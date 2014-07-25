15 Perfect Summer Hostess Gifts

Planning on kicking up your feet at your friend’s beachside retreat? Or spending the weekend with a pal at their Paris apartment? One of the best parts of summer is getting to catch up with friends while taking advantage that some of them have homes in cool locales.
Nothing, though, is as big of a faux pas as showing up empty-handed. With that in mind, here are 15 ideas on what to bring to make sure your host feels appreciated.
From vintage inspired board games to fancy jam, these are the gifts that will guarantee you’ll be invited back next year.
Show Up With Oysters
Your host for the weekend will be instantly smitten when you show up with 50 oysters on hand.
Island Creek oysters 50-count box ($100; available at Island Creek Oysters).
Dressed-Up Champagne
Showing up with a bottle of champagne is always a good idea. Champagne in a cool case, like Veuve Clicquot's Clicquot Mail? Even better.
Veuve Clicquot's Clicquot Mail Yellow Label ($49; available at fine wine and liquor stores nationwide).
A Game For the Family
Showing up with a game that the whole family can enjoy (and one that is Hermès to boot) is always a good idea.
Hermès Mythes et Constellations cards ($125; available at Hermès).
Fancy Jam
Jam is always a great gift to bring to you summer host, and Ladurée's spreads come complete with pretty packaging and in delicious flavors like cassis. Make the gift extra special by bringing along a few dozen bagels as well.
Ladurée Confiture de Cassis ($13; available at Ladurée).
A Gorgeous Coffee Table Book
Not everyone's life looks like a Slim Aarons photo, but it should, which is why a Slim Aaarons coffee table book makes for a great gift.
Poolside With Slim Aarons by Slim Aarons coffee table book ($56.70; available at Amazon).
Artisinal Olive Oil
Fact: people love olive. Seriously, show up with an artisinal bottle and your host will be overjoyed.
Galateo & Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($88; available at ABC Home).
Designer Candles
Designer candles are one of those items that everyone loves, but rarely buy for themselves. Your summer host will love it!
Jo Malone London lime basil and mandarin home candle ($65; available at Neiman Marcus).
Something in a Blue Box
Who doesn't love a gift from Tiffany's? Luckily they have plenty of affordable gift options, like their bottle stoppers, which will be sure to impress.
Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti thumbprint bottle stopper ($125; available at Tiffany).
A Cool Throw Blanket
A chic throw blanket makes for a great gift for someone's home. We are particularly big fans of the options at Jonathan Adler.
Jonathan Adler Greek Key alpaca throw ($295; available at Jonathan Adler).
A Classic Game
Update your host's game collection with a delux version of a classic like Monopoloy or Scrabble.
Vintage deluxe Scrabble ($279; available at Restoration Hardware).
Photo:
Gisel Florez
A Stocked Picnic Basket
Who wouldn't love a guest who showed up with a picnic basket stocked with goodies?
Pier 1 Imports Willow picnic basket ($47.96; available at Pier 1).
The Gift of ice Pops
Designer ice pops are all the rage, but give the gift of being able to make your own with a pop maker.
Zoku quick pop maker ($49.99; available at Macy's).
Chef-Approved Spices
Give your host's pantry an update with with go-to spices used by famous chefs like Eric Ripert from the brand La Boîte.
La Boîte The Voyager Collection ($45; available La Boîte).
Photo:
Thomas Schauer >> studio for pho
Chic Napkins
So you may not be able to pinpoint exactly where your host's decor tastes lie, which is why fancy napkins are always a safe choice.
Kim Seybert Dayglow napkins ($108 for set of 4; available at Kim Seybert).
A Summer Tray
Bring your host a chic summer tray (we love retro options featuring fruit) and then volunteer to play bartender for the evening, using tray to serve your host.
C.Wonder fruit melamine tray ($38; available at C.Wonder).