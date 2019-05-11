Every Single Pair of Cute Summer Heels We’re Eyeing Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not much of a heels person, but there’s something about summer that makes me want to kick off my go-to sneaks and Chelseas and slip my feet into something brighter, something bolder, something more beautiful. Summer heels are the stuff sartorial dreams are made of—the kind of thing we wear in our wildest fashion fantasies (and our most idyllic Instagrams-to-be). What better way is there to dress up a low-key tee-and-jeans combo than to slide into a pair of animal print (heeled!) mules, or to don some vibrant snakeskin pumps, or to try out some strappy iridescent beauties?

Even I, a comfort-seeker who’s almost athletically practical about what I add to my wardrobe, can’t withstand the inherent appeal of summer heels. I may be ruthlessly thoughtful about how and where I can wear something before buying it, but I’m no match at all for the myriad fantasies summer heels embed in my imagination. Not to mention, since sensible shoes have made something of a comeback in recent years, the summer heels landscape is looking comfier and more reasonable than it has in a long, long time.

The summer heels landscape is our collective, proverbial oyster. All that’s left for us to do is shop it.

1. Suede Leopard Kitten Heel Mules, $129 at & Other Stories

I was a mule skeptic last summer, but now I’m a full-on mule convert.

2. Paige Platform Clog, $295 at Free People

A beginner clog for the person who’s only warming up to chunky footwear.

3. Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Strappy iridescent heels are so early aughts—and so 2019, too.

4. Alana Wood Leather Sandals, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect shoe to sport at every outdoor party on your radar this summer.

5. Strappy Open-Toe Heels, $25 at Forever 21

Neon is summer’s favorite palette, and these shoes make the most of it.

6. Hanson Clear Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

I love jelly sandals, and I love these strappy jelly heels even more.

7. Hogl Trusty Pumps, $169 at Farfetch

Couldn’t your office wardrobe use a little vibrant footwear?

8. Paloma Barcelo Suede Sandals, $269 at Farfetch

A statement heel if I’ve ever seen one.

9. Swedish Hasbeens Slip-In Classic Clog, $239 at Urban Outfitters

A more classic clog, for the person who’s fully on board with the heavy footwear movement.

10. Stuart Weitzman Spot Print Block Heel Sandals, $450 at Farfetch

The perfect blend of classic polka dots and even more classic animal prints.

11. Hawaii Strappy Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

Just tall enough to qualify as a summer heel.

12. River Island Multi-Strap Sandals, $79 at ASOS

The perfect addition to your night-out wardrobe.

13. Faux Patent Leather Slide Heels, $19 at Forever 21

Sure to elevate any ensemble you’ve thrown together.

14. Bella Strappy Kitten Heel, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A pop of snake print, for the shopper who doesn’t quite want to go all in.

15. Capelli Rossi Colorblocked Heels, $140 at Anthropologie

Kelly green is cropping up everywhere this summer—and these heels just want to keep you on-trend.

16. Seychelles Calming Influence Platform Sandal, $119 at Urban Outfitters

Add inches without sacrificing comfort.

17. Cleat It Fancy Faux Leather Sandals, $30 at Nasty Gal

Here to make festival season a little more manageable (and even more photogenic).

18. Deimille Paul 105 Pumps, $438 at Farfetch

Fans of texture and color, alike, are sure to appreciate these oh-so chic pumps.

19. Iridescent Barely There Block Heel Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Who among us can resist iridescent snakeskin in 2019?

20. Mou Woven Mules, $228 at Farfetch

A clog fit for wedding season.

21. Strappy Heeled Sandals, $95 at & Other Stories

A going-out shoe you won’t regret wearing after three hours of dancing.

22. Alain Tondowski Pointed Structure Pumps, $486 at Farfetch

Not your average statement shoe.

23. By Far Tanya 67 Sandals, $370 at Farfetch

Low-key—and all kinds of adorable.

24. Intentionally Blank Willow Heel, $185 at Urban Outfitters

Aughts-inspired without skewing at all regrettable.

25. Quincy Platform Heels, $128 at Anthropologie

A delightful inversion of the classic patterned strap, solid heel combination.

26. Strappy Square-Toe Heeled Sandals, $129 at & Other Stories

Slip-ons so strappy they’ll surely never slip off.

27. Sophia Webster Diamond Stud Sandals, $465 at Farfetch

I don’t care who you are or where you’re going—hot pink rhinestones are always a good idea.

28. Rachel Comey Khan Heels, $319.95 at Anthropologie

Zebra stripes are an endlessly underrated animal print.

29. Public Desire Afternoon Clear Heeled Sandals, $42 at ASOS

Cinderella’s glass slipper, crafted for the modern age.

30. Aldo Tracey Multi Snake Pumps, $91 at ASOS

Because snake prints and colors are far from mutually exclusive.

31. Miss Selfridge Multi-Strap Heeled Sandals, $40.50 at ASOS

Long live the block heel.

32. Alice + Olivia Woven Stiletto Sandals, $375 at Farfetch

Perfect for pairing with your favorite sundress.

33. Wide-Fit Salary Knotted Heeled Mules, $45 at ASOS

Mules sure to elevate even the cutest of wedding guest ensembles.

34. Halford Chunky Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

Perfect for your next weekend out.

35. Schutz x Revolve Leia Mule, $180 at Revolve

A neutral heel with just enough texture to stand out.

36. Iridescent Faux Patent Leather Sandals, $22 at Forever 21

Too fun (and affordable!) to pass up.

37. Miss Guided Snake Print Peep-Toe Mule, $38 at ASOS

Nothing says 2019 like a pair of snake print mules.

38. Montauk Heel, $90 at Free People

Statement-making without skewing over-the-top.

39. Leather Heeled Buckle Mules, $59.90 at Zara

The cherry on top of any office wardrobe.

40. Ann Clog, $239 at Free People

How many pairs of clogs is too many pairs of clogs? Obviously not asking for a friend.

41. Take It from Heel Clear Patent Heels, $35 at Nasty Gal

Illusory in the coolest way possible.

42. Public Desire Freya Yellow Snake Tie-Up Sandals, $42 at ASOS

More colorful takes on snake print, please.

43. Faux Leather Colorblock Mules, $25 at Forever 21

Sure to play well with your favorite athleisure basics.

44. Tenacious Oval Heeled Mules, $87 at ASOS

Peep those structural heels, though.

45. RAYE Nova Sandal, $128 at Revolve

Flip-flops for the person who prefers their sandals invisible.

46. Faux Suede Colorful Heels, $32 at Forever 21

Rainbow accessories are poised to be pretty big this summer—and these heels fully understand that.

47. Gia Couture Bandana Pumps, $341 at Farfetch

When in doubt, put a bandana on it.

48. A Neon Light Touch Strappy Heel, $30 at Nasty Gal

A pop of neon is almost always a good idea.

49. Capelli Rossi Colorblocked Heel Sandals, $130 at Anthropologie

Colorblocking isn’t just a clothing thing.

50. Snake Print Block Heels, $30 at Nasty Gal

More statement-making snake print accessories, please.

51. Claire Lace-Up Platform Sandal, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Platforms are oh-so retro—and oh-so comfy, too.

52. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Cosmo Heels, $130 at Anthropologie

Mules fit for your next vacation and your next night out, alike.

53. Paris Texas Holographic Block-Heel Sandals, $310 at Farfetch

Iridescence isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

