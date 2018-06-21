Summer Instant Pot Recipes for Lazy (Yet Tasty) Meals

Thanks to technology, I’ve grown very accustomed to the convenience of instant gratification. With the simple touch of a button—and a solid Wi-Fi connection—I can listen to any song, answer any question, and reach any of my friends and family. But food, well, that takes longer.

Sure, the Internet connects me with meal delivery services like Seamless and Postmates. (Plus, I can now order pizza online instead of calling up the restaurant every time I want a slice.) But it usually takes an hour for a meal to arrive. Since cooking at home usually takes just as long, I’m stuck waiting an hour to satiate my hanger every time it strikes.

Enter: the Instant Pot, a machine that looks a lot like a slow-cooker—but isn’t slow at all. This baby can whip up a meal in less time than it takes you to place a delivery order online; you can cook vegetables in five minutes, and meats in 10 to 50 minutes.

What’s nice? Though it cooks food a lot faster than your standard slow-cooker, the Instant Pot doesn’t require that much work. You can still mindlessly toss your ingredients into the pot and step away from your kitchen until you hear that sweet, sweet “ding” letting you know your food is ready to go.

If it wasn’t obvious, I’m thoroughly sold on the magic of this game-changing kitchen device. And if you’re not, might I invite you to scroll down and look our slideshow full of instant pot recipe inspiration? Surely after seeing some of the delicious things you can (quickly! conveniently!) make with an Instant Pot, you’ll consider giving it a try.