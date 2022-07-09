Channel Your Best Quaint Beach Town Aesthetic in These ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Inspired Pieces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s not much I wouldn’t give to find myself in a coming of age love triangle (or square?) in a quaint beach town wearing nothing but crochet, gingham and sleek one pieces. Though this is not a reality I’ve been destined for, the Amazon Prime series (sign up for an Amazon Prime Video trial here) “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has allowed me to live vicariously through the protagonist Isabel, aka Belly, and her fantastic array of preppy chic ensembles.

The series, which takes place in a fictional seaside town called Cousins Beach, follows aforementioned Belly (played by Lola Tung) and her moments of love, heartbreak and teen angst all while dressed in what one can only describe as coastal teen meets 2012 Tumblr. Belly’s style evolution throughout the series is mirrored by her character’s journey coming into her own from the first moment she slips into her pink party dress to her dream debutante gown. On top of all of this, contrary to a lot of other teen shows, her clothes are pretty true to the style and budget of a 16-year-old who’s just trying to figure it out.

Here, you can shop some of our favorite looks that scream Cousins Beach, or pretty much whatever generic beach town you dream of.

Free People Skinny Strap Seamless Mini Slip

If you’re trying to channel a bonfire beach party aesthetic, this is the kind of thing Belly grabs for her garb. The seamless mini slip dress is as effortless as an LBD (little black dress) but with a pop of summer color.

Farm Rio Crochet Flowers Top

Fitting for the fashion trends this summer, crochet played a big part in this season. As any fashion loving TikTok user might have noticed, crochet is having a moment. If you’re anything like me and DIY is not your strong suit, this Farm Rio crochet flower top will do the trick.

Levi’s Women’s Vintage Shortalls

There’s really no need to break the bank for a good pair of denim shortalls. This vintage Levi one piece features adjustable straps, multiple pockets and is in fact machine washable.

Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece

Much to her best friend’s disbelief, Belly favors a simple one piece over a bikini. I think both are great options, but to get Belly’s look this Everlane square neck one-piece features a built in bra and is made from regenerated nylon fiber rescued and reused from around the world.

Peixoto Cropped Top

There’s no outfit a white cropped top can’t pull together. This Peixoto shirt features an elastic bodice with lace trimmed straps which pretty much works for every occasion.