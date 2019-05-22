59 Summer Going-Out Tops That Are Equal Parts Hot and Affordable

Scroll To See More Images

As we hide away our winter wares, it’s time for us to break out our summer favorites—and perhaps, to stock up on a few new ones, too. But in our quest to replenish our seasonal wardrobes, we often air on the side of myopic: We load up on sundresses, shorts, sandals and other obvious must-haves—entirely neglecting corners of our closets that are just as necessary to our lives. Summer going-out tops oft go overlooked, leaving us with a closet full of day-to-day clothes, but nothing to wear on our next night out.

No longer. We’re done loading up on maxi dresses, swim cover-ups and summer mules. (OK, we’re not done—but we are taking a break for a hot sec.) It’s time for us to right our sartorial wrong—to take advantage of all the incredibly chic summer going-out tops on offer right now, and to flesh out our weekend wardrobes as thoroughly as we’ve fleshed out our everyday ones.

Our summer night-out rotation has been craving a tune-up since last September, and we’re simply here to provide it. Thankfully, this summer’s going-out top selection is so vast, we’ll be restocked in no time.

1. Mila Cropped Top, $297 at Anthropologie

Who knew 2019’s ruching obsession would lend itself to such a figure-flattering silhouette?

2. Lost Dreams Silk Cami, $68 at Free People

The endlessly trendy slip dress, rendered in cami form.

3. Mesh Lettuce-Edge Baby Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Summer’s sheer clothing trend lends itself particularly well to night-out wear.

4. Emily Double Tie-Front Cropped Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A tie-front top fit for days at the park and nights at the bar, alike.

5. Cassia Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top, $54 at Urban Outfitters

A puff-sleeve, snake print bustier? Don’t mind if we do.

6. For Love & Lemons Rosette Lace Top, $136 at Urban Outfitters

Floral lace has never skewed so adorably sexy.

7. Monique Y-Neck Halter Tank Top, $24 at Urban Outfitters

The aughts are cool again—so the halters are out, en masse.

8. Printed Halter Top, $19.90 at Zara

A flowy halter sure to take you from work to cocktail night.

9. Top with Knotted Detail, $19.90 at Zara

Summer’s neon trend, rendered in its most low-key (but still party-worthy) form.

10. C/MEO Collective Sectional Ruched Mocked Neck Top, $155 at Urban Outfitters

For the fan of an anything-but-average weekend look.

11. Ladybug Crop Top, $58 at Free People

A romantic addition to any wardrobe.

12. HBD Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

Sure to play as well with your favorite leather shorts as it will with your go-to mom jeans.

13. Spot Print Halter Neck Top, $48 at Topshop

For those of you wondering if the scarf print top would stick around—it did.

14. Backstage Sweater Brami, $48 at Free People

A crochet bralette is all but guaranteed to make your summer more fun.

15. Winston White Nellie Tie-Front Cropped Top, $128 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-front tops are underratedly sexy.

16. Smocked Cropped Top, $38 at Free People

Smocked, cropped, off-the-shoulder and neon? We can hardly contain ourselves.

17. Tellin’ You Tube Top, $58 at Free People

Perfect for date night, cocktail hour and probably even your favorite low-key bar, too.

18. Border Babe Bodysuit, $58 at Free People

Wrap tops are always a good idea.

19. Fruit Print Puff-Sleeve Crop Top, $48 at Topshop

A top that fully understands how hard it is to choose between puff sleeves and spaghetti straps.

20. Call It Crop, $30 at Free People

A crop top with built-in dynamic appeal.

21. Sequin Camisole, $49.90 at Zara

Summer sequins are happening.

22. Devon Linen Plunging Puff-Sleeve Cropped Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Because puffy sleeves and sex appeal are far from mutually exclusive.

23. Carla Plunging Tie-Back Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A veritably chic take on the summer going-out top.

24. Striped Knit Top, $29.90 at Zara

For the shopper who still can’t bear to part with knits. Even when it’s summer. Even when your destination is a veritably sweaty bar.

25. Twist-Front Blouse, $59 at Urban Outfitters

A long-sleeve night-out top, done the summer way.

