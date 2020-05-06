‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke’s New Post-Quarantine Wedding Date Is Sooner Than the One Said on TV

Anyone who’s seen Bravo’s Summer House knows that Kyle Cooke can throw a party. From mullets to unicorn pool floats to life-size bottles of rosé, the ragers on the reality series are next level. But with the world in quarantine and no end in sight, reality star had to become creative to celebrate his favorite season. And so he decided to host a virtual pre-summer bash, which invites 500 Bravo fans to party over Zoom with stars from three Bravo shows.

But the event, titled “Spritz For Support,” isn’t just a party for Kyle and other Bravolebs to meet fans. The party, which also celebrates the launch of Loverboy’s new Blueberry Lemon Spritz, is an effort to raise funds for the United States Bartenders’ Guild, which supports bartenders who have become unemployed as a result of the current health crisis. “All profits from the spritz and all proceeds from the tickets are going to benefit the 8 million people who lost their jobs in restaurants,” Kyle tells StyleCaster.

As for what the event will be like, the bash is expected to be a BravoCon-like Zoom party, where Bravolebs—including Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Austen Kroll and Kyle’s Summer House cast mates Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo—will interact and play virtual games with fans. “We don’t know what to expect,” Kyle says. “This is going to be one big ass Zoom.”

While Kyle’s business has been busy since quarantine started, he’s hit some roadblocks when it comes to planning his wedding to Amanda, who he proposed to in Summer House’s season 3 finale. “Amanda hasn’t yet picked her final dress. Now, how do you do that?” Kyle says. “She’s struggling to find a dress that she really felt like was the one. A couple of the dress shops and bridal shops have been like, ‘Well, we don’t even know what’s available for a rush tailor job.’ It’s stressful.”

In the episode before the Summer House season 4 finale, Kyle and Amanda announced their wedding date as September 24, 2020. But due to the events in the world, the couple, who have actually moved their date forward and have had a venue cancel on them, don’t know if they will realistically be able to walk down the aisle later this year.

“Our wedding is actually a date earlier than what we said on air because we had to move it. Right now, we’re scheduled to get married on September 18,” Kyle says. “We don’t know what the new normal looks like. I share the same sentiment that Stassi expressed when I did an Instagram Live with her. It’s a weird feeling to be planning a wedding that you don’t know if it’s actually going to happen.”

Kyle is also unsure about Summer House season 5. While the show, which usually films from June to Labor Day, hasn’t been greenlit for another season, Kyle is hopeful that Bravo will find a way to film while in quarantine. “I can see us starting later this year if we get picked up,” he says. “If we can find a way to film, I hope we’ll be back. I’m pretty confident we can find a way to film because our show is in a better position than most.”

Kyle also doesn’t know who will be back for season 5. While he’s cool with most of the cast, he empathizes with Amanda, who’s received fan backlash for her feud with Hannah over her friend’s relationship with newbie Luke Gulbranson. “Amanda’s got it way, way, way worse. She’s gotten so much backlash for basically protecting Hannah based on what her friend said to her on and off camera. You’re seeing a small percentage of that,” Kyle says. “Hannah’s done a nice job of making it look like all she wanted was sex.”

The Summer House season 4 finale airs on Bravo on May 6 at 9 p.m.

How were you cast on Summer House?

“A producer had a not-so-novel idea to do a show about a Summer House in the Hamptons. In spring of 2015, my buddy forwarded me an email and was like, ‘Dude. I feel like this is a natural fit for you.’ Eventually, the network picked it up based on the premise that it’s not Jersey Shore or Real World-style, where it’s a bunch of strangers. They wanted a cast with history and existing friendships. I was the first person to respond with producers and work with them to introduce dozens upon dozens of different friends to come up with that season 1 group. Once they found out I knew the Wirkuses, who got introduced to producers at a later date, it was off to the races. They started to tap their friends. I started to tap mine. We had a lot of the same friends because I met the Wirkuses out in the Hamptons. I knew everybody but Stephen. Stephen came into the house via Lindsay. It was like how a lot of summer houses come together. A lot of emails and ‘What are you doing this summer? When are you free?’”

What’s a moment that made you cringe?

“I’ve had countless, but the one that’s probably the most memorable is that hot tub scene with Stassi. It honestly took me a handful of times to watch it to really get a laugh out of it. I was horrified. I do not remember anything. I honestly wasn’t trying to piss her off. I was giving my weird, tech entrepreneur-type compliments. When I look back at that, it was such a funny way to make my debut on TV.”

What’s something that didn’t make it on TV that you wish did?

“Amanda and I filmed an entire conversation about why she was leaving her job and how excited we both were about her joining Loverboy. That scene got whittled down to, like, three seconds in a flashback. I was hoping that people would see that conversation to appreciate why I was suggesting we work together. The root cause of a lot of our issues was her not having the time to help with the business and my dream to build a true lifestyle out of working together and creating things that we personally would want to enjoy and other people would as well. A lot of people’s knee jerk reactions were, ‘They’re having a tough summer. The last thing you should be suggesting right now is to work together.’ That’s how it was edited down, and I get it.”

What’s a moment that people reference the most when they meet you?

“Probably that ‘summer should be fun’ line. Or a mullet. I don’t think I’ll ever live down that clapping, summer should be fun’ moment when I told Amanda she wasn’t fun.”

What’s something you didn’t realize about reality TV before you were on it?

“Life is on fast forward because you’re talking about so much stuff. I get frustrated with Luke all the time because he kills conversations by not answering them. I’m like, ‘That’s not what we signed up for, bro.’ You need to be comfortable sharing your life and being vulnerable. Life moves fast when you’re filming and working through the drama and the friendships and the ups and downs. It’s happening at three times the speed that it normally would.The other thing I didn’t know about was, I figured, ‘Oh yeah, just follow me around.’ No it’s way too big of a production that you can go wherever you please. It’s a much bigger commitment than just filming weekends for 11 weeks. We film during the week, and there are the interviews. I get why some people just make it their job. It’s incredibly time-consuming.”

Who’s someone you didn’t think you’d get along with?

“I didn’t give Jules the benefit of the doubt. She was young. She lives her life on Instagram. She was dating or had hooked up with Jordan, which was a huge red flag. I didn’t give her a fair shot out of the gate, and I think she’s a sweetheart, super friendly and super down to earth. That was one friendship I didn’t see coming.”

What other reality show would you be on?

“I’m not interested in taking my MBA and going on a boat or serving drinks at a restaurant. I’d probably say Southern Charm. They’ve got a nice little style down in South Carolina.”

