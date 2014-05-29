The Cool Girl’s Guide to Summer Gadgets

We know what you’re thinking: Summer’s all about lounging at the beach, not tinkering with new gadgets. However, it’s come to our attention that there are some seriously cool tech toys on the market right now that can only improve the coming months.
Love Instagram? Why not take it it step further this summer and pick up a Polaroid-style camera to make those memories 3D! And what would your Monday to Friday commute be with without some really awesome headphones? Oh, and you totally don’t have to be afraid to bring your camera or phone to the beach if you have a waterproof case. To that end, we’ve rounded up 18 of the coolest summer gadgets so you can stop worrying about ruining your electronics and focus on—what else?—having fun.
Click through the slideshow to see all the coolest summer gadgets!
Coolest thing ever: Snap countless pics on your phone all day, then print them out on this mini printer, and give 'em to all your friends.
Fujifilm INSTAX Instant Smartphone Printer; $199.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
No need to plug this speaker in! You can keep this on your towel at the beach and jam out all day long.
Beats by Dr. Dre Pill 2.0 Speaker; $200 at apple.com
This awesome Polaroid-style camera comes in a variety of cool summer colors and pops out photos on the spot!
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera; $100.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
Don't be afraid to bring your camera to the beach especially if it's waterproof. You can even take this bad boy underwater!
Panasonic Lumix DMC-TS5S 16.1 MP Tough Digital Camera Waterproof; $300 at amazon.com
For those long summer bike rides, you definitely want to use GPS and make sure you stay on track. Use this bike mount so you can drive with two hands.
Mobile Phone Bike Mount; $16.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
Hang out in your backyard with a super cool record player that connects to your iPhone so you can get that vintage feel with modern technologies.
UO X Crosley AV Room Portable USB Record Player; $160.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
This fitness tracker allows you to keep your exercise routine on point. You'll be able to set goals and track them this summer with Fitbit.
Fitbit Zip™ tracker; $60 at fitbit.com
Here's another really cool speaker that doesn't require a plug. Oh, and did we mention it's a great table topper?
Urban Outfitter Skull Speaker; $40.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
Get in shape for bikini season with the Nike+ Fuel Band where you can track all your exercise through the compatible iPhone application.
Nike+ Fuel Band SE Rose Gold; $170 at nike.com
Use Bluetooth to play your favorite songs when you're hanging out with friends this summer.
Jawbone JAMBOX Bluetooth Speaker; $99.99 microsoftstore.com
How would you get through your morning commute without a pair of headphones? And hey, they might as well be fashionable.
Frends Taylor Oil Slick Headphone; $199 at wearefrends.com
This Lifeproof case is great for the on-the-go girl. Whether you're at the beach or in the woods, you won't have to worry about your phone getting ruined with this lifeproof case.
Lifeproof Phone 5/5s Case; $80 at lifeproof.com
Stick these tiny headphones in your beach bag and enjoy a long day of roasting on the sand.
Nasty Gal Skinnydip London Soundbuds - Mint; $22.00 at nastygal.com
It's the worst feeling in the world when you're on a long road trip and realize that you left your car charger at home ... and your phone's almost dead! Grab this portable charger and you'll be all set.
Printed Portable Phone Charger; $24.00 at urbanoutfitters.com
Water, sand, woods and pretty much every other natural force is no match for this phone case.
Otterbox iPhone 5/5S Defender Series Case; $60 at otterbox.com
What's a cute outfit without some awesome ear buds? They're incredibly fashionable and feature Beats Audio so you'll get the best sound possible.
Beats Heartbeats In-Ear Headphone; $70 at amazon.com
Create some really awesome, high quality memories with one of the best cameras on the market. Maybe you can even start a cool summer photography business?!
Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera; $4,000 at bestbuy.com
Take some ultra cool Instagram shots and then you'll be able to print them out on the spot. How cool is that?!
Lomography Diana + Dreamer Camera; $65.00 at urbanoutfitters.com