26. Lace Gets Down to Business Plunging Bodysuit, $20 at Nasty Gal

All-over lace is always a good idea—and it’s an even better one when rendered in bodysuit form.

27. Anderson Top, $48 at Free People

Ruffles and bows can skew hot AF if you invite them to.

28. Just Dance Sequin Crop Top, $12 at Nasty Gal

When in doubt, throw on a sequin bralette and call it a day.

29. Knot Me Tee, $58 at Free People

Sure to play well with anything you pair it with.

30. Twisted Off-the-Shoulder Cropped Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

An aughts favorite, dripping with contemporary appeal.

31. Satin Prairie-Style Crop Top, $55 at Topshop

Not your average crop top.

32. Fringed Crocheted Top, $39.90 at Zara

We’d be remiss not to take full advantage of summer’s crochet obsession—and how well it lends itself to sexy see-through styles.

33. Twist-Front Flyaway Cami, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A cami with just enough detail to feel fresh.

34. Times Chain Tie Top, $18 at Nasty Gal

A scarf-print, tie-front classic—with a bell sleeve for good measure.

35. You Too Tube, $58 at Free People

A no-fail addition to your wardrobe during any season—but especially in the summer.

36. Space Age Babe Satin Top, $18 at Nasty Gal

Super sleek—and full of styling potential.

37. True Lies Mock Neck Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

Give us hot pink transparent anything, and we’ll be happy.

38. Knotted Polka Dot Jacquard Top, $49.90 at Zara

Zara is singlehandedly making summer polka dots happen, and this tie-front iteration is very night-out friendly.

39. Carly Cutout Cropped Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Undoubtedly as comfy as it is cute.

40. Two-Piece Crochet Cami, $56 at ASOS

Another take on crochet—because it’s worth taking full advantage of this movement.

41. Project Social T Lace-Up Cropped Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

We’re not sure if it’s a top or a cardigan, but we’re down to wear it this Saturday either way.

42. Cleobella Santiago Embroidered Crochet Cropped Top, $188 at Urban Outfitters

A dainty, textured delight.

43. Molly One-Shoulder Ruffle Cropped Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Love a ruffle. Love a bright color. Love an asymmetrical neckline.

44. Reversible Printed Top, $29.90 at Zara

Um, it’s reversible.

45. Fishnet Bodysuit, $32 at ASOS

For nights when it’s too damn hot for real clothing.

46. Deon Crochet Cropped Halter Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Florals, done the night-out way.

47. I.AM.GIA Satin Naomi Ruffle Bustier Top, $90 at Urban Outfitters

The latest iteration of our lingerie-inspired clothing obsession lends itself particularly well to the going-out sphere.

48. It Must V Love Plunging Bodysuit, $12 at Nasty Gal

A black bodysuit with a plunging neckline—need we justify further?

49. Mixed Floral Double Tie Top, $60 at Topshop

A patchwork top fit for day-to-day and evening wear, alike.

50. Wild Honey Bandeau Top, $29 at ASOS

Washed-out rainbow stripes can only be made more delightful by the addition of a bow.

51. Lara Chiffon Tie-Shoulder Cropped Top, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Nothing says “hot summer night” like a cropped, floral bustier.

52. Urban Renewal Remade Cropped Lace Tank Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Yet another take on summer’s sheer clothing obsession.

53. Silk Cowl Cami, $68 at Free People

A cowl-neck cami, rendered in one of summer’s most underrated shades.

54. Cassa Nylon Ruched Cropped Cami, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Because 2000 is the new 2019.

55. One Sway or Another Lace Top, $22 at Nasty Gal

Extra in the best way possible.

56. Candyd Ruffle Wrap Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Also available in white—in case you love the silhouette so much you want to stock up on a couple versions. (We feel that.)

57. Gold Coast Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

Sweater tanks are never not cool.

58. Project Social T Tie-Dye Velour Cropped Tank Top, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Who knew tie-dye and velour would be such a match made in heaven?

59. Skylar Rose Star Print Frill-Hem Top, $48 at ASOS

For the fan of frill who doesn’t want to sacrifice sex appeal on their next night out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.