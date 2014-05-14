Celebrity Event Planner Mindy Weiss’ Top 5 Tips For Summer Entertaining

If anyone knows how to put together the perfect summer dinner party, it is event planner Mindy Weiss. With a client list that has included Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum, and Jessica Simpson, Weiss is essentially a guru when it comes putting together a great party.

Weiss recently teamed up with HomeGoods to style the perfect al fresco tablescape using all HomeGoods products. The result is pretty spectacular, and proof that you don’t need to break the bank to entertain like an A-lister.

Here, Weiss shares her top five tips for planning a great dinner party this summer. You are going to want to take notes.



Mindy Weiss’ Top 5 Tips For Summer Entertaining

1. Bring the indoors outside.

“I love using pillows, poufs and rugs as ways to make the outdoors feel homey,” Weiss says. “When hosting guests at a dinner party al fresco, I like to drape soft throws on the backs of the chairs—that way everyone can easily cuddle up if they get cold!”

2. Trays make a world of difference.

“If you are going to be passing out hors d’oeuvres or drinks to your guests, treat yourself to some new colorful trays,” Weiss advises. “After the party, you can use them in rooms around your home!”

3. Colorful plates set the tone for your table.

“I love adding a colored dinner plate to my set of white dishes,” Weiss says. “This spring it’s all about color! It doesn’t have to be much—you can freshen up your look by just buying just a few new pieces to add to your current set. That little bit of color always surprises my family…and I know when they notice something, it must be a good idea!”

4. Experiment with ombre.

“Put away your clear glasses and bring in a mixture of colorful containers in different sizes,” Weiss says. “This season, the biggest trend is mixing and not matching! Another great way to use ombre in your home is to have glass vases in varying shades of the same color sitting beside a fireplace or on your window ledge—it looks amazing, especially when the sun shines through them.”

5. Invest in a bar cart.

“Freshen up your bar by adding a bar cart to the area where your guests are gathering,” Weiss advises. “The bar cart can be filled with alcoholic drinks for the partiers, or for an outdoor family event try beautiful pitchers of lemonade or iced lavender hibiscus tea. Recently, I took my bar cart and filled it will fun desserts that the guests could try at their leisure.”



