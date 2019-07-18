Cute Summer Jackets Are an Underrated Seasonal Must-Have

Scroll To See More Images

Look, I know summer isn’t exactly jacket season, but anyone who’s spent more than a moment indoors this season understands how vital summer jackets actually are. Because while it’s decidedly hot as balls outside, it’s absolutely frigid indoors. Air conditioning is a beautiful thing—unless you inhabit a space where someone routinely abuses it. (I’m looking at you, dad.)

Right now, I work from home, and I spend most of my days in a sweatshirt. (Because, like I said, my dad has decided that creating an indoor Ice Age is the move this summer.) But as someone who’s only recently begun the work-from-home thing and who’s spent the last several years working in too-cold offices, I know how it is. You show up to the office in a dress code-appropriate and weather-appropriate ensemble and have goosebumps by noon. You curse yourself for working in an industry where you spend all day indoors—and where the most strenuous activity you engage in is typing (which, try as you may, will never really get you to work up a sweat). My handy-dandy sweatshirt isn’t really an option for you, as it’s almost definitely too sloppy for the office. And even if your dress code is lax, a pullover will undoubtedly ruin your outfit. What, oh what, is a (freezing cold!!) gal to do?

The answer, my friend, lies in summer jackets. Jackets offer all the heat you need indoors without overwhelming you outdoors. Unlike cardigans, they won’t merge with your sweat and stick to your skin. And unlike sweatshirts, they have enough structural integrity to seem office-appropriate—not to mention, they’re much more likely to enhance your outfit than to ruin it.

Summer jackets may seem oxymoronic, but if anything, they’re vital to getting through the summer without shivering every other minute of the day. And they’re so abundantly on offer, you won’t have any trouble shopping them at all. So go forth and put an end to AC-induced misery. You might never get control of the thermostat, but you can adapt to your uncertain situation with ease.

The floral keeps this tangerine jacket feeling entirely seasonally appropriate.

A leather jacket, undoubtedly crafted with summer in mind.

This jacket fully understands that two shades of pink are better than one.

Perfect for situations that are so chilly another layer would be nice, but so warm long sleeves would definitely be overkill.

I’ve been obsessed with this vintage-inspired work jacket since I first laid eyes on it, and I’m honestly shocked I haven’t bought it yet.

Because 2019’s snake print trend is far from over.

More colorful leather jackets, please.

Windbreakers are the ultimate weather-appropriate outfit-enhancer—though they might not always meet your office’s dress code.

A classic worth adding to your wardrobe, no matter the season.

Veritably lightweight enough to wear on summer’s most humid days.

Because a cropped jacket feels even more seasonally appropriate than a full-length one.

OK, so you might sweat in this one. But it’s so badass you probably won’t care.

Pastel polka dots? Yes, please.

When in doubt, throw on a summery blazer, and call it a day.

Consider this your excuse to wear a straight-up robe everywhere you go this summer.

Corduroy seems like a strictly fall/winter fabric, but this turquoise jacket proves it’s anything but.

More snake print—because get it while it’s hot, y’all.

Just enough structure to feel office-appropriate—but lightweight enough to sport all summer long.

I tend to be acid-wash averse, but rendered in millennial pink, the technique looks damn good.

Leopard print is always a good idea.

A zip-up jacket that looks straight out of the 1990s (and obviously, I mean that as a compliment).

Another robe to add to your repertoire.

Not your average leather jacket.

Because the utility clothing movement isn’t exclusively reserved for jumpsuits.

Leave it to Ulla Johnson to craft the most elegant summer jacket known to man.

Sport it as a full-on power suit, or throw the blazer on when you’re feeling a little goosebump-y.

For 100 degree days that are just a bit too breezy.

Proof that anything can feel edgy if you throw a little embellishment on it.

A blazer fit for the lowest-key among us.

Because in 2019, the more utility clothing, the merrier.

A jacket that takes full advantage of 2019’s fringe obsession.

All-neon-everything is summer’s favorite palette, after all.

Tie-dye, done the coolest way possible.

The perfect thing to toss over your go-to tee-and-jeans combo.

When your studs are star-shaped, you know you’re doing something right.

Quite possibly the most summery blazer I’ve laid eyes on in a while.

A jacket worth throwing on during any season.

A white denim jacket that feels decidedly edgy.

I mean, it’s fuzzy and it’s hot pink—what more do you need to know?

Check wouldn’t normally be my move, but this one looks like it’d play well with all my summer faves.

Because you deserve a leather jacket for every season.

A denim jacket that nods to summer’s tie-dye trend without going all-out.

I mean, a no-fail addition to any wardrobe, really.

A jacket you could sport all summer long—and wear well into autumn, too.

Zebra is an unendingly underrated animal print, and this blazer fully understands that.

Another retro windbreaker, because what can I say? I love an ’80s/’90s trend.

For offices that are truly, truly frigid.

