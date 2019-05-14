Catch Me Wearing This $19 Smocked Top Every Time I Go Out This Summer

We’re only lying to ourselves if we try to say 2019’s smocked detailing resurrection hasn’t made our lives better. The scrunchy, elastic-filled fabric that pervaded our elementary school wardrobes has made a comeback just in time for our 20s and 30s—leaving our decidedly adult wardrobes feeling more fun (and more comfortable) than ever. Smocked blouses have now thoroughly pervaded our day-to-day wardrobes, and thanks to one chic AF ASOS going-out top, they might just suffuse our weekend wardrobes, too.

ASOS is a consistent treasure trove of budget-friendly finds. I’ve stocked up on so many everyday basics, statement-makers and veritably fancy must-haves that one could safely say my wardrobe is low-key powered by the e-tailer. And ASOS’ summer selections only promise to strengthen the brand’s grip over me (and really, over us all). One piece in particular that caught my eye? A black halter crop top. But not just any black halter crop top—a smocked black halter crop top that costs a mere $19. What’s cute, affordable and undoubtedly comfy enough to get you through every long Friday and Saturday night this summer? This ASOS going-out top.

Shirred Halter Neck Top, $19 at ASOS

Not only is the price-point too absolutely delicious to pass up, but the top itself is so incredibly versatile it’s basically a shoo-in for any wardrobe. Throw it on with your favorite black jeans, your grungiest distressed jeans, your go-to summer shorts or basically any skirt in your closest, and you’ll have an on-trend going-out look in a snap. And an on-trend going-out look you can actually comfortably move around in, at that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.