Statement-Making Summer Heels to Shop, Because Treat Yourself

We’re living in an era of High Maximalism. Our closets are filled with fluffy ruffles, vibrant tie-dyes and intriguingly sheer textiles. Our jewelry selection more closely resembles an aisle in an arts and craft store than it does the Grown Jewels. Even fashion’s most elevated event, May’s Met Gala, was centered on an appreciation of over-the-top kitsch. With this overwhelmingly show-stopping movement has, of course, come a vast array of statement-making summer heels—because, well, of course it has.

Anyone who’s merely glanced at summer’s heel selection knows there’s a veritable plethora of statement shoes on offer. The colors have only grown punchier; the textures, more dynamic; and the heels themselves, more structural. Animal prints—once reserved for the calendar’s coldest months—have thoroughly pervaded the seasonal zeitgeist, alongside retro rhinestones, meshes and iridescent details.

Whether you consider yourself a fan of all things maximalism or a statement shoe skeptic, one thing is for sure: The summer heels landscape is so incredibly vast that you’re sure to lay eyes on at least one pair of statement-making summer heels worth adding to your closet (more likely, you’ll stumble upon a few). And even if you only manage to pull out your show-stopping heels a time or two this season, you can rest assured knowing they’re worth having on hand; this summer’s selections are so pretty they’ll double as art when you’re not wearing them.

1. Castaner Mid-Heel Espadrille Pumps, $408 at Farfetch

A classic summer espadrille, infused with contemporary detailing.

2. Rex Lime Knot Mules, $75 at Topshop

A very aughts shoe in a very not-aughts palette.

3. Woven Platform Wedges, $69.90 at Zara

Sure to elevate your look—in more ways than one.

4. Animal Print Heeled Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

Maximalist doesn’t have to mean chunky.

5. Amanda Mule Sandal, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Slip-on mules are all kinds of effortless—even in this seriously punchy shade.

6. Intentionally Blank Tula Platform Sandals, $189 at Anthropologie

Pastel can skew statement-making when it’s rendered in such a bold silhouette.

7. Velvet Animal Print Slingback Heels, $44.90 at Zara

Shoes that aspire to make velvet and animal prints summer-appropriate in one fell swoop.

8. Leather Sandals with Geometric Methacrylate Heels, $88.90 at Zara

Colorful straps and a geometric heel? Don’t mind if we do.

9. Darla Mint Strap Mules, $48 at Topshop

Statement-making mules sure to skew as minimalist or maximalist as you style them.

10. Toga Pulla Slingback Pumps, $425 at Farfetch

Just heeled enough to qualify as a pump.

11. Fluorescent Kitten Heel Sandals, $49.90 at Zara

It was only a matter of time before the classic flip-flop got the kitten heel treatment. And the neon treatment.

12. Double Take Mule, $148 at Free People

Zebra is a chronically underrated animal print during any season—but especially during the summer.

13. Sunset Knotted Ball Heels, $64 at ASOS

From the palette to the structure, these heels are all kinds of fun.

14. Lilac Pointed High Heel Sandals, $59.90 at Zara

Why yes, these are lavender metallic snakeskin stilettos adorned with bows.

15. Noble White Toe Post Mules, $115 at Topshop

Flip-flops have never looked so edgy.

16. By Far Danielle Pumps, $401 at Farfetch

A classic silhouette rendered in a statement-making palette. (A veritably accessible way into the summer statement heel trend.)

17. Roka Tie-Wrap Heel Sandals, $100 at Topshop

Turn heads at the next party you’re invited to by showing up in these.

18. Mystical Heel, $170 at Free People

Standard strappy heels from the front. Anything-but-average stilettos from the back.

19. Deimille Paul 105 Pumps, $391 at Farfetch

For the shopper who wants in on this year’s snakeskin trend—but who wants to do it differently.

20. Nova Pink Strappy Sandals, $80 at Topshop

The heels are getting lower and the straps are getting higher.

21. Paris Texas Colorblock Slingback Pumps, $204 at Farfetch

Because two pops of color are more fun than one.

22. Samira Diamante Heels, $75 at Topshop

When it doubt, adorn it in rhinestones.

23. Intentionally Blank Sharpy Heel, $178 at Urban Outfitters

An elevated silhouette in a saturated summer shade.

24. Ash Charlize Slingback Pumps, $231 at Farfetch

A fresh take on last year’s cowboy boot obsession.

25. Wide-Fit Yellow Snake Heeled Sandals, $40 at ASOS

Snakeskin is fun. Technicolor snakeskin is more fun.

