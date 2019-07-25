17 Summer Dump Cakes That Literally Couldn’t Be Easier to Throw Together

Scroll To See More Images

Unfortunate as the name “dump cake” might be, summer dump cake recipes are great when you need a last-minute dessert—or when you just don’t have many ingredients available. True to their name, dump cakes are made by dumping cake mix into a baking dish with things like canned pie filling, butter, chocolate and other mix-ins. There’s usually no mixing required—just dump your ingredients into the baking dish in layers, then bake everything off.

Because dump cake recipes generally call for canned pie filling instead of fresh fruit, they’re not exactly seasonal. (You can buy canned fruit any time of year, obviously.) But, pie filling make with summer fruits like berries and peaches is excellent, and dump cakes made with these fillings totally taste like summer.

The recipes below are great for beginner baker, or for when you’re baking with kids. Because you dump everything into a baking dish without mixing it in a bowl first, the clean-up is minimal. And because many dump cake recipes only call for three ingredients, they’re an easy add-on to summer party menus. So what are you waiting for? Get to dumping. (I know, I know—it’ll never sound right.)

1. Blueberry Dump Cake

A mix of blueberry pie filling and fresh blueberries make this blueberry dump cake extra special.

2. Chocolate Dump Cake

Chocolate dump cake isn’t seasonal—it’s timeless.

3. Triple Berry Cream Cheese Cobbler Dump Cake

Can’t decide between cobbler or cheesecake? This berry-filled dump cake hits both bases.

4. Cherry Dump Cake

The best part about using cherry pie filling for this dump cake is that you don’t have to bother pitting all those individual cherries.

5. Very Berry Dump Cake

Mixed berry pie filling makes this very berry dump cake extra special.

6. Strawberry Cheesecake Dump Cake

Cheesecake can be tricky, but this strawberry cheesecake dump cake is as beginner-friendly as recipes come.

7. Banana Dump Cake

Instead of making yet another loaf of banana bread, put those overripe bananas on your counter to use in a delicious banana dump cake.

8. Slow-Cooker Strawberry Dump Cake

Dump cake in the oven is easy. Dump cake in the slow cooker is even easier.

9. Lemon Blueberry Dump Cake

Lemon adds a refreshing tang to this blueberry dump cake.

10. Tropical Dump Cake

Canned fruit cocktail gives this dump cake its tropical flavor.

11. Rhubarb Dump Cake

Are you curious about rhubarb but not sure what to do with it? Start with a simple rhubarb dump cake—it’s easy to make, and not too sweet, either.

12. Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake

This chocolate-cherry combination dump cake is a tough one to beat, especially in the summer.

13. Peach Dump Cake

Don’t have time to bake a peach pie? Go for a peach dump cake instead.

14. Piña Colada Dump Cake

Skip the day drinking and eat your piña colada in dump cake form, instead.

15. Raspberry Dream Dump Cake

Whipped topping and sweet raspberry pie filling make this dreamy, fruity dump cake pretty stunning.

16. Pineapple Upside-Down Dump Cake

You either love pineapple upside-down cake, or you hate it. If you love it, you need to try this pineapple upside-down dump cake.

17. Lemon-Raspberry Cream Cheese Cobbler Dump Cake

I’d go as far as to say that this lemon-raspberry cream cheese dump cake looks a little fancy.