Summer Instant Pot Recipes for Lazy (Yet Tasty) Meals

Kristen Bousquet
by
Gnocchi Ragu
Photo: Pinch of Yum

Thanks to technology, I’ve grown very accustomed to the convenience of instant gratification. With the simple touch of a button—and a solid Wi-Fi connection—I can listen to any song, answer any question, and reach any of my friends and family. But food, well, that takes longer.

Sure, the Internet connects me with meal delivery services like Seamless and Postmates. (Plus, I can now order pizza online instead of calling up the restaurant every time I want a slice.) But it usually takes an hour for a meal to arrive. Since cooking at home usually takes just as long, I’m stuck waiting an hour to satiate my hanger every time it strikes.

Enter: the Instant Pot, a machine that looks a lot like a slow-cooker—but isn’t slow at all. This baby can whip up a meal in less time than it takes you to place a delivery order online; you can cook vegetables in five minutes, and meats in 10 to 50 minutes.

What’s nice? Though it cooks food a lot faster than your standard slow-cooker, the Instant Pot doesn’t require that much work. You can still mindlessly toss your ingredients into the pot and step away from your kitchen until you hear that sweet, sweet “ding” letting you know your food is ready to go.

If it wasn’t obvious, I’m thoroughly sold on the magic of this game-changing kitchen device. And if you’re not, might I invite you to scroll down and look our slideshow full of instant pot recipe inspiration? Surely after seeing some of the delicious things you can (quickly! conveniently!) make with an Instant Pot, you’ll consider giving it a try.

STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake

Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake

Photo: My Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs

Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs

Photo: I Wash, You Dry
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas

Photo: Crunchy Creamy Sweet
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Clean Eating Instant Pot Summer Soup

Clean Eating Instant Pot Summer Soup

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | One Pot Cajun Sausage and Chicken Alfredo

One Pot Cajun Sausage and Chicken Alfredo

Photo: Number 2 Pencil
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Crack Chicken Pasta

Instant Pot Crack Chicken Pasta

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Easy Instant Pot Bang Bang Shrimp

Easy Instant Pot Bang Bang Shrimp

Photo: A Spicy Perspective
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Photo: Savory Tooth
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Pressure Cooker Cajun Shrimp Sausage Boil

Pressure Cooker Cajun Shrimp Sausage Boil

Photo: Two Sleevers
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Baked Potato

Instant Pot Baked Potato

Photo: Crunchy Creamy Sweet
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Photo: The Salty Marshmallow
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Sweet Garlic Chicken

Instant Pot Sweet Garlic Chicken

Photo: Crunchy Creamy Sweet
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Chicken Taco Bowls

Instant Pot Chicken Taco Bowls

Photo: Wondermom Wannabe
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Santa Fe Chicken Burrito Bowls

Instant Pot Santa Fe Chicken Burrito Bowls

Photo: Together as a Family
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | The Best Instant Pot Peach Cobbler

The Best Instant Pot Peach Cobbler

Photo: Southern Family Lifestyle
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

Photo: Life Made Sweeter
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Banana French Toast Instant Pot

Banana French Toast Instant Pot

Photo: Living Locurto
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich

Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich

Photo: Number 2 Pencil
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Lo Mein

Instant Pot Lo Mein

Photo: Slap Dash Mom
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Sausage and Chicken Jambalaya

Instant Pot Sausage and Chicken Jambalaya

Photo: Berly's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | 3-Minute Instant Pot Corn on the Cob

3-Minute Instant Pot Corn on the Cob

Photo: Mommy's Home Cooking
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots

Instant Pot Honey Cinnamon Carrots

Photo: Five Heart Home
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken

Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Short Rib Ragu

Instant Pot Short Rib Ragu

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Summer Instant Pot Recipes | Instant Pot Stuffed Bell Peppers

Instant Pot Stuffed Bell Peppers

Photo: Happy Foods Tube

