21 Summer Engagement Photo Ideas to Copy Now

We love the internet for many reasons—especially for finding all the coolest inspiration. And when it comes to engagement photos, most photographers love when you and your S.O. have your own vision and inspo that they can help bring to life.

We’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and unique summer engagement photo ideas that will totally spark some cool ideas. From cute shots of you and your beau holding hands and walking along the beach to snaps of you snuggling in a blanket in the park, these summer engagement photo ideas will give you all the influence you need to make your engagement session everything you want it to be.