asymmetrical waistline as a fun detail.