26. Rag & Bone Nella High Sandal, $425 at Revolve

A going-out shoe sure to hold its own against even the most maximalist ensemble.

27. Hanson Clear Block Heeled Sandals, $56 at ASOS

Why opt for heels in one color when you could opt for heels in four, instead?

28. Forever Black Chain Sandals, $90 at Topshop

Embellished sandals with enough height to elevate you an inch definitely count as statement-making heels in our book. (Comfort matters!)

29. Jessa Platform, $178 at Free People

Heels that make the most of two of summer’s favorite trends: snake prints and chunky platform silhouettes.

30. Ruffle White V-Point Mules, $115 at Topshop

Fit for wedding season—and every other excuse you can find to wear them.

31. Wraparound Heeled Sandals, $129 at Zara

Sure to lend a fresh dose of power to even the sleekest of ensembles.

32. Roberto Festa Mariah Pumps, $408 at Farfetch

Metallic and neon make for a surprisingly summer-friendly combo.

33. 3.1 Phillip Lim Cut-Out Detail Pumps, $349 at Farfetch

Part ankle boot, part strappy sandal—all cute.

34. Striped Leather Heeled Sandals, $99.90 at Zara

A fresh addition to your 9-to-5 rotation.

35. Heeled Leather Thin-Strap Sandals, $69.90 at Zara

Relatively low-key, but structurally fun enough to make the cut.

36. Public Desire Playa Tie-Up Heeled Sandals, $39 at ASOS

Who knew there was such room for innovation surrounding shoelaces?

37. Trademark Anita Slingback Pumps, $361 at Farfetch

These layered, textured pumps are all kinds of dynamic.

38. Downtown Crocodile Mules, $48 at Tosphop

Croc prints are veritably trend—and as far as we’re concerned, millennial pink never gets old.

39. Kennel & Schmenger Embellished Slingback Pumps, $245 at Farfetch

“Business in the front, party in the back” in its most literal form.

40. RAJA Red Strap Mid Sandals, $115 at Topshop

Red, strappy and sure to make a statement.

41. Animal Print Ankle Boots, $29.99 at Zara

Buy these now, and wear them well into winter.

42. Bejeweled Heeled Mules, $89.90 at Zara

Fodder for your noughts-iest look.

43. Jeffrey Campbell Pallas Heeled Sandals, $150 at Anthropologie

Backyard barbecue season is just around the corner.

44. Strike Black Stud Sandals, $75 at Topshop

Nothing says “statement-making” like clear straps, thick buckles and all kinds of studs.

45. Albano Embellished Open-Toe Pumps, $193 at Farfetch

Available in three different palettes, because the statement-making style was too good to only render in once set of shades.

46. Tory Burch Penelope Snake-Print Pumps, $257 at Farfetch

A snakeskin done like polka dots? We’ll take 12.

47. Pink Snakeskin Strap Sandals, $95 at Topshop

More technicolor snakeskin, please.

48. Frankie Heel, $390 at Free People

A hyper-edgy piece for summer—and a statement-making piece for any time of year.

49. Camper Alright Heel Pumps, $160 at Farfetch

Hell yes those heels are rubber.

50. Kat Maconie Mamba Colorblock Pumps, $446 at Farfetch

Pumps that deserve to be put on display—when they’re not on your feet, of course.

51. Tie-Dye Woven Strap Heeled Sandals, $69.90 at Zara

Wouldn’t have expected tie-dye footwear to skew so floral-looking, but here for the look regardless.

52. Greta Lace-Up Mesh Mules, $100 at Topshop

Simultaneously luxe, edgy and a little sporty—these statement mules might actually be able to do it all.

53. Places to Go Heel, $115 at Free People

Iridescent metallics and clear lucites are an unsurprising match made in heaven.

54. Ryder Mesh Mule Sandals, $80 at Topshop

Club shoes as fit for 2019 as they were for 2001.

55. Antonio Barbato Metallic Rainbow Pumps, $298 at Farfetch

Here for a holographic textile in any form.

56. Mou Woven Mules, $169 at Farfetch

Floral, embroidered and studded—oh my.

57. Simmi London Cassie Neon Toggle Heels, $51 at ASOS

Of course summer’s neon obsession trickled into footwear.

58. Raise Hell Faux Leather Platform, $30 at Nasty Gal

Fit for festival season, parties and more.

59. Diva Pink Mules, $45 at Topshop

Hard to argue with a shoe that has “diva” in its name.

60. Albano Ankle Strap Sandals, $119 at Farfetch

Incredibly stunning—and sure to play well with anything you own.

61. Victory Monochrome Leather Buckle Sandals, $90 at Topshop

Not your average animal print sandal.

