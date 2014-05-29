The Cool Girl’s Guide to Summer Gadgets

We know what you’re thinking: Summer’s all about lounging at the beach, not tinkering with new gadgets. However, it’s come to our attention that there are some seriously cool tech toys on the market right now that can only improve the coming months.

Love Instagram? Why not take it it step further this summer and pick up a Polaroid-style camera to make those memories 3D! And what would your Monday to Friday commute be with without some really awesome headphones? Oh, and you totally don’t have to be afraid to bring your camera or phone to the beach if you have a waterproof case. To that end, we’ve rounded up 18 of the coolest summer gadgets so you can stop worrying about ruining your electronics and focus on—what else?—having fun.

Click through the slideshow to see all the coolest summer gadgets!