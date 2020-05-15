13 Summer Looks To Buy On Target.com Right Now If You’re Missing Your Regular Target Run

I’ve never been to heaven, but I have a feeling it looks something like the inside of a Target. Quick trips to the retailer that end up becoming unnecessary (but oh-so-fun) shopping sprees are one of life’s little pleasures—although I’m here to remind you that shopping on Target’s site can be just as fruitful. In fact, there’s so much swoon-worthy summer fashion from Target online right now, and it’s enough to make anyone add everything to cart (just like if you’re in the store). Sure, some may consider a Target run akin to a religious experience, but the deals are just as good online, people! You can treat yourself to some seriously cute summer looks without even leaving your couch. Forget a car ride.—You’re just a few clicks away from those classic Target savings, and an entirely new wardrobe.

We suggest curling up on the couch with your favorite music playing in the background and heading to Target.com for an online shopping experience almost as good as in-person. Think of it this way: You won’t have to watch anyone grab a t-shirt, look at it, then throw it back on top of the pile (a pet peeve!!) or swerve to avoid hitting someone’s cart after they left it in the middle of the aisle. There are so many things to love about spending time shopping on Target’s site, but getting the chance to avoid other people is low-key high up on the list. That and all the amazing deals on trendy clothes, of course.

From ridiculously adorable summer dresses to stunning blouses and vacation-worthy bags, there’s no shortage of lewks on Target’s site. Although we know it’s not the same as wandering around a Target store and filling your cart with things you don’t need, it’s a great in-between for now. Plus, you still get all the same steals and deals—so go ahead and treat yourself.

1. Sleeveless Blouse

This pink sleeveless blouse would play perfectly with your favorite high-waisted flare jeans or a summery pencil skirt. It’s easily dressed up or down, so you’re sure to get so much wear out of this blouse this season.

2. Linen Jumpsuit

Linen is the fabric of the summer for good reason: It’s light and airy, but looks amazing in just about any form. This pink linen jumpsuit would be a welcome addition to any warm weather wardrobe.

3. Knotted Bow Slide Sandals

Talk about a summer essential. Slide sandals are a quintessential warm weather shoe, and animal prints are practically a neutral at this point. These animal print slides would look amazing with almost anything already in your closet.

4. Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

You likely already own a pair of cropped jeans in a classic denim wash, so go ahead and treat yourself to these green cropped jeans. They’re ridiculously cute and versatile enough to wear through fall as well.

5. Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Easily dressed up with a chic skirt or down with denim cut-offs, this puff sleeve shirt is truly as versatile as it is cute. And it comes in four colors, go ahead and stock up on a few.

6. Colorblock One Piece

There are so many things to love about this colorblock one piece swimsuit, but we can’t help obsessing over the excellent color choices. Neutrals mixed with a pop of blue and yellow? Perfection.

7. Sleeveless Swing Dress

Effortlessly cool, easy and breezy, this pink swing dress is definitely a summer must-have. Wear it with your favorite sneakers or dress it up with heels. Either way, you’ll cute AF.

8. Bucket Crossbody Bag

Whether it’s for walking along the beach or doing a summery photoshoot in your backyard, this straw bucket crossbody bag is truly the perfect accessory for the season.

9. Chiffon Midi Skirt

What’s a fashion round-up with a midi skirt? This chiffon floral number would look so cute paired with your favorite graphic tee or a trendy cropped cardigan. Effortlessly chic looks await you.

10. Clipspot Tiered Dress

Tiered dresses are majorly on-trend for summer 2020, so do yourself a favorite and snag this minty green dress while it’s still available. We’re low-key obsessed.

11. Button-Front Bikini Top

This bikini top is so cute, it could totally be worn as a crop top with high-waisted shorts or a cute midi skirt for a seriously cool summer look. Of course, you can rock it at the pool, too.

12. Circle Handle Tote

A good tote is a beautiful thing, and this pink and tan straw bag is the ideal pick for summer. It can hold all the essentials and is neutral enough to go with almost any outfit.

13. Ruffle Hem Dress

An animal print dress is the summer essential you definitely need in your life. Pair it with bright neon accessories or some classic white sneakers. There’s no wrong way to wear this fun frock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.