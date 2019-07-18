StyleCaster
Cute Summer Jackets Are an Underrated Seasonal Must-Have

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: ASOS/Urban Outfitters/Lindsey Lanquist.

Look, I know summer isn’t exactly jacket season, but anyone who’s spent more than a moment indoors this season understands how vital summer jackets actually are. Because while it’s decidedly hot as balls outside, it’s absolutely frigid indoors. Air conditioning is a beautiful thing—unless you inhabit a space where someone routinely abuses it. (I’m looking at you, dad.)

Right now, I work from home, and I spend most of my days in a sweatshirt. (Because, like I said, my dad has decided that creating an indoor Ice Age is the move this summer.) But as someone who’s only recently begun the work-from-home thing and who’s spent the last several years working in too-cold offices, I know how it is. You show up to the office in a dress code-appropriate and weather-appropriate ensemble and have goosebumps by noon. You curse yourself for working in an industry where you spend all day indoors—and where the most strenuous activity you engage in is typing (which, try as you may, will never really get you to work up a sweat). My handy-dandy sweatshirt isn’t really an option for you, as it’s almost definitely too sloppy for the office. And even if your dress code is lax, a pullover will undoubtedly ruin your outfit. What, oh what, is a (freezing cold!!) gal to do?

The answer, my friend, lies in summer jackets. Jackets offer all the heat you need indoors without overwhelming you outdoors. Unlike cardigans, they won’t merge with your sweat and stick to your skin. And unlike sweatshirts, they have enough structural integrity to seem office-appropriate—not to mention, they’re much more likely to enhance your outfit than to ruin it.

Summer jackets may seem oxymoronic, but if anything, they’re vital to getting through the summer without shivering every other minute of the day. And they’re so abundantly on offer, you won’t have any trouble shopping them at all. So go forth and put an end to AC-induced misery. You might never get control of the thermostat, but you can adapt to your uncertain situation with ease.

Monki Ditsy Flower Print Denim Jacket $79
buy it

The floral keeps this tangerine jacket feeling entirely seasonally appropriate.

Lab Leather Suede Biker Jacket $260
buy it

A leather jacket, undoubtedly crafted with summer in mind.

Monki Pink Tie-Dye Denim Jacket $95
buy it

This jacket fully understands that two shades of pink are better than one.

Hugo Short-Sleeve Safari Jacket $89
buy it

Perfect for situations that are so chilly another layer would be nice, but so warm long sleeves would definitely be overkill.

Vintage 1950s Oversized Work Jacket $59
buy it

I’ve been obsessed with this vintage-inspired work jacket since I first laid eyes on it, and I’m honestly shocked I haven’t bought it yet.

Leather Snake Print Western Jacket $370
buy it

Because 2019’s snake print trend is far from over.

Bagatelle Pebbled Leather Biker Jacket $149.99
buy it

More colorful leather jackets, please.

Vintage Assorted Colorblock Windbreaker… $49
buy it

Windbreakers are the ultimate weather-appropriate outfit-enhancer—though they might not always meet your office’s dress code.

Dad Denim Jacket $90
buy it

A classic worth adding to your wardrobe, no matter the season.

Tiger Kimono $118
buy it

Veritably lightweight enough to wear on summer’s most humid days.

On Crop of the Game Utility Jacket $28
buy it

Because a cropped jacket feels even more seasonally appropriate than a full-length one.

Snake 'Em Wait Blazer $24
buy it

OK, so you might sweat in this one. But it’s so badass you probably won’t care.

Yellow Polka Dot Denim Jacket $85
buy it

Pastel polka dots? Yes, please.

Collusion Double-Breasted Check Blazer $33.50
buy it

When in doubt, throw on a summery blazer, and call it a day.

Le Superbe Vacation Robe $286
buy it

Consider this your excuse to wear a straight-up robe everywhere you go this summer.

Clark Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Jacket $59
buy it

Corduroy seems like a strictly fall/winter fabric, but this turquoise jacket proves it’s anything but.

Serpent the Day in Bed Snake Jacket $32
buy it

More snake print—because get it while it’s hot, y’all.

Vila Oversized Blazer $76
buy it

Just enough structure to feel office-appropriate—but lightweight enough to sport all summer long.

Pink Acid Neon Wash Hacked Denim Jacket $40
buy it

I tend to be acid-wash averse, but rendered in millennial pink, the technique looks damn good.

Year of the Cat Leopard Blazer $28
buy it

Leopard print is always a good idea.

Corduroy Zip-Front Jacket $89
buy it

A zip-up jacket that looks straight out of the 1990s (and obviously, I mean that as a compliment).

Free People Afterglow Kimono $174
buy it

Another robe to add to your repertoire.

Puff Ballon-Sleeve Biker Jacket $28
buy it

Not your average leather jacket.

Stan Ray Button-Front Work Jacket $99.99
buy it

Because the utility clothing movement isn’t exclusively reserved for jumpsuits.

Ulla Johnson Sachi Jacket $334
buy it

Leave it to Ulla Johnson to craft the most elegant summer jacket known to man.

Button Blazer $125
buy it

Sport it as a full-on power suit, or throw the blazer on when you’re feeling a little goosebump-y.

Leonora Kimono $148
buy it

For 100 degree days that are just a bit too breezy.

Levi's Made & Crafted Artillery Trucker… $298
buy it

Proof that anything can feel edgy if you throw a little embellishment on it.

Porto Plaid Oversized Blazer $129
buy it

A blazer fit for the lowest-key among us.

Derrek Snap Button Utility Jacket $99
buy it

Because in 2019, the more utility clothing, the merrier.

Fringe Embroidered Jacket $1200
buy it

A jacket that takes full advantage of 2019’s fringe obsession.

Collusion Neon Cord Blazer $44.50
buy it

All-neon-everything is summer’s favorite palette, after all.

Oh My Wash Tie-Dye Plus Jacket $17.60
buy it

Tie-dye, done the coolest way possible.

Tibi Stripe Viscose Twill Oversized… $650
buy it

The perfect thing to toss over your go-to tee-and-jeans combo.

Star Studded Mercury Cropped Jacket $875
buy it

When your studs are star-shaped, you know you’re doing something right.

Don't Feel Plaid Relaxed Blazer $36
buy it

Quite possibly the most summery blazer I’ve laid eyes on in a while.

Button-Through Cord Detail Jacket $72
buy it

A jacket worth throwing on during any season.

Blank NYC Tie-Dye Denim Jacket $71
buy it

A white denim jacket that feels decidedly edgy.

Hit the Slopes Jacket $148
buy it

I mean, it’s fuzzy and it’s hot pink—what more do you need to know?

Worth Your Tile Checkerboard Jacket $17.60
buy it

Check wouldn’t normally be my move, but this one looks like it’d play well with all my summer faves.

Pocketful of Sunshine Faux Leather… $44
buy it

Because you deserve a leather jacket for every season.

BlankNYC Denim Jacket $138
buy it

A denim jacket that nods to summer’s tie-dye trend without going all-out.

Schott Leather Fringe Moto Jacket $850
buy it

I mean, a no-fail addition to any wardrobe, really.

Dr. Denim Viva Corduroy Trucker Jacket $100
buy it

A jacket you could sport all summer long—and wear well into autumn, too.

Brognano Zebra Blazer $343
buy it

Zebra is an unendingly underrated animal print, and this blazer fully understands that.

Vintage Assorted Colorblock Windbreaker… $49
buy it

Another retro windbreaker, because what can I say? I love an ’80s/’90s trend.

McGuire Campo Faux Fur Jacket $160
buy it

For offices that are truly, truly frigid.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

