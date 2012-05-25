Summer Internship Style: 8 Looks From Polyvore That Make The Grade

Oh summer in the city, how we’ve missed you so. From our sundresses to our strappy espadrilles, it seems like only yesterday we were throwing on a wool sweater and boots and gritting our way through another below zero day.
And while WE have somewhat of a lax dress code in our offices that allows for whatever the weather may bring, it can be a slippery slope for newly-minted interns set on impressing future bosses. Dress too conservatively and people might think you have no fashion sense. Dress too risque and it could get you sent home.
Obviously there is a happy middle ground that involves many of your favorite of-the-moment looks. From neons and pastels, to color-block dresses and bold prints, you’ve got options aplenty — it’s just a matter of scoping out the best ones that work for your area of interest, expertise AND budget.
Check out our fave eight Polyvore picks above and then click the member links to shop each style!
Neons: You can amp up a basic look by adding fun accessories that don't take away from your professional appearence. (lucia7)
Bold Prints: Wear them sparingly in the office. It's important to create a focal point for your outfit and then build around it with sensible separates. (reka-hegyes)
Bright Pants: Again, balance is everything. When in the office, work a statement pair of jeans or khakis with basic neutrals for a chic and sophisticated look. (martcha)
Hot Pink: THE hot hue for summer, this bold shade is showing up everywhere from your lips to your toes. Want to throw a little color into your wardrobe? Don't play it safe with black or gray -- throw a summer white or citrus into the mix to amplify your fashion aesthetic. (choeunmealadey)
Sheer: Have a big after-work event? Go with a pretty sheer-on-sheer look that's on-trend but doesn't show off too much skin. (juuh)
Color Blocking: A cute dress like this can take you far -- especially when paired with a black blazer or denim jacket. (dariajanczyk)
Shorts: For girls in the fashion, beauty and PR world, a stylish short is acceptable during the summer months. Just make sure your ensemble includes a ladylike blouse, smart heels and a purse that pops. (ahdorable)
Pastels and Denim: Is your office dress code casual? Don't channel your inner slob -- grab a great pair of jeans, pastel blazer and rock it with a statement heel! (miiilica)